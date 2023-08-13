Norwegian climber says it would have been impossible to carry injured Pakistani porter down snowy K2
A record-setting Norwegian mountaineer pushed back Sunday against claims that she could have done more to save the life of a Pakistani porter who slipped off a narrow trail near the peak of the world's most treacherous mountain and died there after several hours.
The circumstances of Mohammad Hassan's July 27 death on K2, the world's second-highest peak, sparked ongoing controversy, with two climbers arguing that he could have been saved if all those on the mountain that day had aborted their climb and focused on getting him down safely.
The fallout from Hassan's death overshadowed a record established by Norwegian climber Kristin Harila and her Sherpa guide, Tenjin. By climbing K2 that day, they became the world's fastest climbers, scaling the world's 14 highest mountains in 92 days.
Harila told The Associated Press on Sunday that "in the snowy condition we had up there that day, it wouldn't be possible to carry him down."
"I'm sure that if it was possible that we saw a chance to carry him down from there, everyone would have tried that," she said by Zoom from Norway. "But it was impossible."
The uproar had been sparked by drone footage showing dozens of climbers pushing past a gravely injured Hassan toward the summit. The path to the peak was crowded on July 27, described as the last day of the season for a possible ascent.
In Pakistan, local authorities in the Gilgit-Baltistan region, which has jurisdiction over K2, formed a five-member committee on Aug. 7 to investigate Hassan's death. The committee's mandate noted that it's crucial to determine the facts after "distressing reports circulating on various social media platforms."
Investigators will try to determine, among other things, whether more could have been done to save Hassan, said Sajid Hussain, deputy director of the Sports and Tourism department of Gilgit-Baltistan. He told the AP on Sunday that investigators are to submit their findings on Aug. 22.
Hassan, a 27-year-old father of three, was hired by the Pakistan-based expedition company Lela Peak and was assigned to a team of Russian climbers, said company director Anwar Syed.
Asked if she felt the controversy had tainted her record, Harila said "of course," but did not elaborate. She appeared distraught at times during the interview and said she had received death threats.
"We tried for hours to save him and we were on probably the most dangerous area" of K2, she said adding that she and her teammates were "taking a very, very big risk."
Harila said Hassan slipped and fell off the narrow path around 2:15 a.m. on July 27, dangling on a rope upside down. At the time, Hassan had been second in the line of climbers. Harila said she was eighth and her team members were in 7th and 9th place, respectively.
As they tried to pull Hassan onto the path, an avalanche came down near where her forward fixing team was. After 90 minutes of attending to Hassan, Harila and a teammate moved in the direction of the summit to check on the fixing team, while her cameraman, Gabriel, stayed behind with Hassan, she said.
Gabriel shared his oxygen with Hassan, gave him warm water and tried to warm him. She said Gabriel stayed with the porter for 2.5 hours but started running out of oxygen. Gabriel then moved toward the peak to meet up with Harila's sherpas who had extra oxygen tanks. At that time, there were also others attending to Hassan, she said.
When Gabriel arrived at the peak, Harila asked him how Hassan was doing. She said Gabriel told her that he was "in very bad shape."
On the way back down, she saw Hassan's dead body lying on the path.
Harila rejected claims made by Austrian climber Wilhelm Steindl that more would have been done if a Westerner had been hurt on the mountain. Steindl and German climber Philip Flaemig, who shot the drone footage, had abandoned their K2 climb earlier that day because of bad weather.
"We did really try to save him and we would have done just the same if it was me or anyone else that was hanging upside down there," she said. "We couldn't have done anything more."
Harila said Hassan didn't seem to have proper gear or training as a high-altitude porter and that it appeared to have been his first ascent.
"It was a very tragic accident that happened on K2 that day," Harila said. "And we feel so sorry for Hassan himself and for his family, his wife and his kids and his mother."
Hussain, the regional official, said investigators would look at the porter's gear and training. They will also review weather conditions on July 27, including avalanches, and examine the actions of the expedition company that employed Hassan.
