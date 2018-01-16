North Korea mocks Trump's 'nuclear button' tweet
Hwang Pyong So, left, stands near North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, second from right, and Pak Pong Ju, right, during the opening ceremony of the Ryomyong residential area, a collection of more than a dozen apartment buildings in Pyongyang, North Korea on April 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, January 16, 2018 3:56AM EST
TOKYO - North Korea's state-run media say U.S. President Donald Trump's tweet about having a bigger nuclear button than leader Kim Jong Un's is the "spasm of a lunatic."
Rodong Sinmun, the ruling party newspaper, lashed out at Trump in a commentary on Tuesday that took issue with the U.S. commander in chief's Jan. 3 tweet that "I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"
The tone of Tuesday's article was not uncommon for the North Korean media. But Trump's willingness to respond in kind - he has repeatedly called Kim "little rocket man" - is rare for an American leader and has led to several fiery verbal barrages since he took office nearly a year ago.
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018
