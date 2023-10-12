North Korea raises spectre of nuclear strike over U.S. aircraft carrier's arrival in South Korea
North Korea lashed out Friday at the arrival of a U.S. aircraft carrier battle group in South Korea, calling it a provocation and again raising the spectre of using nuclear weapons to defend itself.
Emboldened by its advancing nuclear arsenal, North Korea has increasingly issued threats to use such weapons preemptively. But the North is still outgunned by U.S. and South Korean forces, and experts say it is unlikely to use its nukes first, though it will continue to upgrade those arms without returning to diplomacy for the time being.
The North's latest nuclear threat came a day after the USS Ronald Reagan and its battle group arrived at South Korea's southeastern port of Busan, following U.S.-South Korean-Japanese naval exercise in international waters earlier this week.
South Korean defence officials said the carrier is to be docked at Busan for five days as part of an agreement to increase the temporary deployments of powerful U.S. military assets in response to the North's growing nuclear program.
On Friday, the North's official Korean Central News Agency called the aircraft carrier's arrival "an undisguised military provocation" that proves a U.S. plan to attack North Korea is being realized. It threatened to respond in line with its escalatory nuclear doctrine that authorizes the preemptive use of nuclear weapons
"The (North Korean) doctrine on the use of nuclear weapons already opened to public allows the execution of necessary action procedures in case a nuclear attack is launched against it or it is judged that the use of nuclear weapons against it is imminent," the KCNA dispatch said.
North Korea's "most powerful and rapid first strike will be given to the `extended deterrence' means, used by the U.S. to hallucinate its followers, and the bases of evil in the Korean peninsula and its vicinity," KCNA added.
North Korea has argued it was forced to develop nuclear weapons to cope with what it calls the U.S. and South Korean plots to invade. It has often made furious responses to the deployment of U.S. strategic assets like aircraft carriers, long-range bombers and nuclear-powered submarines as well as U.S. joint training exercises with South Korean forces.
Many experts say North Korea heightens tensions with its rivals to provide a pretext for expanding its nuclear arsenal and then uses the arms as leverage to wrest greater outside concessions.
Since last year, North Korea has conducted more than 100 missile tests in the name of responding to the expanded U.S.-South Korean military drills. Washington and Seoul say their drills are defensive in nature.
Last year, North Korea adopted a law that stipulates a broad range of situations in which it can use nuclear weapons, including when it determines that its leadership faces imminent attack by hostile forces or when it needs to prevent an unspecified catastrophic crisis to its people and government.
The U.S. and South Korean governments have repeatedly warned that any attempt by North Korea to use nuclear weapons would result in the end of the North's government led by Kim Jong Un.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
WARNING: GRAPHIC
-
-
Warning: Graphic
Warning: Graphic Israel releases horrific images of slain children after Hamas attack
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hamas practised in plain sight, posting video of mock attack weeks before border breach
Less than a month before Hamas fighters blew through Israel's high-tech "Iron Wall" and launched an attack that would leave more than 1,200 Israelis dead, they practised in a very public dress rehearsal.
Warning: Graphic Israel releases horrific images of slain children after Hamas attack
Israel's government showed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO defence ministers graphic images of dead children and civilians on Thursday, saying they were killed by Palestinian group Hamas as it builds support for its response.
Incident at Toronto Hebrew school being investigated as a hate crime: police
An incident at a Toronto Hebrew school that occurred less than an hour after police announced an increased presence in the city due to “global online threats" is being investigated as a hate crime.
'Just so much terror': Toronto mother of 2 living in Gaza desperate to be evacuated amid Israel-Hamas war
A Toronto mother of two young children living in Gaza says she’s desperate to be evacuated as the Israel-Hamas war wages on and the possibility of a ground offensive intensifies.
U.K. scrambles fighters as Kenyan plane bound for London diverted over possible threat
A Kenya Airways plane from Nairobi bound for London's Heathrow Airport was intercepted by air force fighter jets and diverted to land at Stansted airport on Thursday over a potential security threat.
WARNING: GRAPHIC 'Most of the people were dead,' volunteer medic in Israel reports, upon arriving to help
A volunteer medic who arrived in southern Israel the day after a surprise incursion by Hamas told CTV News he is operating in survival mode while helping identify the dead.
'Fed up' with decline of French, Quebec seeks tuition hike for out-of-province students at English universities
The Quebec government is proposing an increase in tuition fees for international and out-of-province students attending English-language universities as a way to protect the French language.
The morgue at Gaza's biggest hospital is overflowing as Israeli attacks intensify
The morgue at Gaza's biggest hospital overflowed Thursday as bodies came in faster than relatives could claim them on the sixth day of Israel's heavy aerial bombardment on the territory of 2.3 million people.
