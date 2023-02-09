NYC woman convicted of feeding poisoned cheesecake to her lookalike
A New York City woman accused of feeding poisoned cheesecake to her lookalike in a bid to steal the other woman's identity has been convicted of attempted murder, prosecutors said Thursday.
Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday of trying to kill 35-year-old Olga Tsvyk with cheesecake laced with a powerful sedative and then stealing her passport and other valuables in August 2016, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a news release.
The two women resemble each other, with dark hair and similar skin tones, and Nasyrova hoped to impersonate Tsvyk after killing her, the district attorney said.
"The jury saw through the deception and schemes of the defendant," Katz said. "She laced a slice of cheesecake with a deadly drug so she could steal her unsuspecting victim's most valuable possession, her identity. Fortunately, her victim survived and the poison led right back to the culprit."
According to prosecutors, Nasyrova brought the cheesecake to Tsvyk's home in the Forest Hills section of Queens on Aug. 28, 2016.
Tsvyk ate the cheesecake, felt sick and lost consciousness, prosecutors said. A friend later found her nearly comatose in bed, and she was taken to a hospital for treatment.
When Tsvyk was discharged from and returned home, she realized that her passport and work authorization card were missing, along with a gold ring and other valuables, prosecutors said. Residue from the cheesecake container was tested and found to contain phenazepam, a potent sedative, and Nasyrova was arrested.
Nasyrova was convicted of charges including attempted murder, assault and unlawful imprisonment. She faces up to 25 years in prison when she is sentenced March 21.
"While we are disappointed with the jury's verdict, we respect it and are exploring our options going forward," defense attorney Christopher Hoyt said.
Nasyrova has also been accused of fatally drugging a neighbor in her native Russia in 2014. She denied killing the woman, Alla Alekseenko, in a 2017 interview with CBS News.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
White flags, stuffed animals mark deadly bus crash site at Laval daycare, premier offers condolences
Quebec Premier Francois Legault will visit the site of a bus crash at a Laval daycare that killed two children and injured several others on Wednesday. The day after the incident, stuffed animals make for a makeshift memorial nearby as the community mourns the young victims.
Ontario girl found dead at bottom of cliff was likely killed by father as revenge against ex-wife, report finds
A four-year-old Ontario girl who was found dead at the bottom of a cliff with her father was likely killed in a murder-suicide that could have been prevented, a new report says.
Canada won't permit sea floor mining without 'rigorous' regulations
The Canadian government said on Thursday it would not allow mining in its domestic ocean seabeds without a 'rigorous regulatory structure' and that the need for natural resources does not override Ottawa's environmental commitments.
Meghan and Harry will be deposed in Samantha Markle's defamation lawsuit, judge rules
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will be deposed as part of a defamation case brought against the duchess in the United States by her half-sister, Samantha Markle, a Florida judge ruled on Tuesday.
'There are kids under the bus': Quebec father recounts moments after bus hit daycare
Grief-stricken community members dropped off flowers and stuffed animals on Thursday at the scene of an alleged bus attack against a daycare north of Montreal that killed two children and sent six to hospital.
Trudeau to attend candlelight vigil in Laval following deadly daycare bus crash
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Laval, Que. Thursday night to attend a candlelight vigil being held to commemorate the victims of the deadly daycare bus crash. The vigil will be held at the same church where residents gathered to console each other Wednesday evening following the crash.
Plaque commemorates 'Battle of Billings Bridge' during 'Freedom Convoy'
A watershed moment of citizen resistance to the 'Freedom Convoy' last year has been memorialized with a commemorative plaque.
Toronto man in a turf war with city after neighbour files complaint over synthetic grass
The City of Toronto is taking a senior resident to court after he installed synthetic grass on his front lawn.
Cannabis company Canopy Growth to lay off 800, close and consolidate some facilities
Canopy Growth Corp. will lay off 800 workers as part of a transformation plan that will see the company close its hallmark 1 Hershey facility and consolidate some of its cultivation operations.
Canada
-
White flags, stuffed animals mark deadly bus crash site at Laval daycare, premier offers condolences
Quebec Premier Francois Legault will visit the site of a bus crash at a Laval daycare that killed two children and injured several others on Wednesday. The day after the incident, stuffed animals make for a makeshift memorial nearby as the community mourns the young victims.