The investigators are questioning porters and Sherpa guides, he said, though it was not clear if foreign climbers would be interviewed as well. The team has collected relevant documents from government departments and private companies involved in K2 ascent. Hussain said the investigators were also visiting the K2 base camp and other relevant locations.
Steindl told the AP on Saturday that he felt more could have been done to save Hassan. "Everyone would have had to turn back to bring the injured person back down to the valley."
"I don't want to kind of directly blame anybody," Steindl said. "I'm just saying there was no rescue operation initiated and that's really very, very tragic because that's actually the most normal thing one would do in a situation like that."
In Hassan's home village of Tisar, friends and neighbours visited the family, offering prayers of condolence.
A childhood friend, Basharat Hussain, said Hassan had been determined to provide opportunities for his children that he never had, including an education.
"I think this is the most dehumanizing event in my life," he said, adding that he hopes "it will not happen in the future."
Steindl visited Hassan's family and set up a crowd-funding campaign. After four days, donations reached more than 125,000 euros (just over US$137,000).
----
Associated Press journalist Zarar Khan contributed to this story from Islamabad, Pakistan.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian Armed Forces deployed to fight wildfires in Alberta, Northwest Territories
The Canadian Armed Forces have been deployed to help Alberta and the Northwest Territories as wildfires threaten multiple communities in the area, several of which are under evacuation orders.
Gay couple from Toronto wins lawsuit in Italy after son's birth photo used in anti-surrogacy campaign
A same-sex couple from Toronto took on Italy’s ruling right-wing political party and won after a moving image of their first moments with their newborn son was used without their consent in an anti-surrogacy campaign.
Poilievre's Conservative party embracing language of mainstream conspiracy theories
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been hitting the summer barbecue circuit with ramped-up rhetoric around debunked claims that the World Economic Forum is attempting to impose its agenda on sovereign governments. It is, some experts suggest, another sign that some conspiracy theories are moving from the fringes of the internet to mainstream thinking.
As death toll from Maui wildfire reaches 93, effort to find and identify the dead is just beginning
As the death toll from a wildfire that razed a historic Maui town reached 93, authorities warned that the effort to find and identify the dead was still in its early stages. It's already the deadliest U.S. wildfire for over a century.
'Mob of criminals' stole up to US$100K worth of merchandise at Los Angeles mall, police say
A 'mob of criminals' stole up to US$100,000 worth of merchandise from the Westfield Topanga Shopping Center in Los Angeles Saturday afternoon.
28 more women accuse Montreal billionaire Robert Miller of sexually exploiting them as minors
Two new defendants have been added, and 28 more women have come forward with accusations in the class action lawsuit against Future Electronics Inc. and Montreal billionaire Robert Miller for alleged sexual exploitation of underage girls.
6 dessert cup brands recalled due to possible bacteria contamination
Multiple brands of a dessert cup are being recalled in Canada and the United States over a possible bacteria contamination.
North Dakota teen survives nearly 30-metre fall at North Rim of Grand Canyon
A 13-year-old North Dakota boy has survived a fall of nearly 30 metres at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon during a family trip.
WATCH | Perseid meteor shower: Here's when to expect the best view
Skywatchers may be in for the viewing of a lifetime this weekend as one of the most active and impressive meteor showers will take place at a time where the moon is barely visible.
Canada
-
Canadian Armed Forces deployed to fight wildfires in Alberta, Northwest Territories
The Canadian Armed Forces have been deployed to help Alberta and the Northwest Territories as wildfires threaten multiple communities in the area, several of which are under evacuation orders.
-
Gay couple from Toronto wins lawsuit in Italy after son's birth photo used in anti-surrogacy campaign
A same-sex couple from Toronto took on Italy’s ruling right-wing political party and won after a moving image of their first moments with their newborn son was used without their consent in an anti-surrogacy campaign.
-
English-speaking Canadians split on changing 'O Canada' lyrics to 'Our home on native land': survey
A recent survey conducted by Research Co. has revealed that English-speaking Canadians are divided over further “O Canada” revisions.
-
An insider's perspective on the worst blackout in North America, 20 years later
A look back on the massive blackout that swept across North America in 2003.
