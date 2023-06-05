NY state trooper charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting after high-speed chase in 2022

This photo taken from body cam video recorded Feb. 12, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y., shows the hands of state trooper Anthony Nigro pointing his firearm as he approaches the overturned car of James Huber. On Monday, June 5, 2023, Nigro was charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting Huber after a high-speed car chase. (Office of the State Attorney General of New York via AP) This photo taken from body cam video recorded Feb. 12, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y., shows the hands of state trooper Anthony Nigro pointing his firearm as he approaches the overturned car of James Huber. On Monday, June 5, 2023, Nigro was charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting Huber after a high-speed car chase. (Office of the State Attorney General of New York via AP)