-
Ontario girl found dead at bottom of cliff was likely killed by father as revenge against ex-wife, report finds
A four-year-old Ontario girl who was found dead at the bottom of a cliff with her father was likely killed in a murder-suicide that could have been prevented, a new report says.
-
Trudeau to attend candlelight vigil in Laval following deadly daycare bus crash
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Laval, Que. Thursday night to attend a candlelight vigil being held to commemorate the victims of the deadly daycare bus crash. The vigil will be held at the same church where residents gathered to console each other Wednesday evening following the crash.
-
Plaque commemorates 'Battle of Billings Bridge' during 'Freedom Convoy'
A watershed moment of citizen resistance to the 'Freedom Convoy' last year has been memorialized with a commemorative plaque.
-
Canada may fast-track immigration applications from people in earthquake zone
Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says Canada may fast-track applications to come to Canada from people in the earthquake zones of Turkey and Syria.
-
4 dead after fire leaves Quebec home 'completely destroyed': police
Four people are dead after a fire destroyed a residence in Sainte-Julienne, in Quebec’s Lanaudiere region, early Thursday morning.
World
-
Turkiye-Syria earthquake survivors struggle to stay warm, fed in aftermath
Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamored for food and water Thursday, three days after the temblor hit Turkiye and Syria and killed more than 20,000.
-
Days after quake, aid trucks reach northwest Syrian enclave
A small convoy crossed from Turkey into Syria's rebel-held northwest Thursday with desperately needed medicines, blankets, tents and UN shelter kits, the first aid to reach the enclave, three days after the devastating earthquake killed thousands.
-
Most disaster giving goes to relief efforts, not rebuilding
Ninety percent of the US$5.2 billion donated in 2020, the most recent year for which data is available, went to dealing with immediate disaster needs. In other years, about half of disaster grantmaking went to such purposes. The rest went to helping communities prepare for hurricanes, droughts, life-threatening spread of disease, and other problems as well as to recovery and rebuilding.
-
Nicaragua frees 222 opponents, sends them to U.S.
Some 222 inmates considered by many to be political prisoners of the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega flew to Washington on Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
-
NYC woman convicted of feeding poisoned cheesecake to her lookalike
A New York City woman accused of feeding poisoned cheesecake to her lookalike in a bid to steal the other woman's identity has been convicted of attempted murder, prosecutors said Thursday.
-
Hopes fading to find survivors at Adiyaman apartment building in Turkiye
At an apartment building in the city of Adiyaman in southeastern Turkiye, the sound of excavation equipment is constant as rescuers tirelessly search for earthquake survivors. But as the hours tick by, hope of saving more people is fading.
Politics
-
Canada may fast-track immigration applications from people in earthquake zone
Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says Canada may fast-track applications to come to Canada from people in the earthquake zones of Turkey and Syria.
-
Trust in governments shows signs of life as pandemic starts to fade
An annual survey on how trusting Canadians are suggests their faith in governments is rebounding as the COVID-19 pandemic begins to fade.
-
'There are no words': Laval daycare bus crash prompts outpouring of condolences on Parliament Hill
Condolences are pouring in on Parliament Hill after a Laval, Que., city bus crashed into a daycare on Wednesday morning, with federal politicians of all stripes expressing their sympathies with the families affected and gratitude to the first responders.
Health
-
New one-and-done therapy can help curb severe COVID-19 infection: Canadian-led study
A Canadian-led study of a new potential antiviral therapy shows a single dose can help cut the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.
-
Are video games good for kids' brains or bad for them? New research suggests the answer is 'neither'
A small new study has found that neither the frequency of daily gaming reported by pre-teen children nor the specific video game genres they chose to play were linked with their performance on a standardized cognitive tests.
-
Data shows 6 provinces see increase in average wait times at walk-in clinics in 2022
According to newly released data, six provinces had increased wait times for walk-in clinics in 2022, with Canadians waiting an average of 37 minutes before seeing a physician.
Sci-Tech
-
Codebreakers find and decode lost letters of Mary, Queen of Scots
A trio of codebreakers has found and deciphered a treasure trove of lost letters written by Mary, Queen of Scots.
