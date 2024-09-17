North Korea test-fired ballistic missiles in latest military display, neighbours say

'Say it to my face': Singh confronts heckling protester on Parliament Hill
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh confronted a protester for calling him a 'corrupted bastard' on Parliament Hill on Tuesday.
North Korea on Wednesday test-fired multiple ballistic missiles toward its eastern seas, the South Korean and Japanese militaries said, adding to its military demonstrations as tensions with Washington and neighbours escalate.
The launches come days after North Korea offered a rare view into a secretive facility built to enrich uranium for nuclear bombs as leader Kim Jong Un called for a rapid expansion of his nuclear weapons program.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected North Korea firing multiple short-range ballistic missiles from north of its capital, Pyongyang, and said they travelled about 400 kilometres (244 miles) while flying toward the northeast.
The joint chiefs said it was closely communicating with the United States and Japan while analyzing the launches but didn't immediately provide further flight details.
Japan's defence ministry said it detected at least two launches but didn't immediately say what types of missiles they were and how far they flew.
Japan's coast guard said the missiles were believed to have already fallen into waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan and urged vessels to watch out for falling objects. Japan's NHK television said the missiles were believed to have landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.
The South Korean joint chiefs condemned the launches as a provocation that "seriously threatens peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula." It said in a statement that South Korean and U.S. militaries were closely monitoring North Korean activities while maintaining a combined defence posture "to respond overwhelmingly to any provocation."
North Korea didn't immediately confirm the launches. They followed a previous round of ballistic tests last week as Kim vowed to have his nuclear force fully ready for battle with its rivals.
The North said the launches on Sept. 12 involved its "super-large" 600mm multiple rocket launchers, which it describes as capable of delivering tactical nuclear warheads. Experts say North Korea's large-sized artillery rockets blur the boundary between artillery systems and ballistic missiles because they can create their own thrust and are guided during delivery.
Since 2022, North Korea has ramped up its weapons testing activities to expand and modernize its arsenal of nuclear missiles targeting the U.S. and South Korea. The allies have expanded their combined military exercises and are updating their nuclear deterrence strategies based on U.S. assets to counter the North's growing threat.
Analysts say Kim's long-term goal is to force the United States to accept the idea of the North as a nuclear power and negotiate economic and security concessions from a position of strength.
While disclosing the uranium enrichment facility last week, Kim called for stronger efforts to "exponentially" increase its number of nuclear weapons in the face of what he described as U.S. threats. State media published photos that showed Kim talking with military officials and scientists between long lone lines of centrifuges used to produce weapons-grade uranium, but the reports didn't say where the facility was located or when Kim made the visit.
Analysts say North Korea could conduct a nuclear test explosion or long-range missile test ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November with the intent of influencing the outcome and increasing its leverage in future dealings with the new U.S. administration.
------
Yamaguchi reported from Tokyo.
Sixty-five-year-old Hong Xu, who drove her SUV into a crowd of people celebrating a wedding at her next-door neighbour's house in West Vancouver on Aug. 20, 2022, has been sentenced under the Motor Vehicle Act for driving without due care and attention.
Vacancies have steadily fallen since the glut of nearly one million open posts in 2022. At the time, one in three businesses had trouble hiring staff due to a labour shortage. Since then, vacancies have dropped.
Pagers used by hundreds of members of the militant group Hezbollah exploded near simultaneously in Lebanon and Syria on Tuesday, killing at least nine people.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs headed to jail Tuesday to await trial in a federal sex trafficking case that accuses him of presiding over a sordid empire of sexual crimes protected by blackmail and shocking acts of violence.
Vancouver Canucks forward Dakota Joshua revealed Tuesday he underwent cancer treatment over the summer, and will not be ready to play when the team's training camp begins later this week.
Halifax Regional Police believe Devon Sinclair Marsman, who disappeared in 2022, was the victim of a homicide and two people have now been charged in his death.
Sex trafficking, cheating scandals and mob activity may appear very different. But all fall under the broad umbrella of racketeering.
Whitehorse RCMP say a man from Phoenix, Ariz., is missing after the truck he was travelling in went off a bridge and plunged into the Yukon River.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said an MLA ousted from his caucus this week was given a choice before he was shown the door.
A former B.C. teacher committed misconduct when he sent inappropriate messages – including some with 'sexual references and innuendo' – to girls while he was their Grade 7 teacher, according to the professional regulator.
Support staff at Saskatoon Public Schools are calling for urgent action and more funding to keep members safe in the wake of a brutal attack at Evan Hardy Collegiate earlier this month.
Some Delta Air Lines passengers are recovering after a pressurization issue on a flight caused bloody noses and other issues, according to statements.
A U.S. court on Tuesday upheld disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell's conviction on sex trafficking charges for helping the late financier Jeffrey Epstein abuse underage girls.
A 12-year-old boy who threw stones at police during rioting outside a mosque has become the youngest person to be sentenced so far over far-right riots that erupted in England this summer.
