    • Number of Israelis taken prisoner 'several times greater' than dozens: Hamas spokesperson

    The total number of Israelis captured by Hamas in a surprise attack on Israeli towns on Saturday was "several times greater" than dozens, a spokesperson for the armed wing of Hamas said in a recording aired shortly after midnight on Sunday.

    The spokesman said those taken captive were spread throughout all areas of the Gaza strip.

    (Reporting by Timour Azhari, Editing by Franklin Paul)

    Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza stuns Israel and leaves hundreds dead in fighting, retaliation

    Backed by a barrage of rockets, dozens of Hamas militants broke out of the blockaded Gaza Strip and into nearby Israeli towns, killing dozens and abducting others in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday Saturday. A stunned Israel launched airstrikes in Gaza, with its prime minister saying the country is now at war with Hamas and vowing to inflict an 'unprecedented price.'

