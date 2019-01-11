NYC woman thanks man who returned lost Chanel bag with US$10,000
Commuters wait for the L train, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, January 11, 2019 1:32PM EST
NEW YORK -- A Manhattan woman has expressed her gratitude to a man who recovered her purse, containing US$10,000, from a subway platform.
Aiya Tulemaganbetova met with Richard Taverna on Thursday.
He found her Chanel bag, including an envelope filled with $100 bills, on a subway bench near Lincoln Center on Dec. 20. The retired financial consultant took it to police.
She'd filed a police report before heading to Kazakhstan. She was planning to use part of the money to buy Christmas gifts.
When they met, she presented Taverna with a statue, a hug and a donation in his name to a charity.
Taverna says there was "never any question" about doing the right thing.
He found a purse with $10,000 and brought it to the police. https://t.co/ayVhR4hO8H— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 11, 2019
An early look at Friday's front page... pic.twitter.com/PfYghGaXri
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Norway: Private tycoon goes public with wife's disappearance
- Poland charges Huawei manager and Polish man with spying for China
- NYC woman thanks man who returned lost Chanel bag with US$10,000
- Reports: several gay men and women detained in Chechnya
- U.S. official says troop withdrawal from Syria has started