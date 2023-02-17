North Korean leader brings daughter to soccer match

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center left, with his daughter, reportedly named Kim Ju Ae and aged about 10, center right, attend a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File) In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center left, with his daughter, reportedly named Kim Ju Ae and aged about 10, center right, attend a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social