First two military evacuation flights airlift Canadians out of Israel
The first two Canadian Armed Forces evacuation flights left Israel Thursday airlifting an estimated 281 Canadian citizens and their families out of the country, with more trips to Athens planned in the days ahead. Departing from the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, two military CC-150 Airbus Polaris have been seconded for this endeavour.
Canada
-
Treaties with Metis could be negotiated after self-government bill passes: minister
Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree says the federal government could enter into treaties with Metis nations after the passage of a bill that affirms their right to self-governance and self-determination.
-
'Fed up' with decline of French, Quebec seeks tuition hike for out-of-province students at English universities
The Quebec government is proposing an increase in tuition fees for international and out-of-province students attending English-language universities as a way to protect the French language.
-
Industry prepares as avian flu cases expected to increase as birds migrate south
Animal health experts are warning about avian flu returning to poultry farms as wild birds begin migrating south for the winter.
-
'Parents' Bill of Rights' officially introduced in Sask. legislature, beginning pronoun policy's push into law
The provincial government's 'Parents' Bill of Rights' was introduced and read a first time in the Saskatchewan Legislature on Thursday.
-
Incident at Toronto Hebrew school being investigated as a hate crime: police
An incident at a Toronto Hebrew school that occurred less than an hour after police announced an increased presence in the city due to “global online threats" is being investigated as a hate crime.
-
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, acquitted on sex assault charge, settles lawsuit
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin has reached an undisclosed settlement in his lawsuit over how the Canadian military and federal government responded to an allegation of sexual misconduct.
World
-
WARNING: GRAPHIC
WARNING: GRAPHIC 'Most of the people were dead,' volunteer medic in Israel reports, upon arriving to help
A volunteer medic who arrived in southern Israel the day after a surprise incursion by Hamas told CTV News he is operating in survival mode while helping identify the dead.
-
Hamas practiced in plain sight, posting video of mock attack weeks before border breach
Less than a month before Hamas fighters blew through Israel's high-tech "Iron Wall" and launched an attack that would leave more than 1,200 Israelis dead, they practiced in a very public dress rehearsal.
-
Warning: Graphic
Warning: Graphic Israel releases horrific images of slain children after Hamas attack
Israel's government showed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO defence ministers graphic images of dead children and civilians on Thursday, saying they were killed by Palestinian group Hamas as it builds support for its response.
-
'Just so much terror': Toronto mother of 2 living in Gaza desperate to be evacuated amid Israel-Hamas war
A Toronto mother of two young children living in Gaza says she’s desperate to be evacuated as the Israel-Hamas war wages on and the possibility of a ground offensive intensifies.
-
Madagascar postpones presidential election for a week after candidates are hurt in protests
Madagascar’s highest court has on Thursday ruled that next month’s presidential election be postponed for a week to allow authorities to prepare after two candidates were injured during protests when security forces fired tear gas grenades.
-
Colombian serial killer who confessed to murdering more than 190 children dies in hospital
A prolific Colombian serial killer who confessed to murdering more than 190 children during the 1990s died Thursday in a hospital, the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute said. He was 66.
Politics
-
Canada providing $10M in humanitarian aid to address 'urgent needs' in Israel and Gaza: Trudeau
Canada will be providing an initial $10 million in humanitarian assistance to address 'urgent needs' in Israel and the Gaza Strip. 'We're working around the clock to support you, we will continue to follow the situation as it evolves, and continue our efforts with international partners,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, speaking in Yellowknife.
-
First two military evacuation flights airlift Canadians out of Israel
The first two Canadian Armed Forces evacuation flights left Israel Thursday airlifting an estimated 281 Canadian citizens and their families out of the country, with more trips to Athens planned in the days ahead. Departing from the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, two military CC-150 Airbus Polaris have been seconded for this endeavour.
-
NDP policy convention not expected to touch on Israel-Hamas war
As more than 1,000 New Democratic Party grassroots members gather in Hamilton this weekend, policies connected to the current Israeli-Hamas war are not expected to be debated.
Health
-
Study finds withdrawing less blood for ICU lab tests reduces patient strain, waste
Intensive care units can collect less blood for lab tests and thereby reduce transfusions for critically ill patients who may have blood drawn multiple times a day, suggests a large study that says switching to lower-volume tubes can preserve the blood supply and reduce strain on already fragile patients.
-
Pharmacare would cost public sector billions more a year, but save economy money: report
The parliamentary budget officer says a single-payer universal drug plan would cost federal and provincial governments an additional $11.2 billion in the first year of the program, and $13.4 billion in the fourth year.
