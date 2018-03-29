For those still clinging to their mailboxes for an invite to join Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle as they tie the knot on May 19, it may be time to lower your expectations just a bit.

Luckily, Europe and even the United States have castles fit for wannabe princes and princesses to play out their opulent royal real estate fantasies.

Short-term online rental service Airbnb said it noticed listings for “royal” residences have surged 43 per cent year-over-year. The site has compiled a list of its 10 most sought-after castles where any commoner can sleep like king or queen. However, you may have to share some amenities, unless you are prepared to pay rates fit for royalty.

Augill Castle, Cumbria, U.K.

Billed on Airbnb as “Britain’s favourite castle,” this 15-bedroom B&B-style behemoth boasts classic castle calling cards from battlements, to turrets, to gothic windows, to Tudor paneling and a secret garden.

Cahercastle, Galway, Ireland

Cahercastle offers a more medieval experience than some of the others on the list.

It was built “sometime in the 1400s,” according to the listing, which also issues the following warning to potential guests: “Don't expect perfection, we do have cobwebs and a little dust (so asthma sufferers take note).”

Old Tower, Tuoro sul Trasimeno, Italy

This single tower is nestled in the natural beauty of the Umbrian and Tuscan countryside.

According to the listing, “The tower was created out of the restoration of an old abandoned stable situated in the centre of a small countryside hamlet called Sanguineto. This place takes its name from the famous bloody battle of 217 BC, fought between the Roman army and the Carthaginian army (led by Hannibal).”

The tower accommodates two guests comfortably, and comes with pool access as well as a view of Lake Trasimeno.

Dairsie Castle, Fife, Scotland

Restored from its ruins in the 1990s, this site dates back to the 12th century.

According to the listing, it was home to secret Scottish parliaments and military sieges throughout the ages. With its own watchtower and a room for rent called “The Dungeon,” Dairsie Castle ticks many castle living boxes.

Kilmartin Castle, Kilmartin, Scotland

Kept “beautifully rustic” by its owners, complete with loose floorboards, this is the first time in 467 years that Kilmartin Castle has been made available to the public, according to the listing.

Borgia Castle, Passignano Sul Trasimeno, Italy

Located on the boarder of Tuscany and Umbria, this 7-bedroom castle is described as the perfect location for a relaxing Italian holiday or an “unforgettable wedding.”

Up to 13 guests can enjoy the large terraces overlooking the lush, sprawling grounds. The castle is full of massive ornate fireplaces and old-world Italian luxury.

Cozy Storybook Castle, Ellington, Conn.

At just 101 years old, this New England castle is surly one of the younger on the list. It’s also one of the smaller, with a mere three bedrooms.

But what it lacks in history and size, it makes up for with its gargoyle, and rooms with jungle and Romeo and Juliet themes.

Castello di San Fabiano castle, Monteroni d'Arbia, Italy

A highly Italian experience with food and wine tastings, cooking classes, and bike rides in the country.

The listing boasts, “Every morning we will spoil you with a delicious buffet using local products: fresh ricotta cheese, pecorino cheese and ham from local stores, combined with home-made delicacies such as bread, tarts, croissants and marmalades produced with fresh fruit straight from our garden.”

Chateau Bordeaux and Vignoble, Saint-Sulpice-et-Cameyrac, France

It wouldn’t be right to visit a French castle if it didn’t have its own vineyard. This one has 16-hectares of grapes to keep guests from running out of locally-sourced libations.

The outdoor pool features a man-made beach complete with palm trees, sand, a fire pit, and plenty of room for entertaining.

Castel in the Loire Valley, Saint-Georges-sur-Cher, France

Billed as a castle with all the modern comforts, this 7-bedroom white and red brick countryside chateau is a stunning example of classic French luxury that can easily accommodate up to 16 guests.