World

    • North Korea's Kim Jong Un receives car as gift from Putin, official media reports

    In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands as they pose for a photo before their talk at the Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky, about 200 kilometres (125 miles) from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands as they pose for a photo before their talk at the Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky, about 200 kilometres (125 miles) from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.
    Share
    SEOUL -

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has received a car from Russia's President Vladimir Putin as a gift "for his personal use," official media reported on Tuesday, in what could be a violation of UN ban that Moscow had joined to adopt against Pyongyang.

    The two countries have forged closer ties since Kim and Putin met in September and pledged to promote exchanges in all areas as their international isolation deepened over Russia's war in Ukraine and the North's nuclear weapons development.

    The Russian-made car was delivered to Kim's top aides by the Russian side on Feb. 18, official KCNA news agency said.

    Kim's sister "courteously conveyed Kim Jong Un's thanks to Putin to the Russian side, saying that the gift serves as a clear demonstration of the special personal relations between the top leaders," KCNA said.

    The report did not describe the car or how it was shipped from Russia. Kim is believed to be an avid automobile enthusiast and has a large collection of luxury foreign vehicles believed to be smuggled in.

    In September, while visiting Russia's space launch station in the far east, Kim inspected Putin's presidential Aurus Senat limousine and was invited by the Russian leader to climb into the back seat.

    Kim himself drove to the site in a Maybach limousine brought onboard a special train he traveled in from Pyongyang.

    That vehicle and others he had been seen in including several Mercedes limousines, a Rolls-Royce Phantom and a Lexus sports utility vehicle fall under luxury goods that UN Security Council resolutions ban from export to North Korea.

    Exchanges between the two countries have grown increasingly active and North Korea is believed to be supplying artillery, rockets and ballistic missiles to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine.

    The Kremlin has not denied nor confirmed its use of North Korean-made weapons. North Korea denies the accusation of arms shipment to Russia, which would also be violations of UN sanctions.

    On Tuesday, KCNA separately reported that a delegation of North Korea ruling party officials returned from Russia and three delegations, representing information technology, fisheries and sports, departed for Russia.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada to donate 800 drones to Ukraine: Blair

    Canada will donate more than 800 drones to Ukraine as part of an additional aid package to the country, Defence Minister Bill Blair announced on Monday. The drones, worth an estimated $95 million, are paid for by the $500 million package unveiled by the prime minister during his visit to Kyiv last June.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News