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris struck a measured tone, even steering clear of mentioning Donald Trump by name, in an interview with Black journalists on Tuesday.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is set to get his first chance to topple Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government next week, CTV News has confirmed.
Liberal campaign co-chair Soraya Martinez Ferrada says her party’s Montreal byelection loss — in a riding that has historically been a party stronghold — is a “dry run” for the next general election.
More people who have never touched a cigarette are getting lung cancer, but there are ways to prevent it, according to a doctor.
Doses of Moderna's updated COVID-19 vaccine are expected to begin arriving in Canada 'within days,' a spokesperson for the Public Health Agency of Canada says, although availability will depend on the immunization rollout in each province and territory.
The Canadian Press spoke to 10 people, from the parents of a toddler to an 89-year-old senior, who say they became sick with listeria after drinking from cartons of plant-based milk stamped with the recalled product code. Here's a look at some of their experiences.
23andMe will pay US$30 million and provide three years of security monitoring to settle a lawsuit accusing the genetics testing company of failing to protect the privacy of 6.9 million customers whose personal information was exposed in a data breach last year.
A key employee who labelled a doomed experimental submersible unsafe prior to its last, fatal voyage testified Tuesday that he frequently clashed with the company's co-founder and felt the company was committed only to making money.
This eye-catching celestial event is around the corner and will appear in the skies this fall.
With his northern Ontario sexual assault trial to begin next week, Jacob Hoggard is expected to be moved to the North Bay Jail.
A crypto trading platform incorporated in the Cayman Islands has been banned from operating in British Columbia and ordered to pay the provincial regulator $500,000.
Canadians are still feeling the pinch when it comes to shopping for certain items and living expenses, even as inflation has cooled, according to Statistics Canada's new data released Tuesday.
The Lotto Max jackpot for Tuesday night’s draw has grown to a staggering $80 million for the first time in Canadian lottery history
Summer days are drifting away, but a group of B.C. seniors had one lively summer night this week – watching "Grease" at a simulated drive-in movie theatre.
Newlyweds from Starbuck, Man. are starting their future together with a multi-million-dollar nest egg thanks to a big lottery win.
Las Vegas Aces superstar A’ja Wilson and Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark both broke WNBA records Sunday, with Wilson becoming the first player to score 1,000 points in a single season and Clark breaking the rookie scoring record.
The Maple Leafs unveiled their new helmet partner that really puts the 'o' in Toronto.
The plant was expected to produce batteries for a million electric vehicles a year. Once up and running, it was supposed to create hundreds of permanent jobs in a small southeastern Ontario municipality. But two years later, spending on the construction of the Umicore plant has been delayed in what the company calls a "significant worsening of the EV market context."
A Winnipeg man is asking for help after a classic car that has been a part of his family since the 1950s was stolen from his garage.
A 22-year-old driver was caught going more than 100 km/h in a school zone in York Region on Monday.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is celebrating an important milestone in the organization's history: 50 years since the first women joined the force.
It's been a whirlwind of joyful events for a northern Ontario couple who just welcomed a baby into their family and won the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot last month.
A Good Samaritan in New Brunswick has replaced a man's stolen bottle cart so he can continue to collect cans and bottles in his Moncton neighbourhood.
David Krumholtz, known for roles like Bernard the Elf in The Santa Clause and physicist Isidor Rabi in Oppenheimer, has spent the latter part of his summer filming horror flick Altar in Winnipeg. He says Winnipeg is the most movie-savvy town he's ever been in.
Edmontonians can count themselves lucky to ever see one tiger salamander, let alone the thousands one local woman says recently descended on her childhood home.
A daytrip to the backcountry turned into a frightening experience for a Vancouver couple this weekend.
If you take a look to the right of Hilda Duddridge’s 100th birthday cake, you’ll see a sculpture of a smiling girl extending her arms forward.
Two sisters have finally been reunited with a plane their father built 90 years ago, that is also considered an important part of Canadian aviation history.
A Facebook post has sparked a debate in Gimli about whether to make a cosmetic change to its iconic statue.
The BC NDP government is on the defensive Tuesday after emergency room doctors at Surrey Memorial Hospital penned a damning call for a leadership change at Fraser Health.
The business association for the downtown core is calling on parties running candidates in the upcoming provincial election to lay out their visions for improving public safety in Vancouver.
Two men in their 20s are dead after a shooting in North York Tuesday afternoon.
One person is dead after a fire broke out at a highrise in Scarborough Tuesday evening.
Close to 250 faith leaders from across Ontario are pleading with the provincial government to reconsider its 'deadly decision' to shutter 10 of its 17 supervised drug consumption sites (SCS) by March 2025 and create legislation that would prevent any new locations from opening.
Calgary city council has voted to end work on the first phase of its long-sought $6.2-billion Green Line light rail transit project at a cost of at least $2.1 billion.
