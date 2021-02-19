OSLO -- Norway's government on Friday proposed a bill aimed at decriminalizing the possession and use of small amounts of narcotics, saying users should be offered treatment rather than face jail.

"Decades of repression have taught us that punishment doesn't work. On the contrary, punishment can make things worse," Education Minister Guri Melby told a press conference.

"Drug addicts need help, not punishment," she added.

Under the centre-right coalition government's proposal, both possession and the use of small quantities of drugs, including heroin, cocaine and cannabis, would no longer be punishable under the criminal code, but users would still have to seek help.

"They are still forbidden, but no longer punishable," Health Minister Bent Hoie said.

Proponents of the bill argue that criminal prosecution of drug users can be counterproductive as it deters those with abuse problems from seeking help, makes it more difficult for relatives to detect problems and stigmatises an already vulnerable demographic.

The proposal comes with set thresholds for what should be considered a small amount for different illicit substances: two grams for cocaine, heroin or amphetamines, 10 grams for cannabis and 500 grams (17.6 oz) for khat.

As the government only controls a minority in parliament, passing the legislation will require support from the