    Norway king to remain in Malaysia hospital for a few more days

    King Harald V of Norway is believed to be hospitalized at Malaysia's Sultanah Maliha Hospital
    OSLO -

    Norway's King Harald will remain in hospital on Malaysia's Langkawi Island for a few more days for treatment and rest before returning home to Norway, the royal household said on Friday.

    The 87-year-old monarch was on a private holiday in the South-East Asian country when he fell ill with an infection earlier this week.

    "His Majesty the King is still recovering," the palace said in a statement.

    The Norwegian government on Thursday asked its military to handle the king's travel back to Norway.

    A medical evacuation airplane arrived in Langkawi on Friday after leaving Oslo the previous day.

    Crown Prince Haakon presides in his father's absence, including at the weekly meeting with the prime minister and the government, which is due to take place later on Friday.

    King Harald has been Norway's ceremonial head of state since 1991 and is Europe's oldest living monarch. He has repeatedly been hospitalized with infections in recent years, and has also undergone heart surgery.

    Harald, a popular king and a great, great grandchild of Britain's Queen Victoria, has dismissed talk of abdicating, insisting that his oath to serve Norway is for life.

