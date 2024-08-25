North Korean leader supervises test of 'suicide drones,' calls them crucial for war readiness

Downpour in Jasper National Park slows fires, but comes with warning
Parks Canada says a weekend drenching of rain on parts of Jasper National Park is doing a lot to quell fire activity, but the wet weather also comes with a warning.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a demonstration of new “suicide drones” and pledged to spur the development of such weapons to boost his military’s war readiness, state media said Monday.
Kim has been flaunting his growing military capabilities amid tensions with Washington and Seoul. North Korean photos of the test showed a white drone with X-shaped tails and wings supposedly crashing into and destroying a target resembling South Korea’s K-2 main battle tank. Most combat drones stand off from targets and attack with missiles.
The test, which state media said took place Saturday, came as the U.S. and South Korean militaries are conducting a large-scale exercise aimed at enhancing their combined capabilities to defend against growing North Korean nuclear threats.
The allies said the drills, which continue through Thursday, are focused on enhancing their readiness against various North Korean threats and would also reflect lessons learned from recent armed conflicts.
North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said Saturday's test involved various types of drones built to fly different ranges to attack enemy targets on land and sea. It said the drones flew along various routes before accurately hitting test targets.
Kim said that global trends in military technologies and modern combat show the importance of drones in war and that the North's military should be equipped with advanced drones “as early as possible.”
He called for accelerated development and production of various systems, including “suicide drones” that can be used by the infantry and special operations units, reconnaissance and multi-purpose attack drones, and underwater suicide attack drones, KCNA said.
Animosity on the Korean Peninsula is high as Kim uses Russia’s war against Ukraine as a distraction while he strengthens his nuclear-armed military and issues verbal threats of conflict toward Washington and Seoul.
While most of the international attention has been focused on his long-range missiles designed to reach the U.S. mainland, Kim has also been expanding weapons targeting rival South Korea, most notably short-range missiles and artillery systems the North has described as nuclear-capable.
Earlier this month, Kim staged a huge ceremony in North Korea’s capital, Pyongyang, to mark the delivery of 250 nuclear-capable missile launchers to frontline military units and called for a ceaseless expansion of the military’s nuclear program.
The event added to concerns about Kim’s weapons program as he demonstrates an intent to deploy battlefield nuclear weapons along the North’s border with South Korea and claims his military could react with preemptive nuclear strikes if it perceived the leadership was under threat.
Analysts say Kim may seek to dial up pressure in a U.S. election year as he advances his long-term goals of forcing Washington to accept the idea of the North as a nuclear power and negotiate economic and security concessions from a position of strength.
Toronto police have released a new photo of a 33-year-old man they are seeking in connection with the deaths of his two female relatives.
A joint investigation between the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) and Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) led to the arrest of four immigrants from Mexico who were working in Saskatchewan illegally.
There were no injuries reported after a home on Montcalm Street in the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda sustained heavy damage in a fire.
Hamilton police say officers arrested a 23-year-old man who allegedly brought a handgun at a festival in Hamilton where many gathered, including children, Saturday night, preventing a 'tragedy.'
Is being frugal pushing you over the edge? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains some of the downsides of obsessive frugality and offers some tips on how to balance frugal living with living your daily life.
Up against Japan to open the Pacific Nations Cup tournament, Canada faltered early. Thirty-one minutes into the game, the Brave Blossoms held a 31-0 lead.
A group of commercial dog walkers are voicing their frustration with a new policy that bans them from operating at a downtown Toronto dog park, saying their livelihoods are at stake.
The Jewish Federation of Ottawa and the University of Ottawa were among dozens of organizations who held their own Pride celebrations after choosing to withdraw from events organized by Capital Pride on Sunday.
The body of an Arizona woman who went missing in the Grand Canyon National Park after a flash flood days earlier was recovered Sunday, park rangers said.
Airstrikes on a village in northern Mali near the Algerian border Sunday killed 21 civilians, including 11 children, a spokesman for a coalition of Tuareg-majority pro-independence groups said.
John Kolb, a retired Minnesota National Guard colonel, knew Tim Walz by reputation as an 'excellent leader' who adroitly guided the enlisted troops in his field artillery battalion. But Kolb was stunned by what he saw when Walz left the military and entered politics.
Search crews again Sunday were combing the Colorado River at Grand Canyon National Park for an Arizona woman missing after a flash flood days earlier.
A 10-foot-long python was discovered in a vehicle during a bust of an illegal sideshow in the San Francisco Bay Area that attracted hundreds of people, authorities say.
Alberta’s premier and several cabinet ministers issued a statement Sunday morning in support of a move to implement binding arbitration to help resolve the rail workers’ strike, while the Teamsters union said on social media that they would comply with the order.