-
Health ministers converge in P.E.I. as governments negotiate final deals
Federal Health Minister Mark Holland is set to sit down with his provincial and territorial counterparts in Charlottetown on Wednesday to discuss how they're going to grow the health workforce.
Sci-Tech
-
Canadian tech workers make 46 per cent less than U.S. counterparts: TMU study
A new study from Toronto Metropolitan University says Canadian tech workers are paid 46 per cent less than their U.S. counterparts.
-
Judge hears arguments from TikTok and content creators who are challenging Montana's ban on app
TikTok and Montana faced off in federal court on Thursday in a case filed by the video sharing app and five Montana content creators who want the court to temporarily block the state's ban on the platform before it takes effect Jan. 1.
-
It’s not 'Star Wars'-level tech yet, but doctors get a step closer to a bionic hand with special surgery and AI
While Luke Skywalker’s human-like bionic hand is still years away, scientists say they are a step closer with this newest prosthetic technique, and doctors hope others will soon benefit from this approach.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift returns to Arrowhead Stadium to see Travis Kelce and the Chiefs face the Broncos
Pop superstar Taylor Swift was back at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos, one day after walking the red carpet at the premiere of her concert movie.
-
Hollywood studios break off strike talks with actors, who slam 'bullying tactics'
Talks bitterly broke off between Hollywood actors and studios late Wednesday, killing any hopes that the three-month strike by performers would come to an end anytime soon.
-
Beyonce showing up for Taylor Swift’s movie premiere was a 'fairytale'
Forget about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, she and Beyoncé are the true power pair of the year. On Wednesday night it was the era of two queens when Beyoncé attended the premiere for Swift's 'Eras Tour' concert film in Los Angeles.
Business
-
Uber reviewing legal options after Toronto freezes licences for ride-share drivers
Uber Canada said it is “reviewing all legal options” after the City of Toronto approved a motion to cap the number of rideshare drivers at current levels.
-
Major Canadian grocers won't confirm discounts, price freezes feds promised last week
Major grocers in Canada are not yet confirming whether they have committed to special promotions to stabilize grocery prices, as was recently promised by the federal government.
-
Vancouver gas prices jump 10 cents overnight
Gas prices saw a sudden spike in Vancouver Thursday and an expert says volatility at the pumps is expected to last at least another month.
Lifestyle
-
25 years after Matthew Shepard's death, LGBTQ2S+ activists say equal-rights progress is at risk
It's been 25 years since Matthew Shepard, a gay 21-year-old University of Wyoming student, died six days after he was savagely beaten by two young men and tied to a remote fence to meet his fate. His death has been memorialized as an egregious hate crime that helped fuel the LGBTQ2S+ rights movement over the ensuing years.
-
Crane is brought in to remove a tree by Hadrian's Wall in England that was cut in act of vandalism
A 300-year-old tree near the Roman landmark of Hadrian's Wall in northeastern England that was cut down two weeks ago in an act of vandalism was to be removed on Thursday.
-
Montrealer wins $50M Lotto-Max prize, wants to buy a house
Pierre Richer had been playing the lottery for 30 years when he finally hit it big—winning a $50-million Lotto-Max draw on Oct. 6.
Sports
-
IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee for incorporating sports bodies in Ukraine
The Russian Olympic Committee was suspended by the IOC on Thursday for breaching the Olympic Charter by incorporating sports bodies in four regions in eastern Ukraine.
-
Blue Jays president Shapiro says general manager Atkins will return next season
Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro expressed support for general manager Ross Atkins on Thursday and acknowledged the need for improved communication and transparency with the team's players.
-
Taylor Swift returns to Arrowhead Stadium to see Travis Kelce and the Chiefs face the Broncos
Pop superstar Taylor Swift was back at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos, one day after walking the red carpet at the premiere of her concert movie.
Autos
-
Auto workers escalate strike, walking out at Ford's largest factory and threatening Stellantis
The United Auto Workers union significantly escalated its walkout against Detroit's three automakers, shutting down Ford's largest factory and threatening Jeep maker Stellantis.
-
Canadian auto workers, GM reach tentative contract agreement less than 24 hours after strike began
Unifor workers have kicked off a strike at General Motors Canada after failing to reach a new contract with the U.S. automaker.
-
Workers at Mack Trucks reject tentative contract deal and will go on strike early Monday
Union workers at Mack Trucks have voted down a tentative five-year contract agreement reached with the company and plan to strike at 7 a.m. Monday, the United Auto Workers union says.