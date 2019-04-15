

The Associated Press





The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times have been awarded Pulitzer Prizes for their reporting on U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Journal won its Pulitzer in national reporting for its investigations of hush money payments orchestrated by the president's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to silence women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump.

The New York Times was awarded a Pulitzer in explanatory reporting for investigation of Trump family tax schemes that helped the president's father pass on millions of dollars to his children while minimizing inheritance taxes.

Trump has denied having affairs with the women.

He has also denied that his family did anything improper regarding his taxes, calling the Times report a "hit piece."

More to come...

This is a breaking news update, for an ealier story, please read below

NEW YORK - The newest winners of the Pulitzer Prizes in journalism and the arts are set to be revealed.

This year's honorees will be announced Monday at Columbia University in New York.

The journalism awards will recognize exceptional work in 2018 by U.S. newspapers, magazines and online outlets. There are 14 categories for reporting, photography, criticism, commentary and cartoons.

Arts prizes are awarded in seven categories, including fiction, drama and music.

The first journalism prizes were awarded in 1917, and they have come to be considered the field's most prestigious honour in the U.S.

The contest was established by newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer.