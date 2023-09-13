North Korea's Kim vows full support for Russia's 'just fight' in meeting with Putin at remote space base
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed support for Russia's "just fight" during a summit with President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that the U.S. warned could lead to a deal to supply ammunition for Moscow's war in Ukraine.
After touring launch pads with Putin at a remote space base in Russia's Far East, Kim expressed "full and unconditional support" and said Pyongyang will always stand with Moscow on the "anti-imperialist" front.
The leaders met at the Vostochny Cosmodrome for a summit that underscores how their interests are aligning in the face of their countries' separate, intensifying confrontations with the United States.
North Korea may have tens of millions of aging artillery shells and rockets based on Soviet designs that could give a huge boost to the Russian army in Ukraine, analysts say.
But either buying arms from or providing rocket technology to North Korea would violate international sanctions that Russia has supported in the past.
The decision to meet at Cosmodrome, Russia's most important launch centre on its own soil, suggests that Kim is seeking Russian help developing military reconnaissance satellites, which he has described as crucial to enhance the threat of his nuclear-capable missiles. In recent months, North Korea has repeatedly failed to put its first military spy satellite into orbit.
Putin welcomed Kim's limousine, brought from Pyongyang in the North Korean leader's special armoured train, at the entrance to the launch facility with a handshake that lasted around 40 seconds. In his opening remarks, Putin welcomed Kim to Russia and said he was glad to see him, saying the talks would cover economic cooperation, humanitarian issues and the "situation in the region."
Kim, in turn, expressed support for Moscow's efforts to defend its interests, in an apparent reference to the war in Ukraine. "Russia is currently engaged in a just fight against hegemonic forces to defend its sovereign rights, security and interests," the North Korean leader said. "I take this opportunity to affirm that we will always stand with Russia on the anti-imperialist front and the front of independence."
The two men began their meeting with a tour of a Soyuz-2 space rocket launch facility, at which Kim peppered a Russian space official with questions about the rockets.
Kim and Putin then met together with their delegations and later one-on-one, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. After the talks, the Russian president threw an official lunch for Kim, Russian state media reported.
The meeting came hours after North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the sea, extending a highly provocative run in North Korean weapons testing since the start of 2022, as Kim used the distraction caused by Putin's war on Ukraine to accelerate his weapons development.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff didn't immediately say how far the North Korean missiles flew. Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the missiles landed in the waters outside of the country's exclusive economic zones and there were no reports of damages to vessels or aircraft.
Official photos showed that Kim was accompanied by Pak Thae Song, chairman of North Korea's space science and technology committee, and navy Adm. Kim Myong Sik, who are linked with North Korean efforts to acquire spy satellites and nuclear-capable ballistic missile submarines, according to South Korea's Unification Ministry.
Asked whether Russia will help North Korea build satellites, Putin was quoted by Russian state media as saying "that's why we have come here. The DPRK leader shows keen interest in rocket technology. They're trying to develop space, too," using the abbreviation for North Korea's formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. Asked about military cooperation, Putin said "we will talk about all issues without a rush. There is time."
Kim also brought Jo Chun Ryong, a ruling party official in charge of munitions policies, who joined him on recent tours of factories producing artillery shells and missile, according to South Korea.
Despite the recent frequency of North Korean missile firings, Wednesday's launches on the eve of the summit came as a surprise. South Korea's Unification Ministry, which handles inter-Korean affairs, said it was the first time the North launched a missile while Kim was traveling overseas.
Kim could have ordered the launches to make a point to Putin about North Korea's defence posture and show that he remains in close control of the country's military activities even while abroad, said Moon Seong Mook, an analyst with the Seoul-based Korea Research Institute for National Strategy.
Moon, a retired South Korean brigadier general who participated in past inter-Korean military talks, said the North with the launches could have also intended to express its anger toward the United States, after State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press briefing that Putin was meeting "an international pariah to ask for assistance in a war."
The United States has accused North Korea of providing Russia with arms, including selling artillery shells to the Russian mercenary group Wagner. Both Russian and North Korean officials denied such claims.
Speculation about military cooperation grew after Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited North Korea in July. Kim subsequently toured his weapons factories, which experts said had the dual goal of encouraging the modernization of North Korean weaponry and examining artillery and other supplies that could be exported to Russia.
------
Litvinova reported from Tallinn, Estonia. Associated Press journalists Jim Heintz in Tallinn, Estonia; Aamer Madhani and Matthew Lee in Washington; Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations, Dake Kang and Ng Han Guan in Fangchuan, China; Haruka Nuga and Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo; and Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I haven't been able to purchase a home': What Liberal MPs are saying ahead of Trudeau arrival at caucus retreat
As Liberal MPs began to trickle into London, Ont. for the party's caucus retreat—ahead of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's arrival— the need to act on housing and better communicate their policies were the common themes that came up. MPs also dismissed concerns about summer polling. Here's some of what's being said in the halls.
Popular over-the-counter medicines for colds and allergies don't work, U.S. FDA panel says
Phenylephrine, a popular ingredient in many over-the-counter allergy and cold medicines, is ineffective in tablet form, an independent advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration agreed Tuesday.
