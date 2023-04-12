North Korea fires missile that may have been new type of weapon
North Korea on Thursday conducted its first intercontinental ballistic missile launch in a month, possibly testing a new more mobile, harder-to-detect missile for the first time, its neighbours said, as it extends its provocative run of weapons tests.
Japan briefly urged residents on a northern island to take shelter in an indication of its vigilance over North Korea's evolving missile threats.
The missile was launched on a high angle from near the North Korean capital of Pyongyang and fell in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan following a 1,000-kilometre (620-mile) flight, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staffs said in a statement.
It described its range as medium or longer. The U.S. National Security Council called it a long-range missile and Japan's government said it likely had an intercontinental range.
South Korea's military believes North Korea launched a new type of ballistic missile, possibly using solid fuel, a defence official said under the condition of anonymity because of office rules.
If the launch involved a solid-fuel ICBM, it would be the North's first test of such a weapon. North Korea's known ICBMs all use liquid propellants that must be fuelled before launches. But the fuel in a solid-propellant weapon is already loaded, allowing it to be moved easier and fired faster.
A solid-fuel ICBM is one of the key high-tech weapons that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to build to better cope with what he calls U.S. military threats. He also wants a multiwarhead missile, a nuclear-powered submarine, a hypersonic missile and a spy satellite.
Kim Dong-yub, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, said the launch may have involved a new intermediate- or long-range missile powered by solid propellants, or be linked to North Korean preparation to launch a spy satellite.
U.S. National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said the latest launch "needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region." Watson said the United States will take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the American homeland and South Korean and Japanese allies.
During an emergency meeting of Seoul's National Security Council, officials stressed the need to tighten three-way security cooperation with Washington and Tokyo. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held a meeting of his NSC to analyze the launch and Japan's response.
The nuclear envoys of Seoul, Washington and Tokyo held a telephone conversation where they called for a "decisive and united international response" to North Korean provocations and stronger efforts to stem illicit North Korean funding of its weapons program.
North Korea commonly test-launches missiles toward the international waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, using elevated trajectories to avoid neighbouring countries. South Korea and Japan typically don't issue evacuation orders unless they determine the North Korean weapon is flying in their direction.
Japanese Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters the North Korean missile launched Thursday did not reach Japan's exclusive economic zone. But Japanese authorities still urged people on the northernmost island of Hokkaido to seek shelter and temporarily suspended train, bus and subway services there. Local communities also activated alert sirens through community speakers, urging people to evacuate.
The government then retracted its missile alert, saying there was no possibility of the missile landing near Hokkaido. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters the alert was based on the Japanese Defence Ministry's early assessment of the missile's path and was an "appropriate" step to prioritize people's safety.
Japanese authorities issued a similar evacuation order in October when a North Korean intermediate-range missile flew over Japan in a launch that demonstrated the weapon's potential to reach the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam.
Thursday's launch was the North's first long-range missile firing since the country tested its longest-range, liquid-fuelled Hwasong-17 ICBM on March 16. Kim Jong Un reviewed his country's attack plans Monday and vowed to enhance his nuclear arsenal in more "practical and offensive" ways.
North Korea has launched about 100 missiles since the start of 2022, many of them nuclear-capable weapons that place the U.S. mainland, South Korea or Japan within striking distance.
The North's testing spree is largely in protest of South Korean-U.S. military drills that it views as a rehearsal for an invasion. Some observers say North Korea uses its rivals' drills as a pretext to modernize its weapons arsenal and pressure Washington and Seoul to make concessions such as the lifting of economic sanctions. South Korean and U.S. officials say their drills are defensive in nature and were arranged to respond to North Korea's growing nuclear and missile threats.
Later Thursday, China, North Korea's last major ally, reiterated its blame for the heightened animosities on the U.S. and South Korea.
"The negative impact of the U.S. military exercises and strategic weapons deployed around the peninsula a few days ago is obvious to all," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in a briefing.
North Korea unveiled a new type of nuclear warhead in late March, raising concerns it could conduct its first nuclear test in more than five years. Foreign experts debate whether North Korea has developed warheads small and light enough to fit on its more advanced missiles.
South Korean officials say North Korea has not been responding to South Korean calls on a set of cross-border inter-Korean hotlines for about a week. Communications on those channels are meant to prevent accidental clashes along the rivals' disputed western sea boundary.
On Tuesday, South Korean Unification Minister Kwon Youngse expressed "strong regret" over what he called North Korea's "unilateral and irresponsible attitude" over the hotlines.
North Korea's advancing nuclear arsenal is expected to be a major topic during a summit between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden later this month in Washington.
Experts say the discussions between world leaders at Japan's Group of Seven meetings in May could be crucial for maintaining diplomatic pressure on North Korea. UN Security Council permanent members China and Russia have blocked tighter sanctions on North Korea in recent months, underscoring a divide deepened by Russia's war on Ukraine.
