North Korea says weapons drill was defensive, criticizes Seoul
This Saturday, May 4, 2019, file photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, equipped with binoculars, observing tests of different weapons systems, in North Korea. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019 10:49PM EDT
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of -- North Korea has described its firing of rocket artillery and an apparent short-range ballistic missile over the weekend as a regular and defensive military exercise and ridiculed South Korea for criticizing the launches.
Pyongyang's state media on Thursday carried a statement by an unnamed military spokesman who called Seoul's criticism a "cock-and-bull story." Seoul's presidential Blue House and Defence Ministry have raised concern that Saturday's launches went against the spirit of an inter-Korean military agreement reached last year to cease all hostile acts.
A separate statement by a North Korean foreign ministry spokesman described the launches as a "routine and self-defensive military drill."
The launches were a likely sign of Pyongyang's frustration at stalled diplomatic talks with Washington meant to provide coveted sanctions relief in return for nuclear disarmament.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- U.S. House panel votes Barr in contempt, escalating Trump dispute
- Dramatic video captures U.S. man being bitten in the head by a snake
- Texas bartender charged for serving gunman who left bar, killed 8 people
- Joe Biden promises border plan soon to counter Trump's policy
- Trump promises more hurricane relief for Florida Panhandle