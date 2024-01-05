World

    • Nude man nabbed by police after 'cannonball' plunge into giant aquarium at Bass Pro Shop in Alabama

    In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, the Bass Pro Shops logo is seen at the entrance to a store in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Police in Alabama say a man crashed his car outside a Bass Pro Shop, Thursday night, Jan. 4, 2024, and stripped down to his birthday suit and then plunged into the giant aquarium inside the store. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File) In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, the Bass Pro Shops logo is seen at the entrance to a store in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Police in Alabama say a man crashed his car outside a Bass Pro Shop, Thursday night, Jan. 4, 2024, and stripped down to his birthday suit and then plunged into the giant aquarium inside the store. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
    LEEDS, Alabama -

    A man crashed his car outside a Bass Pro Shop in Alabama, stripped down to his birthday suit and plunged into the giant aquarium inside the store, police said.

    The ordeal happened Thursday night in front of shocked shoppers in the town just outside Birmingham, Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin said.

    The 42-year-old Alabama man did a "cannonball" leap into the aquarium and then stood under a waterfall. He left the water to yell at two officers, then dove back into the aquarium, police said.

    The man eventually climbed over the side of the aquarium and fell to the concrete floor below. Police then apprehended him, the news site Al.com reported.

    He faces several charges including public lewdness, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

    The man was in the water for about five minutes before officers arrived, Irwin said.