------
Yamaguchi reported from Tokyo
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
40 per cent of Canadians say federal budget will do 'poor,' 'very poor' job of addressing their issues: Nanos
As many as 40 per cent of Canadians believe the new federal budget will do a 'poor' or 'very poor' job of addressing their concerns, a new survey from Nanos Research has found.
Latest flu report: Influenza B on the rise in Canada
Influenza levels have increased slightly across Canada in recent weeks, which is notable less for the overall numbers and more for the fact that they’re driven entirely by a rise in influenza B cases, according to Canada’s FluWatch.
First image of a black hole gets a makeover with AI
The first image of a black hole captured four years ago revealed a fuzzy, fiery doughnut-shaped object. Now, researchers have used artificial intelligence to give that cosmic beauty shot a touch-up.
NHL-player-turned-Burnaby-firefighter and father of 2 two dies during rec hockey game
A former professional hockey player from B.C. who went on to become a firefighter died of a heart attack while playing rec hockey in Richmond Monday night.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer faces additional charge over TikTok video advising horn blowing
Crown prosecutors have laid an additional criminal charge against 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Chris Barber, alleging that he encouraged truckers to disobey a court order during the Ottawa protest in early 2022.
Appeals court preserves access to abortion pill in U.S. but tightens rules
A federal appeals court preserved access to the abortion pill mifepristone for now but reduced the period of pregnancy when the drug can be used and said it could not be dispensed by mail.
North Korea fires missile that may have been new type of weapon
North Korea on Thursday conducted its first intercontinental ballistic missile launch in a month, possibly testing a new more mobile, harder-to-detect missile for the first time, its neighbors said, as it extends its provocative run of weapons tests.
5 things to know for Thursday, April 13, 2023
The Trudeau Foundation says it's launching an independent review of a potential China-linked donation, a 'Freedom Convoy' organizer faces an additional charge over a TikTok video advising horn blowing and the price of a box of Girl Guide cookies is going up.
Torrential storms batter South Florida, close key airport
Nearly a foot (30 centimetres) of rain fell in a matter of hours in Fort Lauderdale -- causing widespread flooding, the closure of the city's airport and the suspension of high-speed commuter rail service for the Broward County region.
Canada
-
Here's how a strike by public service workers could impact federal services
The federal government has released details on possible service disruptions in federal departments in the event of a strike by public service workers.
-
Teen killed in Surrey bus stabbing was going to meet up with his mom, family says
The teenager stabbed to death while riding a bus in Surrey late Tuesday has been identified by his family as 17-year-old Ethan Bespfleg.
-
Canada has some of the world’s most expensive ski resorts: SpinGenie
New research from SpinGenie has revealed Canada has some of the most popular and expensive ski resorts in the world.
-
1 dead, 3 injured in northern B.C. avalanche
One person died and three others were injured in an avalanche in northern B.C. on Tuesday afternoon.
-
RBC biggest fossil fuel funder globally in 2022 at US$42B: report
A report from a coalition of environmental groups shows that Royal Bank of Canada was the biggest fossil fuel financier in the world last year after providing over US$42 billion in funding.
-
Man charged with assault with a weapon, mischief after alleged Montreal mosque attack
A 32-year-old man is facing new charges following an investigation by the Montreal police hate crime squad into an alleged assault last weekend at a downtown mosque. However, members of the Al-Omah Al-Islamiah Mosque are concerned that police have not yet classified the incident as a hate crime.
World
-
U.S., Ukraine say many war secrets safe from intel leaks
Ukrainian and U.S. officials said this week that only Ukrainians know some battle plans and other operational information, not the Americans, their most important ally. That means the leak of secret military documents, including some assessing Ukraine's battlefield strengths and weaknesses against Russia, may not have been enough.
-
Florida executes 'ninja killer' for couple's 1989 death
Florida executed a man known as the 'ninja killer' on Wednesday for the 1989 slayings of a couple visiting the state from New Jersey.
-
Syria, Saudi Arabia move toward restoring embassies, flights
Syria and Saudi Arabia are moving toward reopening embassies and resuming flights between the two countries for the first time in more than a decade, the countries said Thursday in a joint statement.
-
North Korea fires missile that may have been new type of weapon
North Korea on Thursday conducted its first intercontinental ballistic missile launch in a month, possibly testing a new more mobile, harder-to-detect missile for the first time, its neighbors said, as it extends its provocative run of weapons tests.
-
Brazil's Lula in Shanghai on visit to boost ties with China
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was in the Chinese financial hub of Shanghai on Thursday as he looks to boost ties and win political support for attempts to mediate the conflict in Ukraine.
-
Woman believed to be one of 20 wives of polygamous sect leader accused of threats
A woman believed to be one of the 20 wives of a polygamous sect leader jailed in Arizona faces federal charges for allegedly sending threatening emails to child welfare workers in a bid to get her two daughters released from state foster care.
