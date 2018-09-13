NRA TV show depicts 'Thomas and Friends' in KKK hoods
Thomas the Tank Engine is shown at the Toy Wishes Holiday Preview on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2007 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
NEW YORK -- The National Rifle Association's online video channel portrayed trains from the longtime children's show "Thomas & Friends" wearing Ku Klux Klan hoods while riding on flaming tracks.
The host of NRATV's "Relentless" on Friday questioned why the program is adding characters from around the world as it partners with the United Nations to promote sustainable development goals. Dana Loesch wondered how the show could introduce ethnic diversity when the trains have "grey faces."
The program then showed several engines with KKK hoods.
Mattel, which owns the Thomas the Tank Engine brand, told The New York Times it has always been a priority to promote inclusivity. The company said it denounces any images that convey a message not in line company values.
The NRA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
