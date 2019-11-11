New York City police detained two women for selling churros without licences at subway stations, sparking backlash from social media users and at least one city official.

Officers can be seen in video captured Friday detaining a woman who was selling churros at a Brooklyn station. The bystander captures officers telling the woman she can turn over her cart and be fined or have it confiscated and face arrest.

NYPD says the woman has received 10 summonses over the past six months for "unlicensed vending." She was handcuffed and then released with a ticket.

Her cart was confiscated as "arrest evidence."

The New York Daily News reports a second woman was arrested for selling churros Monday at another Brooklyn station. Police say they learned she had warrants for failing to appear in court for selling without a license.