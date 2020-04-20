North Korean leader in grave danger after surgery, source tells CNN
Published Monday, April 20, 2020 9:49PM EDT Last Updated Monday, April 20, 2020 9:54PM EDT
In this Tuesday, March 17, 2020, photo provided on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers a speech during the ground-breaking ceremony of a general hospital in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
The U.S. is monitoring intelligence that North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, is in grave danger after a surgery, according to a U.S. official with direct knowledge.
Kim recently missed the celebration of his grandfather's birthday on April 15, which raised speculation about his well-being. He had been seen four days before that at a government meeting.
CNN has reached out to the CIA, National Security Counsel and the State Department for comment. CNN has also sought comment from the South Koreans.
This story is breaking and will be updated.