How a 13-year-old Canadian tech prodigy is taking the video game industry by storm
As Sony gears up for the release of a new, action-packed game, critics are not just praising its innovative features but the 13-year-old video game developer behind it.
A warning from experts: 'The deepfakes you see now are going to be the worst you're ever going to see'
As artificial intelligence technology advances, cybersecurity experts warn it’s getting easier to make convincing ads for online scams as eerily realistic-looking deepfake videos of news anchors and celebrities rapidly spread online.
As Hurricane Lee approaches Canada, here's how this season is shaping up
An above-normal hurricane season is expected for the Atlantic Ocean. Here's what that could mean for Canadians living in fear of a repeat of a like storm Fiona.
North Korea's Kim vows full support for Russia's 'just fight' in meeting with Putin at remote space base
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed support for Russia's 'just fight' during a summit with President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that the U.S. warned could lead to a deal to supply ammunition for Moscow's war in Ukraine.
New discovery of a koala the size of a house cat could bridge a 30-million-year gap in the fossil record: study
Researchers have unearthed fossils of an early relative of the koala, around the size of a domestic house cat, which they say could bridge a 30-million-year gap in the evolution of the koala, one of Australia's most iconic creatures.
Average asking rents in Canada reached another record high of $2,117 in August: report
The Canadian rental market set a new record, according to a just-released report, with landlords asking 9.6 per cent more for new listings than they did at this time last year, resulting in an average rent of $2,117.
RCMP investigating reports of former Canadian air force members training pilots in China
The RCMP are investigating reports that former Royal Canadian Air Force pilots are training military personnel in China.
Canada
-
The Manitoba home of a former prime minister hits the market
The real estate listing for one Manitoba home promises aspiring house hunters the chance to live in a former prime minister’s digs.
-
B.C. premier 'white hot' angry over hospital release of accused in Vancouver triple-stabbing
British Columbia Premier David Eby says he is 'white hot' angry over the day release of a man from a forensic psychiatric hospital before he was arrested for a triple stabbing in Vancouver's Chinatown.
-
Tamara Lich told supporters to 'hold the line' over Emergencies Act, court hears
After weeks of protest during one of the coldest months of the winter, 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Chris Barber recorded himself on a walk through the blockaded streets of Ottawa as supporters stopped him to ask him for photos.
-
RCMP investigating reports of former Canadian air force members training pilots in China
The RCMP are investigating reports that former Royal Canadian Air Force pilots are training military personnel in China.
-
Critical violations found in Calgary kitchen at centre of 'largest E. coli outbreak in Alberta': AHS
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says a Calgary kitchen that supplied meals to several local daycares, leading to a massive E. coli outbreak among children and staff members, failed an inspection report earlier this month.
-
As Hurricane Lee approaches Canada, here's how this season is shaping up
An above-normal hurricane season is expected for the Atlantic Ocean. Here's what that could mean for Canadians living in fear of a repeat of a like storm Fiona.
World
-
North Korea's Kim vows full support for Russia's 'just fight' in meeting with Putin at remote space base
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed support for Russia's 'just fight' during a summit with President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that the U.S. warned could lead to a deal to supply ammunition for Moscow's war in Ukraine.
-
South Korea's military says North Korea fired at least 1 missile toward sea
South Korea's military says North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern seas.
-
Thousands are feared dead and thousands more are missing in flood-ravaged eastern Libya
Emergency workers uncovered more than 1,500 bodies in the wreckage of Libya's eastern city of Derna on Tuesday, and it was feared the toll could surpass 5,000 after floodwaters smashed through dams and washed away entire neighbourhoods of the city.
-
Israeli Supreme Court hears first challenge to Netanyahu's divisive judicial overhaul
Israel's Supreme Court heard the first challenge Tuesday to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's contentious judicial overhaul.
-
A Russian passenger jet with a hydraulics problem makes a safe emergency landing in an open field
A Russian passenger plane with 170 people on board made a successful wheels-down emergency landing in a field Tuesday, and no one was seriously injured, officials said.
-
Iran identifies 5 prisoners it wants from US in swap for Iranian-Americans and billions in assets
Iran on Tuesday identified the five prisoners it hopes to see freed in the United States in exchange for five Iranian-Americans now held in Tehran and billions in assets once held by South Korea.
Politics
-
'I haven't been able to purchase a home': What Liberal MPs are saying ahead of Trudeau arrival at caucus retreat
As Liberal MPs began to trickle into London, Ont. for the party's caucus retreat—ahead of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's arrival— the need to act on housing and better communicate their policies were the common themes that came up. MPs also dismissed concerns about summer polling. Here's some of what's being said in the halls.
-
Chong tells U.S. Congress closer co-operation with allies needed to combat foreign interference
Conservative MP Michael Chong is testifying before the United States Congress on his experience being the target of foreign interference by China. Chong was invited to appear before the Congressional-Executive Commission on China as part of its study into 'countering China's global transnational repression campaign.'