Alberta's premier announced a plan Tuesday evening during a televised address her government will boost the amount of money being spent on new school construction over the next three years to $8.6 billion, an increase of $6.5 billion from what was originally promised in the 2024 budget.
Canada’s annual inflation rate has reached the central bank’s two per cent target for August, but many consumers in Alberta are still feeling the pinch of high costs for shelter, rents and mortgages.
The trial of a man accused of stabbing his wife to death in an attack that also injured his daughter in Ottawa's west end in June 2021 is underway.
Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk and his wife Emma have announced the birth of their child Ryder Keith Tkachuk.
More than a dozen soldiers were sent to hospital this afternoon after an accident at a military base in Quebec.
Montreal police have arrested two alleged synthetic drug traffickers in connection with the overdose death of a 15-year-old in the South-West borough in December 2023. The suspects are 24 and 17 years old.
Quebec's automobile insurance board said it has closed one of its service centres in Montreal after filing an official complaint with the province's anti-corruption office.
Whether you've been shaken awake by revving engines in the dead of night, or passed on the Anthony Henday like you're standing still, most Edmontonians have some experience with sports cars or motorcycles driving dangerously on city streets.
Edmonton Police Service found human remains after investigating a case regarding a missing woman.
The federal government says it will move on to fund other projects if the New Brunswick and Nova Scotia provincial governments don’t accept a 50/50 split in mitigation costs at the Chignecto Isthmus.
The Nova Scotia government says it’s modernizing its policing standards with a more effective and accountable policing model that introduces an auditing system for all policing agencies.
Significant rain Tuesday morning has resulted in road closures and overland flooding in multiple Manitoba communities.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said an MLA ousted from his caucus this week was given a choice before he was shown the door.
There's nothing average about some of the stuff that gets lost on the bus
Three suspects have been arrested, while one remains at large, following an assault in the city of Yorkton.
A tornado warning, which was issued for parts of southwestern Saskatchewan on Tuesday evening, has been lifted.
It was a heated day at practice for the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Tuesday as head coach Corey Mace had to address the team in a stern matter not once but twice resulting in him telling the group to, “Get off the f***ing field.”
The man, who walked Kitchener, Ont. streets for more than three decades dressed up as the King of Rock and Roll, has died.
Police are looking for the person who fired multiple gunshots into a Woodstock home on Monday afternoon.
The community is trying to get a new set of 'wheels' for a Canadian Armed Forces veteran who was recently involved in a collision.
Catherine Sanche says her cousin and best friend Emily Sanche never feared her boyfriend Thomas Hamp would hurt her in the weeks leading up to her death in February 2022.
Another person affiliated with a Saskatoon Christian school embroiled in legal trouble over multiple allegations of abuse has been charged with assault.
North Bay Police say one person has died following an industrial accident at the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission Rail Yard on Tuesday.
A Simcoe, Ont., woman charged with assault with a weapon after accidentally spraying her neighbour with a water gun says GoFundMe has now pulled the plug on her online fundraiser.
A Lambton County mayor is calling for action after two people were killed at an intersection in his community on Sept. 11.
Huron County OPP attended the scene of a serious two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Babylon Line and Crediton Road in South Huron.
On July 10, a failure occurred in the therapy pool, leading to extensive flooding into “critical hospital infrastructure.”
As hospital emergency departments continue to be overwhelmed amidst an ongoing shortage of physicians in Ontario, there's a new Orillia operation hoping to ease the pressure.
Provincial police are investigating arson after they say an animal was killed in Orillia.
Police are warning the public after an incident in Minden Hills on Monday morning.
Windsor’s projected tax increase for 2025 is estimated at 12.9 per cent, a number Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says must come down.
Auto analysts believe the vehicle will be phased out in favour of a smaller crossover vehicle that could be built in Windsor, much to the ire of the United Autoworkers Union (UAW).
Nasa is warning a "Stadium sized asteroid" will make a close pass Tuesday night.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are warning people to lock their doors after a Nanaimo-area family was robbed of a high-end vehicle, cash, a computer and other merchandise while they slept.
British Columbia's forests watchdog says a complaint about "excessive" logging has led to a call for the province to improve how it manages watersheds.
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
More than a year after a missing Kamloops, B.C., woman’s body was found, her son has been arrested and charged with her murder, Mounties announced Friday.
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
The City of Lethbridge's encampment response team continues to see a rise in the number of people experiencing homelessness throughout the summer months.
Two 16-year-old boys have been charged with arson following a fire at a Lethbridge building earlier this month.
The City of Lethbridge says water usage this summer was lower than expected.
Three northern Ontario residents are charged with drug trafficking after the vehicle they were in got stuck along a bush road off Highway 17 on Monday.
A 50-year-old man in the Sault has been charged following an assault on Saturday that involved the use of a hammer.
Provincial police in Elliot Lake arrested a Michigan driver on Saturday afternoon for operating a vehicle while prohibited.
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