-
Two years into Taliban rule, Afghan women ask Canada for education and accountability
Ahead of the second anniversary of the Taliban takeover of Kabul, Afghan women are asking Canadians to join them in protecting gains in girls' education and resisting legitimacy for the terrorist group.
-
Vancouver grandmother can't find accessible housing, resorts to sleeping in abandoned home
A Vancouver woman wants to be spending time with her grandchildren as the summer months wind down. Instead, Leona, who asked CTV News not to use her last name, has spent the last few weeks homeless, finding refuge in an abandoned home in the city.
World
-
Norwegian climber says it would have been impossible to carry injured Pakistani porter down snowy K2
A record-setting Norwegian mountaineer pushed back Sunday against claims that she could have done more to save the life of a Pakistani porter who slipped off a narrow trail near the peak of the world's most treacherous mountain and died there after several hours.
-
Freed U.S. nurse says Christian song was her rallying cry after she was kidnapped in Haiti
A U.S. nurse who was released by kidnappers in Haiti last week says a Christian song called "See a Victory" became her battle cry after she and her young daughter were abducted.
-
Michigan police detained a Black child who was in the 'wrong place, wrong time,' department says
A white police officer handcuffed a Black child outside his Michigan home in an 'unfortunate case of 'wrong place, wrong time,'' the Lansing Police Department said Friday.
-
Gunman in southern Iran opens fire at prominent Shiite shrine, killing 1 and wounding 8 others
A gunman opened fire Sunday night at a prominent shrine in southern Iran, wounding at least four people, authorities said.
-
As Maui rescue continues, families and faith leaders cling to hope but tackle reality of loss
For scores of families in Hawaii still hoping to reunite with loved ones, it was not yet time to give up -- even as the staggering death toll continued to grow, and even as authorities predicted that more remains would be found within the ashes left behind by a wildfire that gutted the once-bustling town of Lahaina.
-
Maryland man leads Virginia police on wild chase in stolen truck and ambulance before DC arrest
A Maryland man committed over a dozen hit-and-run crashes in a stolen ambulance alone in addition to driving a stolen truck on several major northern Virginia highways this weekend before being taken into custody in the District of Columbia, authorities said.
Politics
-
Poilievre's Conservative party embracing language of mainstream conspiracy theories
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been hitting the summer barbecue circuit with ramped-up rhetoric around debunked claims that the World Economic Forum is attempting to impose its agenda on sovereign governments. It is, some experts suggest, another sign that some conspiracy theories are moving from the fringes of the internet to mainstream thinking.
-
As Pierre Poilievre aims to rebuild a 'broken' Canada, ads aim to soften his image
The Conservative Party's new ad seeks to sell a hopeful message: Canada can be fixed — and Pierre Poilievre is the leader to do it. But first Canadians need to trust him.
-
Two years into Taliban rule, Afghan women ask Canada for education and accountability
Ahead of the second anniversary of the Taliban takeover of Kabul, Afghan women are asking Canadians to join them in protecting gains in girls' education and resisting legitimacy for the terrorist group.
Health
-
6 dessert cup brands recalled due to possible bacteria contamination
Multiple brands of a dessert cup are being recalled in Canada and the United States over a possible bacteria contamination.
-
Overtime, sick days due to illness or disability rose for health-care workers during pandemic: StatCan
The demands of the COVID-19 pandemic led more nurses, personal support workers and others in the health-care field to work more overtime hours but also miss more days at work compared to pre-pandemic times, a recent report from Statistics Canada has found.
-
Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalls Monster energy drinks with labelling issues
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a national recall of Monster brand energy drinks. The recall affects all flavours of the drink that contain caffeine and that do not have bilingual labelling in English and French.
Sci-Tech
-
WATCH
WATCH | Perseid meteor shower: Here's when to expect the best view
Skywatchers may be in for the viewing of a lifetime this weekend as one of the most active and impressive meteor showers will take place at a time where the moon is barely visible.
