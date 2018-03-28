

The Associated Press





WASHINGTON -- One of U.S. President Donald Trump's attorneys floated the possibility of pardoning two of the president's former advisers caught up in the Russia probe in discussions with their lawyers last year.

That's according to a report in The New York Times. The newspaper says that then-Trump attorney, John Dowd, raised the idea with attorneys for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Dowd, who recently resigned from Trump's legal team, denied having the conversations.

The newspaper said the discussion with Flynn's attorney occurred last summer