North Korea's Kim again threatens use of nukes as he praises troops for long-range missile launch
North Korea on Monday conducted its first intercontinental ballistic missile test in five months, calling the drill a warning over confrontational U.S. and South Korean moves. North Korea cited a recent U.S.-South Korean meeting on boosting their nuclear deterrence plans.
The North's Korean Central News Agency said Kim met troops from the General Missile Bureau on Wednesday to congratulate them on the launch of the developmental solid-fuelled Hwasong-18 missile, the North's newest and most powerful ICBM.
During the meeting, Kim said the launch demonstrated the evolution of the North's nuclear doctrine and strategy "not to hesitate even with a nuclear attack when the enemy provokes it with nukes," KCNA said.
Kim said peace is guaranteed by a war posture of being willing to launch preemptive strikes on the enemy anywhere to make it feel fear, KCNA said.
Last year, North Korea adopted a law that stipulates a broad range of situations in which it can use nuclear weapons. Since the beginning of 2022, it has also test-fired about 100 ballistic missiles, many of them nuclear-capable weapons targeting the U.S. and South Korea. Monday's Hwasong-18 launch was the weapon's third test-flight this year.
The U.S. and South Korean governments have repeatedly warned that any attempt by North Korea to use nuclear weapons would result in the end of the Kim Jong Un government. The allies have also expanded their military training, which Kim views as invasion rehearsal.
After the North's latest ICBM launch, the U.S., South Korea and Japan began sharing real-time missile warning data on North Korea and established details of their trilateral exercises in the coming years. On Wednesday, the U.S. flew long-range B-1B bombers for joint aerial training with South Korean and Japanese warplanes in a demonstration of strength against North Korea.
In an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday, the U.S., South Korea and their partners maintained that North Korea's repeated missile launches threatened international peace and violated Security Council resolutions that ban any ballistic activities by North Korea.
Kim's sister and senior official, Kim Yo Jong, said in a statement on Thursday she "feels very unpleasant" over the UN council meeting, which she said was held at "the brigandish demand of the U.S. and its satellite countries."
She said the UN council must hold the U.S. and South Korea accountable for heightened tensions as they stage "all sorts of military provocations all year round."
The North's latest ICBM launch won't likely earn the country fresh international sanctions. China and Russia -- locked in separate confrontations with the U.S. -- have repeatedly blocked any UN Security Council responses to the North's banned ballistic missile tests since last year.
In a joint statement released Thursday, the top diplomats from South Korea, the U.S. and Japan said the North's ICBM and other recent missile launches serve as a reminder of the need for all countries to fully implement North Korea-related UN Security Council resolutions that prohibit the country from acquiring technologies and materials to advance its unlawful missile program.
The statement said the three countries will work closely with the international community to block the North's efforts to finance its weapons programs through the exploitation of overseas workers and malicious cyber activities.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bahamas cruise diverted to New England and Canada
Passengers on the cruise ship MSC Meraviglia didn’t get the balmy getaway they were expecting. The ship, scheduled to sail to the Bahamas this week, instead headed to New England and Canada 'due to unseasonable and rapidly worsening weather.'
Toyota recalls more than 100K vehicles in Canada over airbag issues
Toyota Canada announced Wednesday that it is recalling more than 100,000 vehicles due to issues with the front passenger airbags.
Maxime Bernier found guilty of violating Sask. public health order for COVID-era 'freedom rally'
People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier is guilty of violating a Saskatchewan public health order, according to a provincial court judgment released this month.
BREAKING Quebec teachers' unions reject government's latest offer
The Fédération Autonome de l'Enseignement (FAE), a union representing 66,000 elementary and high school teachers in Quebec, has rejected the provincial government's latest offer.
New Liberal ads in Prairie ridings target Conservatives over Ukraine trade deal
The Liberals have been accusing the Conservatives of 'turning their backs on Ukraine,' and now the party is making that argument in attack ads running in more than a dozen Prairie ridings that are home to large Ukrainian communities.
Only days left to apply to sponsor a parent, grandparent for permanent residency
Did you submit an interest form in 2020 to try and sponsor a parent or grandparent for permanent residency? It might be time to check your email, as the application deadline for this year is just two days away.
Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint in Toronto and fled in stolen U-Haul: police
Toronto police say that the driver of a panel truck has been taken into custody following a pursuit by its Emergency Task Force.