-
Scientists discover new, 'otherworldly' species with 20 arms in the Antarctic Ocean
After years of trawling through the Antarctic Ocean, scientists have discovered several new underwater species, including one that has 20 arms and resembles a fruit.
-
Fiction writers fear the rise of AI, but also see it as a story to tell
For a vast number of book writers, artificial intelligence is a threat to their livelihood and the very idea of creativity. At the same time, AI is a story to tell, and no longer just in science fiction.
Entertainment
-
Miss Universe cuts ties with Indonesian organizer as sexual harassment allegations swirl
The Miss Universe Organization has cut its ties with its Indonesian franchisee and will cancel an upcoming pageant in Malaysia after contestants complained to police, accusing local organizers of sexual harassment.
-
'Barbie' has legs: Greta Gerwig's film tops the box office again and gives industry a midsummer surge
'Barbie' has legs. Director Greta Gerwig 's film phenomenon remained a runaway No. 1 at the box office in its fourth week, bringing in $33.7 million, according to studio estimates Sunday.
-
Fiction writers fear the rise of AI, but also see it as a story to tell
For a vast number of book writers, artificial intelligence is a threat to their livelihood and the very idea of creativity. At the same time, AI is a story to tell, and no longer just in science fiction.
Business
-
Don't expect quick fixes in 'red-teaming' of AI models. Security was an afterthought
White House officials concerned by AI chatbots' potential for societal harm and the Silicon Valley powerhouses rushing them to market are heavily invested in a three-day competition ending Sunday at the DefCon hacker convention in Las Vegas.
-
Economists expect rise in inflation as price-growth fight enters new phase
Forecasters anticipate this week's consumer price index report to show inflation rose last month, signalling a reversal in progress after a year of steady declines in inflation.
-
Yes, U.S. inflation is down. No, the Inflation Reduction Act doesn't deserve the credit
Even President Joe Biden has some regrets about the name of the Inflation Reduction Act: As the giant law turns 1 on Wednesday, it's increasingly clear that immediately curbing prices wasn't the point.
Lifestyle
-
Popular weight-loss drugs like Wegovy may raise risk of complications under anesthesia
Patients who take blockbuster drugs like Wegovy or Ozempic for weight loss may face life-threatening complications if they need surgery or other procedures that require empty stomachs for anesthesia. This summer's guidance to halt the medication for up to a week may not go far enough, either.
-
Why this viral photo of the world's largest cruise ship is polarizing opinion
The world’s largest cruise ship hasn’t welcomed a single passenger aboard yet, but it’s already set the internet on fire.
-
Glass bottle buildings bring tourists to Manitoba community
In the 1980s, a Manitoba coupled named Bob and Dora Cain converted thousands of glass bottles into structures that currently stand in Treherne, Man.
Sports
-
Samsonova defeats Rybakina, advances to National Bank Open final against Pegula
Liudmila Samsonova of Russia defeated Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 1-6, 6-1, 6-2 on Sunday afternoon to advance to the National Bank Open women's singles final.
-
Deja Vu: American golfer Lilia Vu captures 2nd major in 2023 at Women's British Open
Lilia Vu was already smiling when her long, snaking birdie putt dropped into the cup on the 18th green, confirming her -- not that it was ever in doubt -- as the Women's British Open champion and a two-time major winner.
-
Makkabi Berlin becomes the first Jewish team to play in the German Cup in a loss to Wolfsburg
Makkabi Berlin became the first Jewish team to compete in the German Cup when it was beaten 6-0 by Wolfsburg on Sunday.
Autos
-
Toyota recalls thousands of Tundra vehicles in Canada, U.S. due to issue with plastic fuel tube
Toyota says certain 2022 and 2023 models of its Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles are under a safety recall due to the risk of a fuel leak from a faulty tube, posing a potential fire hazard.
-
10,000 Kia cars, SUVs recalled; drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Transport Canada has issued a recall for three Kia vehicle models and the company is urging drivers to park away from buildings due to a fire risk.
-
Unifor, Detroit Three to kick off contract talks with official handshakes
Unifor and the Detroit Three automakers are set to kick off talks today for the next three-year contracts for autoworkers.