-
Liberal MPs meet to prep for fall sitting, as Trudeau stares down slumping polls
Liberal MPs are gathering in London, Ont., to plan their strategy as the party grapples with rising discontentment toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Health
-
Health Canada approves updated Moderna XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine
Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna's Spikevax XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine for all Canadians over the age of six months.
-
Critical violations found in Calgary kitchen at centre of 'largest E. coli outbreak in Alberta': AHS
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says a Calgary kitchen that supplied meals to several local daycares, leading to a massive E. coli outbreak among children and staff members, failed an inspection report earlier this month.
-
Turmeric might help treat your indigestion, study shows
The study, published Monday in the medical journal BMJ, compared how more than 150 people with dyspepsia, or indigestion, responded to either the drug omeprazole, turmeric — which contains the compound curcumin — or a combination of the two.
Sci-Tech
-
A warning from experts: 'The deepfakes you see now are going to be the worst you're ever going to see'
As artificial intelligence technology advances, cybersecurity experts warn it’s getting easier to make convincing ads for online scams as eerily realistic-looking deepfake videos of news anchors and celebrities rapidly spread online.
-
Apple's new iPhone 15 generation gets faster chips, better cameras and new charging ports
Apple on Tuesday unveiled its next generation of iPhones -- a lineup that will boast better cameras, faster processors, a new charging system and a price hike for the fanciest model.
-
How a 13-year-old Canadian tech prodigy is taking the video game industry by storm
As Sony gears up for the release of a new, action-packed game, critics are not just praising its innovative features but the 13-year-old video game developer behind it.
Entertainment
-
Demolition of Marilyn Monroe's former home in Los Angeles is on hold for now
Demolition of the Los Angeles area home where Marilyn Monroe spent her last months has been put on hold by Los Angeles City Council, following a last-minute motion aimed at designating the house a Historic-Cultural Monument.
-
Author Sandra Cisneros receives Holbrooke award for work that helps promote peace and understanding
Author Sandra Cisneros is this year's winner of the Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award, honouring writers who help foster "understanding between and among people."
-
An explosive Elon Musk biography is just hitting shelves. But the book's acclaimed author is already walking back a major claim
Walter Isaacson’s highly anticipated biography on Elon Musk is hitting shelves on Tuesday — and he is already walking back a major claim.
Business
-
The Manitoba home of a former prime minister hits the market
The real estate listing for one Manitoba home promises aspiring house hunters the chance to live in a former prime minister’s digs.
-
Lyft's new feature lets women and non-binary riders request their driver's gender
Lyft is introducing a new feature that lets women and non-binary riders choose a preference to match with drivers of the same gender.
-
It will take 20 years for governments to break even on Ontario EV battery plants, report finds
It will take about 20 years for the federal and provincial governments subsidizing two new electric vehicle battery plants in Ontario to break even, a new analysis has found.
Lifestyle
-
Parents call for better air quality in schools to protect against viruses, fire smoke
One of the most effective ways to protect kids and teachers against the dual threat of viruses and polluted air is better ventilation coupled with air filtration, parent groups and air quality experts say.
-
Coke's latest mystery flavour is here. It’s created by AI
For about a year and a half, Coca-Cola has experimented with limited-edition beverages that have mystery tastes — most of them with vague, futuristic concepts and undisclosed flavours.
-
Van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch museum during pandemic is recovered
A painting by Vincent Van Gogh that was stolen from a small Dutch museum in 2020 during a COVID-19 lockdown has been recovered, the institution that owns the artwork, said on Tuesday.
Sports
-
Houston Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr. fractured girlfriend's vertebra in NYC assault, prosecutors say
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr.'s alleged attack on his girlfriend in a New York City hotel room left the woman with a fractured neck vertebra and a deep cut above her right eye, prosecutors revealed at his arraignment Tuesday.
-
Fans cheer German basketball team's return home after winning World Cup title
Fans cheered Germany's baFans cheered Germany's basketball team on its return home Tuesday after winning the World Cup for the first time. The team, led by tournament MVP Dennis Schroder of the Toronto Raptors, went direct from a long-haul flight from the Philippines to an event Tuesday morning at a sponsor's headquarters in Frankfurt. sketball team on its return home Tuesday after winning the World Cup for the first time.
-
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season
Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and the 39-year-old New York Jets quarterback will miss the rest of the season, coach Robert Saleh announced Tuesday.
Autos
-
Updated Ford F-150 gets new grille, other features as Ford shows it off on eve of Detroit auto show
The top-selling vehicle in America will get a bit of a facelift next year, one of just a few new or updated vehicles that will be shown off this week at Detroit's big auto show.
-
BMW to build new electric Mini in England after U.K. government approves multimillion-pound investment
BMW announced plans Monday to transform its Mini factory in Oxford, England, to produce nothing but electric vehicles, protecting thousands of jobs at a site that has been making cars for more than 100 years.
-
Tesla shares jump after Morgan Stanley predicts Dojo supercomputer could add US$500 billion in market value
Tesla’s Dojo supercomputer could fuel a US$500 billion jump in the electric vehicle maker’s market value, analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note Monday.