The federal government has added 56 properties to a new public lands bank of locations that are suitable for long-term leases so developers can build housing, a move the Housing Minister says will help boost the supply of homes Canadians can afford.
A group of Americans known for their opposition to nuclear weapons, and military spending in general, brought a sailboat into Burrard Inlet where they met up with local paddlers for a protest on the water in front of the Trans Mountain Pipeline at its terminus in Burnaby on Sunday morning.
It's the bane of many travellers: jet lag. Nobody wants to lose out because they're too tired to enjoy the delights of their vacation spot.
Spending time outside during a heat wave can be sweaty, uncomfortable, even health-endangering, but scientists have come up with an innovation they say could provide relief: clothes that physically cool down the body.
A healthy diet has long been hailed by some experts as one potentially important factor influencing the risk of COVID-19, or how bad someone’s case gets.
From New York to Hawaii, people can spot security robots equipped with a suite of sensors patrolling the perimeters of some residential communities and apartment buildings.
French authorities have detained Pavel Durov, the French-Russian billionaire who founded the messaging app Telegram, at an airport outside Paris, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV.
A federal advisory body is calling on Canada's security agencies to publish detailed descriptions of their current and intended uses of artificial intelligence systems and software applications.
Rock band Foo Fighters did not give Donald Trump’s campaign permission to play one of their songs at a recent campaign rally, a representative for the band said, and they plan to donate any royalties from the unauthorized use to Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign.
A famed director's self-funded epic, a quirky Stephen King adaptation and Pamela Anderson's return to the big screen are among the offerings at this year's edition of the Toronto International Film Festival.
Justin Bieber, who rose to international stardom in 2010 with his hit 'Baby,' has welcomed one of his own with his wife, Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin).
An Ontario woman accompanying her daughter’s grad trip to the Dominican Republic said her group was left stranded after Flair Airlines cancelled their flight back to Toronto due to bad weather.
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
'Burnout coaches' and 'burnout recovery specialists' are increasingly popping up across Canada, the U.S., the U.K., Australia and Europe.
Isabella Pires first noticed what she calls the 'gradual apathy pandemic' in eighth grade. Only a handful of classmates registered for service projects she helped organize at her Massachusetts school. Even fewer actually showed up.
It's been a relationship forged in bronze.
Experts share their 'big impact, small investment' design elements, for renters and home owners looking to make changes to their home decor.
The jersey worn by Babe Ruth, widely regarded as the greatest baseball player of all time, during Game Three of the 1932 World Series became the most expensive item of sporting memorabilia after selling at auction for US$24.12 million on Saturday.
Bowden Francis lost his bid for a no-hitter when Taylor Ward led off the ninth inning with a solo home run, but the Toronto Blue Jays prevailed 3-1 against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.
There could be some limitations to solely relying on credit card and personal auto insurance policies to cover rental car insurance.
At a packed investor day in Dearborn, Michigan, last year, Ford Motor F.N executives lauded their forthcoming three-row electric SUV, which they said would be rolling off assembly lines in 2025.
A crash and large fire along a California freeway involving an electric Tesla Semi has drawn the attention of federal safety investigators.
The Hub City Radio Control Club invited the general public out to watch their RC plane demonstrations, Dozens of pilots and onlookers gathered on the tarmac to watch the planes in action.
While the festivities will look a little different this year, thousands are expected to show off their bright rainbow colours in downtown Ottawa on Sunday to celebrate the Capital's LGBTQ+ community.
Dozens of endangered baby spiny softshell turtles are being released into a southern Quebec river today as part of a project to help save the species.
One of western Canada’s largest rental property companies is warning tenants about a cyber security breach it says was discovered earlier this year.
The Town of Bracebridge held a soft opening for its brand new Muskoka Lumber Community Centre Friday morning, highlighted by some NHL players participating in an open practice.
Ontario Provincial Police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre are warning people about fraudsters impersonating major Canadian banks.
An infamously wholesome Canadian star is in Windsor, and is living up to his reputation.
Production has begun on a new film in Regina, which will be shot entirely using a new piece of technology called an LED volume wall.
If there is one thing that the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) is well-known for, it's the food. Here are the ones the fair dubbed worthy enough to be in its hall of fame.
A woman in Surrey is speaking out after she says a large off-leash dog attacked her and her dog in a common hallway in their Cloverdale apartment building,
In what will come as a relief for many commuters in the Lower Mainland, the West Coast Express will be back up and running Monday after rail workers were ordered back to work following a country-wide shutdown.
A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in the city’s Silverthorn neighbourhood.
Sunday was a move-in day with a twist for some University of Calgary students, namely that there wasn’t anywhere for them to move in to.
One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday night, police confirmed Sunday.
