North Korea tells Japan of launch plan, a possible second try to put up spy satellite

FILE - In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, a South Korean Air Force F-35A fighter jet takes off during the Ulchi Freedom Shield military exercise between the U.S. and South Korea at an undisclosed air base in South Korea, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. North Korea has told Japan it plans to launch a satellite in the coming days, a possible second try to put a military spy satellite into orbit, Japanese media said Tuesday, Aug. 22. (South Korea Defence Ministry via AP, File) FILE - In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, a South Korean Air Force F-35A fighter jet takes off during the Ulchi Freedom Shield military exercise between the U.S. and South Korea at an undisclosed air base in South Korea, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. North Korea has told Japan it plans to launch a satellite in the coming days, a possible second try to put a military spy satellite into orbit, Japanese media said Tuesday, Aug. 22. (South Korea Defence Ministry via AP, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Live updates: B.C. firefighters battle to protect communities

A state of emergency remains in place Monday across British Columbia, where raging wildfires have left tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders or alerts. Here are the latest developments in firefighters' ongoing battle to protect people and property.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social