North Korea fires missile over Japan

A TV screen showing a news program reporting on a North Korea missile launch with file imagery is seen at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) A TV screen showing a news program reporting on a North Korea missile launch with file imagery is seen at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

North Korea on Tuesday fired a ballistic missile over Japan, its neighbours said, escalating tests of weapons designed to strike key targets in regional U.S. allies amid stalled nuclear diplomacy.