-
SpaceX should choose between Ukraine and Russia: Ukrainian official
Elon Musk's SpaceX should choose sides between Ukraine and Russia, a senior Ukrainian official said on Thursday, after the company said it was curbing Kyiv's use of Starlink internet devices for controlling drones.
-
China has conducted spy balloon program for years: Pentagon
The Chinese balloon shot down off the South Carolina coast was part of a large surveillance program that China has been conducting for 'several years,' the Pentagon said Wednesday.
Entertainment
-
Madonna hits back at ageist criticism after Grammy Awards appearance
Madonna has spoken out against criticism of her appearance after presenting at the Grammy Awards Sunday night. In her latest Instagram post, the multi-award-winning singer lamented being "caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in," after a close-up photo of her face went viral online and sparked a torrent of negative comments.
-
New 'Toy Story,' 'Frozen' and 'Zootopia' movies on tap
Disney is working on sequels for 'Toy Story,' 'Frozen' and 'Zootopia,' three huge hits as the entertainment powerhouse attempts to find its footing under newly returned CEO Bob Iger.
-
Rihanna promises a 'jam-packed' Super Bowl halftime show
Rihanna is putting in the work ahead of her Super Bowl halftime show, focusing so hard on what she promises will be 'a jam-packed show' that her upcoming birthday and Valentine's Day almost slipped her mind.
Business
-
Canada's housing market to see listings fall in first quarter, before rebounding: TD
A new report says Canada's housing market will see new listings fall in the first quarter before rebounding later in the year and then, slowing to a more modest growth pace in 2024.
-
Indigo investigating ongoing cybersecurity incident as its website remains offline
Indigo Books & Music Inc. is continuing to investigate what it calls a 'cybersecurity incident' affecting its website and electronic payment systems in stores.
-
B.C. lumber industry on edge after Biden ups the ante on Buy American policies
British Columbia's lumber industry is anxiously parsing U.S. President Joe Biden's latest Buy American language to better understand the implications for Canadian exporters.
Lifestyle
-
Dog-gone winter? Expert tips for a happy pet when the weather's not great
When the Canadian winter sets in, some dogs and their owners find it difficult to be outside as much as they are the rest of the year. One expert who says your pet needs just as much exercise now as ever, shares some tips to keep your dog active, healthy, and happy in the wintry months.
-
Earnest or playful, that Valentine's card has a history
It was Valentine's Day 1917 in the Minnesota farming village of Lewiston, and Fred Roth -- a fourth grader -- seems to have come up with just the way to express his love for his sweetheart, Louise Wirt. He gave her a card.
-
94-year-old baking phenom makes weekly treats for fellow seniors in Halifax
Winnifred Bowden, a 94-year-old living in Halifax, is baking up weekly treats for her fellow residents.
Sports
-
Rangers acquire Vladimir Tarasenko in trade with Blues
Vladimir Tarasenko is going to the New York Rangers in a trade that answers another big move by a rival and sets the stage for more to come before the March 3 deadline.
-
Raptors send Birch, picks to Spurs in exchange for centre Poeltl
The Toronto Raptors have reportedly made their first move of the trade deadline -- and it's for a familiar face. Toronto has sent Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round pick and two future second-round picks to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Jakob Poeltl, according to multiple media reports.
-
P.K. Subban: Grassroots hockey is 'my responsibility'
Former Montreal Canadiens player P.K. Subban says he is enjoying retirement, focusing on giving back to charity and advocating for grassroots hockey.
Autos
-
Uber brings back pooled rides to Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver
Ride-hailing app Uber has brought back its carpooling service in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver after a nearly three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns.
-
Japan's Nissan reports better profit as chip crunch eases
Nissan reported a 55 per cent jump in its October-December profit Thursday, as the Japanese automaker gears up for a less bumpy journey with its French alliance partner Renault.
-
Kyle Busch violated Mexican gun laws on recent vacation
Kyle Busch was detained at a Mexican airport late last month when a handgun and ammunition were discovered in his luggage, the NASCAR star acknowledged this week, apologizing for the incident and calling it 'a mistake.'