Woman assaulted, abandoned in dumpster; Winnipeg police searching for three suspects
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for three suspects after a woman was assaulted, forcibly confined at a Manitoba Housing complex and then thrown into a dumpster earlier this month, in an incident investigators are calling ‘disturbing.’
North Korea's Kim again threatens use of nukes as he praises troops for long-range missile launch
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country has a policy of not hesitating to launch a nuclear strike on its rivals if provoked, as he praised troops involved in its recent intercontinental ballistic missile test, state media reported Thursday.
Canada
-
Woman assaulted, abandoned in dumpster; Winnipeg police searching for three suspects
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for three suspects after a woman was assaulted, forcibly confined at a Manitoba Housing complex and then thrown into a dumpster earlier this month, in an incident investigators are calling ‘disturbing.’
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Quebec teachers' unions reject government's latest offer
The Fédération Autonome de l'Enseignement (FAE), a union representing 66,000 elementary and high school teachers in Quebec, has rejected the provincial government's latest offer.
-
Only days left to apply to sponsor a parent, grandparent for permanent residency
Did you submit an interest form in 2020 to try and sponsor a parent or grandparent for permanent residency? It might be time to check your email, as the application deadline for this year is just two days away.
-
More than 200 charges laid in undercover sting by Calgary police
Calgary police say more than two dozen people are facing charges in connection with an undercover operation into drug trafficking at CTrain stations.
-
Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint in Toronto and fled in stolen U-Haul: police
Toronto police say that the driver of a panel truck has been taken into custody following a pursuit by its Emergency Task Force.
-
'Diminished' hope: Yellowhead Institute to end reports on TRC calls to action
Canada has been so slow to carry out recommendations from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that an Indigenous-led think tank says it has decided to stop publishing an annual report tracking its progress.
World
-
A white couple who burned a cross in their yard facing Black neighbors' home are investigated by FBI
The FBI is investigating a white South Carolina couple for racial discrimination after they set a cross on fire in their yard last month facing toward their Black neighbors' home.
-
North Korea's Kim again threatens use of nukes as he praises troops for long-range missile launch
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country has a policy of not hesitating to launch a nuclear strike on its rivals if provoked, as he praised troops involved in its recent intercontinental ballistic missile test, state media reported Thursday.
-
Chicago man who was wrongfully convicted based on testimony from blind witness freed after 12 years in prison
Darien Harris had served 12-and-a-half years of his 76-year sentence before prosecutors decided not to move forward with their case and dropped the charges against him on Tuesday.
-
Thousands take to the streets to protest austerity measures of Argentina's new president
Protests against austerity and deregulation measures announced by newly elected President Javier Milei went off relatively peacefully in Argentina's capital Wednesday, after a government warning against blocking streets.
-
NYC lawmakers pass bill banning solitary confinement in city jails
Over the objections of Mayor Eric Adams, New York City lawmakers passed legislation Wednesday meant to ban solitary confinement in the city’s jails.
-
Descendants fight to maintain historic U.S. Black communities. Keeping their legacy alive is complicated
Sallie Ann Robinson proudly stands in the front yard of her grandmother's South Carolina home. The sixth-generation native of Daufuskie Island, a once-thriving Gullah community, remembers relatives hosting meals and imparting life lessons on the next generation.
Politics
-
Maxime Bernier found guilty of violating Sask. public health order for COVID-era 'freedom rally'
People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier is guilty of violating a Saskatchewan public health order, according to a provincial court judgment released this month.
-
New Liberal ads in Prairie ridings target Conservatives over Ukraine trade deal
The Liberals have been accusing the Conservatives of 'turning their backs on Ukraine,' and now the party is making that argument in attack ads running in more than a dozen Prairie ridings that are home to large Ukrainian communities.
-
Trudeau's top national security adviser retiring in the new year
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's top aide on national security matters has announced she's retiring in early 2024, after spending the last two years providing advice to the government on pressing intelligence files including the allegations of foreign election interference and the 'Freedom Convoy' protests.
Health
-
Mental health indicators improve from pandemic lows, but depression and anxiety symptoms remain
Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, new national data show that while some mental health impacts have begun to subside, some groups face disproportionate challenges, with more than one in three young adults, Indigenous and LGBTQ2S+ people experiencing symptoms of a mental disorder in 2023.
-
WHO says JN.1 COVID strain, a 'variant of interest,' poses low risk
The World Health Organization on Tuesday classified the JN.1 coronavirus strain as a "variant of interest" but said it did not pose much threat to public health.
