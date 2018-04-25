North, South Korea leaders look to control optics at historic summit
A South Korean soldier stands outside of the Peace House, the venue for the planned summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on April 27, during a press tour at the southern side of the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea on April 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018 2:13AM EDT
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of - Kim Jong Un will be in uncharted territory when the third-generation autocrat crosses over to the southern half of the Demilitarized Zone separating the rival Koreas on Friday, possibly on foot, and greets South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
Cameras wielded by one of the most aggressive media contingents on the planet will fire live images of a man used to controlling every aspect of his public persona into the homes and onto the phones of millions around the world - though it's not yet clear if it will be seen instantly in North Korea.
But as Kim navigates this mine field at the third-ever leadership summit between the rivals, he may actually have an ally of sorts in Moon, who seems intent on keeping the North Korean leader at ease.
