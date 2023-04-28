North Korea insults Biden, slams defence agreement with Seoul

This photo provided on Aug. 14, 2022, by the North Korean government, Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, delivers a speech during the national meeting against the coronavirus, in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) This photo provided on Aug. 14, 2022, by the North Korean government, Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, delivers a speech during the national meeting against the coronavirus, in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Here’s what to do if your pet eats cannabis

After marijuana was legalized for recreational use, reports of cannabis-induced toxicosis in pets have increased ‘significantly’ in Canada since 2018. Here’s what you should do if your pet gets into your weed stash.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social