World

    • North Korean leader stresses troops to treat South Korea as hostile foreign enemy

    In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left on red carpet, visits the headquarters of the North Korean People’s Army’s 2nd Corps at an undisclosed place in North Korea Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left on red carpet, visits the headquarters of the North Korean People’s Army’s 2nd Corps at an undisclosed place in North Korea Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
    Share
    SEOUL, South Korea -

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reminded his troops to treat South Korea as a hostile foreign enemy and insisted that the North wouldn’t hesitate to attack its rival if the South infringes upon its sovereignty, state media said Friday.

    Kim’s comments at an army headquarters came after North Korea this week confirmed that it revised its constitution to define South Korea as “a hostile state” and blew up front-line road and rail links that were once connected to the South.

    The steps punctuated Kim’s calls for North Korea to abandon its longstanding goals of reconciling with the South and reflect his intent to escalate tensions and increase leverage amid a deepening stalemate in diplomacy. Analysts see increasing risks of possible clashes along the rivals’ tense border areas, although it would be highly unlikely for the North to contemplate full-scale attacks in the face of superior U.S. and South Korean forces.

    During a visit to the headquarters of the North Korean People’s Army’s 2nd Corps on Thursday, Kim stressed to troops the importance of understanding that any use of offensive force against the South would constitute a “legitimate retaliatory action against the hostile country, not the fellow countrymen.”

    He said the North’s detonation of the border road and rail sections on Tuesday demonstrated the North’s resolve to cut off persistent “evil” relations with the South, which “lasted century after century and the complete removal of the useless awareness about fellow countrymen and unreasonable idea of reunification.”

    He said the event was also a declaration that his troops wouldn’t hesitate to use physical force against the South, an “apparent hostile country,” if it violates North Korea’s sovereignty, the North’s official Korean Central News Agency said.

    South Korea had no immediate comment on Kim’s remarks.

    North Korea has been making increasingly provocative threats against rival South Korea in recent weeks, including accusing the South of infiltrating drones to drop anti-North Korean propaganda leaflets over Pyongyang this month and threatening to attack if it happens again. South Korea has refused to confirm whether it sent drones but warned that North Korea will face an overwhelming response that would “end its regime” if the safety of South Korean citizens is threatened.

    In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, visits the headquarters of the North Korean People’s Army’s 2nd Corps at an undisclosed place in North Korea Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. 8(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have spiked since 2022, as Kim used Russia’s war on Ukraine as a window to dial up his weapons testing activities and threats. Washington, Seoul and Tokyo have strengthened their combined military exercises in response and took steps to sharpen their nuclear deterrence strategies built around strategic U.S. assets.

    South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol told the Associated Press earlier this month that North Korea will likely attempt to ramp up pressure with major provocations around the U.S. presidential elections in November, possibly including a long-range missile test or a nuclear test detonation, to grab Washington's attention.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Israel says it has killed top Hamas leader Yayha Sinwar in Gaza

    Israeli forces in Gaza killed top Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, a chief architect of last year's attack on Israel that sparked the war, the military said Thursday. Troops appeared to have run across him unknowingly in a battle, only to discover afterwards that a body in the rubble was Israel's most wanted man.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News