The Canada Public Land Bank, launched on Sunday, features 56 federal properties across Canada, including 22 in the city of Ottawa, that have been identified as being able to support housing.
Provincial police have arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of assaulting a woman during heavy traffic on the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge this week.
Quebec food producers are facing a new challenge due to the ongoing rail stoppage, which is preventing them from getting their products in and out of the country.
After last week's disruptions, Exo announces that regular service will resume on Monday for train lines running on Canadian Pacific Kansas City tracks, including lines 11 – Vaudreuil/Hudson, 12 – Saint-Jérôme, and 14 – Candiac.
A woman is dead after being hit by a car on Ellerslie Road in southeast Edmonton on Saturday night.
Lunenburg District RCMP is investigating after human remains were discovered in the LaHave River, Thursday according to a news release.
A 19-year-old New Brunswick man was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Pont-Lafrance, N.B., on Friday night.
Forty restaurants in 60 days seems like a tall task, but it was a challenge Moncton foodie Jason Gallant took head on to find the best lobster rolls and fried clams in southern New Brunswick.
The Arkells are knocking at the door of the Winnipeg Police Service, asking for drone footage captured during a performance Friday night.
People living in southwestern parts of the province are assessing damage this morning after an intense storm system passed through overnight.
Two Manitoban snacking staples – Old Dutch Ltd. and Mordens’ are celebrating a combined 135 years in business in Winnipeg.
A Regina man is facing a second degree murder charge after a woman was found dead Friday night.
Carmichael Outreach and the District Brewing Company came together to host an end of summer party and fundraiser.
Historical and culturally significant landmarks throughout Wascana Park are being highlighted in a new guided trail tour.
Police said at around 2 a.m. Sunday, a woman was walking in the area of King Street South and Union Street East when she was approached by an unknown man.
According to police, a woman was jogging in the area of Brant Waterloo Road and Ayr Road North around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when an unknown vehicle approached her.
At around 6 p.m. Saturday, emergency services responded to multiple reports of a KIA SUV colliding with a hydro pole near Ottawa Street South and Homer Watson Boulevard.
A 35-year-old woman from the RM of Corman Park has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a man.
Will Robbins has been in the process of taking over his family farm southwest of Saskatoon. The 43-year-old grows organic wheat, oats, lentils, peas and occasionally flax and mustard on 445 hectares of land near Laura, Sask.
A driver and passenger stopped in North Bay, Ont., last week are facing several alcohol and cannabis-related charges.
It is that time of year once again when children are heading back to school and numerous big yellow vehicles will return to the road. To that end, police in northeastern Ontario are reminding both parents and drivers to be safe.
A heat warning and special weather statement are in effect for Lambton County.
It is contract time for CAMI Ingersoll employees and members have overwhelmingly voted to strike if General Motors doesn’t meet their demands.
The Mustangs two-headed monster in the backfield showed their capabilities Sunday as Western went to Ottawa and beat the Gee Gees 38-11.
A clothing dryer malfunction was deemed the cause of a fire in Owen Sound on Sunday afternoon.
The Busby Centre held a community barbecue to thank the community for its continued support.
The first-ever 'All Your Friends' festival ended Saturday night, drawing more than 10,000 fans at Burl's Creek Event Grounds over two days.
A heat warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
A 27-year-old driver is facing charges following a multi-vehicle collision that left one person seriously injured.
"heArt From The Streets" debuted last year at ArtSpeak Gallery on Wyandotte Street East, showcasing around 80 pieces. According to exhibit curator Batoolio, this year’s exhibit has expanded to approximately 250 pieces.
BC Hydro says it has begun filling the reservoir created by the massive Site C dam project in northeastern British Columbia.
A man was caught on camera riding an e-scooter in the fast lane of the Trans-Canada Highway in Burnaby, B.C. recently.
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
Live wrestling is returning to Whoop-Up days Saturday night
There’s only a few more chances to get your fill of pancakes at this year’s Whoop-Up Days.
The 2024 Lethbridge and District Pro Rodeo got underway Thursday evening, featuring the top competitors from across Canada.
A 44-year-old woman has been charged after the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service executed a search warrant on a home and vehicle in Kasabonika Lake First Nation.
Members of the Ontario Provincial Police Sioux Lookout Detachment along with other northwestern Ontario police units have arrested two individuals and seized two vehicles on Friday in relation to a weapons incident in the Sioux Lookout community earlier this month – one suspect remains outstanding and unidentified.
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has dismissed an assault charge against an RCMP officer accused of using excessive force against a man whose volatile behaviour grounded an international flight last year.
A 145-year-old newspaper in St. John's, N.L., is cutting its print run to once a week after a court approved Postmedia's purchase of the insolvent SaltWire Network earlier this month.