Politics
-
Trudeau Foundation says it's launching independent review of potential China-linked donation
The Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation says it will be launching an independent review of the organization's acceptance of a donation 'with a potential connection to the Chinese government.'
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer faces additional charge over TikTok video advising horn blowing
Crown prosecutors have laid an additional criminal charge against 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Chris Barber, alleging that he encouraged truckers to disobey a court order during the Ottawa protest in early 2022.
-
PM Trudeau slams Prairie premiers for 'trying to elevate fears' over resource rights
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called out Canada's Prairie premiers on Wednesday for 'trying to elevate fears that have absolutely no grounding in truth' over what the federal government's intentions are around provincial resource rights.
Health
-
Women of childbearing age have highest rate of misconceptions about vaccine safety during pregnancy: U.S. survey
Women of childbearing age are more likely than other adults to fear that vaccination during pregnancy is unsafe, according to a new U.S. report, despite evidence to the contrary.
-
Pharmacists fear more drugs may fall into loophole that saw B.C. Ozempic sent to U.S
Canada's pharmacists worry a lack of data about prescription management could see a repeat of the situation with diabetes and weight-loss drug Ozempic, in which thousands of doses have been mailed over the border to Americans.
-
U.S. names veterinary drug, fentanyl mixture 'emerging threat'
The U.S. has named a veterinary tranquillizer as an 'emerging threat' when it's mixed with the powerful opioid fentanyl, clearing the way for more efforts to stop the spread of xylazine.
Sci-Tech
-
FBI warns consumers not to use public phone charging stations
The FBI is warning consumers against using public phone charging stations in order to avoid exposing their devices to malicious software.
-
Here are the best spots in Canada to watch next year's once in a lifetime solar eclipse
A once in a lifetime solar eclipse will grace eastern Canada next year, here are the cities with the best view.
-
Synthetic fabric inspired by polar bear fur lighter, warmer than cotton: scientists
Researchers say they have successfully made a synthetic version of polar bear fur that is not only lighter than cotton but also warmer.
Entertainment
-
'Elemental': The real meaning of new Disney-Pixar movie
The director of the upcoming Disney-Pixar movie 'Elemental' joins CTV’s Your Morning to share the very personal story that inspired the tale.
-
Rainn Wilson sat next to an unsuspecting 'Office' viewer on a flight
Rainn Wilson was right next to an unsuspecting seatmate who was watching the actor in "The Office" on a recent flight.
-
Posthumous Kenny Rogers album will feature unreleased songs
Previously unreleased songs recorded by the late country superstar Kenny Rogers will be on a new record coming out in June.
Business
-
RBC biggest fossil fuel funder globally in 2022 at US$42B: report
A report from a coalition of environmental groups shows that Royal Bank of Canada was the biggest fossil fuel financier in the world last year after providing over US$42 billion in funding.
-
4 firefighters die in garment factory blaze in Pakistan
Four firefighters died and nearly a dozen others were injured after a massive fire broke out in a garment factory in the southern Pakistan port city of Karachi, rescue officials and police said Thursday.
-
China's exports rebound unexpectedly to growth in March
China's exports rebounded unexpectedly to growth in March despite a decline in U.S. and European demand following interest rate hikes to cool inflation.
Lifestyle
-
Smokers are less likely to get matches on dating apps. Here's why
A new study from online matchmaking company dua.com found that smokers can have a harder time getting dates and finding love.
-
Canada has some of the world’s most expensive ski resorts: SpinGenie
New research from SpinGenie has revealed Canada has some of the most popular and expensive ski resorts in the world.
-
About half of Canadians working full-time feel fatigued: survey
A new survey conducted by Research Co. reveals about half of Canadians working a full-time job are feeling fatigued and stressed.
Sports
-
Toronto Raptors' season ends with loss to Chicago Bulls
The Toronto Raptors are out of the NBA's play-in tournament after dropping a 109-105 decision to the Chicago Bulls.
-
Rogers Centre roof open on earliest day in Toronto Blue Jays' history
A new record was set at Rogers Centre during the week of the Toronto Blue Jays' home opener.
-
MLB teams extend beer sales after pitch clock shortens games
At least four teams -- the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers -- have extended alcohol sales through the eighth inning this season. Others, like the Miami Marlins and New York Mets, still have seventh-inning cutoffs, but haven't ruled out changes.
Autos
-
Toronto man unknowingly buys stolen $60,000 truck from dealership
A Toronto man says he bought a truck from a dealership last summer that turned out to be stolen.
-
Ford Motor Co. provides details on plans to spend $1.8B in Oakville to produce EVs
Ford Motor Co. has revealed some details of its plan to spend $1.8 billion on its Oakville Assembly Complex to turn it into an electric vehicle production hub.
-
'Explosion of fire': 2 children die in NYC e-bike fire; 4 survive
An electric bicycle powered by a lithium ion battery is being blamed for a fatal fire on Monday in New York City that killed two children, marking the latest in a string of e-bike-related fires in the city.