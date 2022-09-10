Not Mar-a-Lago: Congress' secrets usually kept in sealed rooms, lock bags

Security-sealed rooms. Lock bags. And in the most rare of circumstances, the ability to handcuff a document pouch to a messenger to transport the nation's secrets. The ways Capitol Hill keeps classified documents secured stand in stark contrast to the storage room stash of secrets at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

