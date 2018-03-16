

Jan M. Olsen and David Keyton, The Associated Press





STOCKHOLM -- North Korea's foreign minister met briefly with Sweden's prime minister Friday during a surprise trip to Stockholm that has fuelled speculation about a possible meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump has agreed to meet Kim by May. So far, North Korea has yet to publicly comment on what it hopes to gain from the talks. Sweden has been rumoured as a possible site for the summit between Kim and Trump, though a truce village on the South Korean side of the Demilitarized Zone between the Koreas is seen as more likely.

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho landed in Stockholm on a flight from Beijing late Thursday and held talks with Swedish counterpart Margot Wallstrom before returning to the North Korean Embassy. He was expected to meet again with Wallstrom on Friday.

Before doing so, Ri held what was thought to be a courtesy call to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven at government headquarters.

Details about their talks weren't revealed as Ri's visit to Stockholm, where he once served as a diplomat at the North Korean Embassy, is shrouded in secrecy.

The Swedish foreign ministry has said talks "will focus on Sweden's consular responsibilities as a protecting power for the United States, Canada and Australia," but also will also address the security situation on the Korean Peninsula."

It added that a statement summarizing the talks will be made available Friday after Ri's talks with Wallstrom.

"It is evident that the whole world is following the situation on the Korean peninsula. It is important for everyone's security," Wallstrom said Friday after a parliamentary session in her first comments since Ri landed in Stockholm. "But we are not naive in believing we can solve the world's problems. It is up to the parties to decide which way we are going."

Sweden has had diplomatic relations with North Korea since 1973 and is one of the few Western countries with an embassy in Pyongyang. It provides consular services for the United States in North Korea.

The trip by Ri is being closely watched because there remains a huge amount of preparation that needs to be done and relatively little time before a theoretical Trump-Kim summit -- if it's to happen by May -- at which the South Korean President Moon Jae-in would also take part.

Senior South Korean officials who travelled to North Korean capital Pyongyang earlier this month and met with Kim say he is willing to discuss the North's nuclear weapons program.

It could suggest a potential breakthrough, or a fallback to the North's longstanding position that it's willing to get rid of its nuclear weapons if the U.S. guarantees its safety.

In the past, that has meant Washington would have to withdraw all of its troops from South Korea, a condition no U.S. president has been willing to consider.

------

Olsen reported from Copenhagen, Denmark. Eric Talmadge in Tokyo contributed to this report.