NRA names Oliver North as its next president
Former U.S. Marine Lt. Col. Oliver North acknowledges attendees as he gives the Invocation at the National Rifle Association-Institute for Legislative Action Leadership Forum in Dallas, Friday, May 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Lisa Marie Pane, The Associated Press
Published Monday, May 7, 2018 2:19PM EDT
ATLANTA -- The National Rifle Association has announced that retired Marine Lt. Col. Oliver North is poised to become the gun lobbying group's next president.
North is a popular speaker before the group and brings star power at a time when gun-control advocates seek to seize on momentum against the gun lobby in the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and one of the deadliest school shootings.
North is already drawing comparisons to former NRA president Charlton Heston, who famously uttered that his firearms could only be taken "from my cold, dead hands."
North will be replacing Pete Brownell, who decided not to seek a second term.