North Korean officials to meet Trump; deliver letter from leader
A copy of the letter sent to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un from President Donald Trump canceling their planned summit in Singapore is photographed in Washington, Thursday, May 24, 2018. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, June 1, 2018 12:57AM EDT
NEW YORK - A top aide to Kim Jong Un will make a rare visit to Washington Friday to hand a letter from the North Korean leader to U.S. President Donald Trump. That from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
He reported "good progress" is being made in talks between the two sides to revive an on-again, off-again nuclear summit. Pompeo spoke to reporters at a news conference in New York after meeting Thursday with former North Korean military intelligence chief Kim Yong Chol.
He would not say that the summit is a definite go for Singapore on June 12 and could not say if that decision would be made after Trump reads Kim Jong Un's letter.