-
Here's what you need to know about the deadly salmonella outbreak in the U.S. and Canada tied to cantaloupes
Hundreds of people in the U.S. and Canada have been sickened and at least 10 people have died in a growing outbreak of salmonella poisoning linked to contaminated whole and pre-cut cantaloupe. Here's what we know about this outbreak.
Sci-Tech
-
Cracking the code: Messages found in silk dress decoded by Manitoba researcher
Coded messages found in the folds of a Victorian-era dress were finally cracked by a University of Manitoba researcher almost a decade after they were discovered.
-
International astronaut will be invited on future NASA moon landing
An international astronaut will join U.S. astronauts on the moon by decade's end under an agreement announced Wednesday by NASA and the White House.
-
Study shows AI image-generators being trained on explicit photos of children
Hidden inside the foundation of popular artificial intelligence image-generators are thousands of images of child sexual abuse, according to a new report that urges companies to take action to address a harmful flaw in the technology they built.
Entertainment
-
Guess Who members seek to dismiss lawsuit from Cummings and Bachman
A lawsuit filed by Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings against two of their former bandmates in the Guess Who is being called "a complete farce" by the musicians who are seeking to see it dismissed.
-
After 12 years, two children and 'Barbie,' Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach quietly marry
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are officially married, their representative told The Associated Press Wednesday.
-
Ryan Gosling reimagines his 'Barbie' power ballad 'I'm Just Ken' for Christmas, shares new EP
On Wednesday, Ryan Gosling -- the Ken to Margot Robbie's "Barbie" in the film -- released the "I'm Just Ken" EP alongside collaborators Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.
Business
-
Metro accuses Loblaw of falsely implicating it in bread price-fixing scheme
Metro Inc. is accusing Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company George Weston Ltd. of conspiring to implicate them in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme.
-
Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount CEOs discuss possible merger
A potential merger of the two media giants would create an entertainment and news juggernaut, encompassing Warner Bros. and Paramount studios as well as CBS, CNN, and other cable television assets.
-
Electric scooter Bird Global steers into bankruptcy protection in bid to repair its finances
Electric scooter company Bird Global announced Wednesday that it has filed for bankruptcy protection in an attempt to stabilize its wobbly finances.
Lifestyle
-
Parks Canada to offer free admission for military members, veterans starting in January
Parks Canada announced Monday that it will offer free daily admission to Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members and veterans to all its parks starting January 1.
-
What's up with poinsettias during the holiday season? Here's what to know
Like Christmas trees, Santa and reindeer, the poinsettia has long been a ubiquitous symbol of the holiday season in the U.S., Canada and across Europe.
-
Descendants fight to maintain historic U.S. Black communities. Keeping their legacy alive is complicated
Sallie Ann Robinson proudly stands in the front yard of her grandmother's South Carolina home. The sixth-generation native of Daufuskie Island, a once-thriving Gullah community, remembers relatives hosting meals and imparting life lessons on the next generation.
Sports
-
Ethan Mbappe, 16, makes his debut for PSG and joins brother Kylian on the field
After watching his brother Kylian Mbappe score for Paris Saint-Germain, 16-year-old midfielder Ethan Mbappe made his debut for the French champion on Wednesday.
-
Former NBA player allegedly admitted to fatally strangling woman in Las Vegas, court documents show
A former NBA G League player allegedly admitted to fatally strangling a woman whose remains were found earlier this month near Las Vegas, according to court records obtained Wednesday.
-
Former No. 2 draft pick Nolan Patrick retires at 25
Nolan Patrick, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, appears to have ended his playing career at age 25.
Autos
-
Toyota recalls more than 100K vehicles in Canada over airbag issues
Toyota Canada announced Wednesday that it is recalling more than 100,000 vehicles due to issues with the front passenger airbags.
-
Musk and Tesla are battling unions across Scandinavia. What comes next in the labour dispute?
Tesla has found itself locked in an increasingly bitter dispute with union workers in Sweden and neighbouring countries. The showdown pits the electric car maker's CEO Elon Musk, who's staunchly anti-union, against the strongly held labour ideals of Scandinavian countries.
-
Beware costs and logistics of at-home chargers before buying an electric car
It's a simple yet important routine for so many Canadians - plugging in their cellphones and smartwatches before bed to ensure they're fully charged in the morning. Increasingly, there's another item to add to the list: the car.