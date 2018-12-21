Norway says murder video from Morocco is likely authentic
In this photo provided by Moroccan news channel 2M and taken on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, a security team is seen at the area where the bodies of two Scandinavian women tourists were found dead, near Imlil in the High Atlas mountains, Morocco. The lone suspect arrested in the killing of two female Scandinavian tourists is connected to a terrorist group, and three other suspects are on the run, Moroccan prosecutors said Wednesday. (2M via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, December 21, 2018 4:52AM EST
COPENHAGEN -- Police in Norway say a video that allegedly shows the killing of a Scandinavian university student in a remote part of Morocco's Atlas Mountains likely is authentic.
Norway's National Criminal Investigation Service has been investigating the footage circulating on social media. It says that "there is no concrete evidence indicating the video is not real."
Four men have been detained in Morocco, and authorities there consider the killings of two students to be a terrorist act.
The women from Norway and Denmark had been hiking. Their bodies were discovered Monday with stab wounds in their necks.
Morocco is generally considered safe for tourists but has been routing out Islamic extremists for years.