North Korea fires missile over Japan
North Korea on Tuesday fired a ballistic missile over Japan, its neighbours said, escalating tests of weapons designed to strike key targets in regional U.S. allies amid stalled nuclear diplomacy.
The Japanese prime minister’s office said at least one missile fired from North Korea flew over Japan and was believed to have landed into the Pacific Ocean.
It said authorities have issued an alert to residents in northeastern regions to evacuate buildings nearby in what was reportedly the first such alert in five years.
Trains were temporarily suspended in Japan’s Hokkaido and Aomori regions before their operations were resumed later after a government notice that the North Korean missile appeared to have landed into the Pacific.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it also detected the launch of a ballistic missile that was fired toward the North’s eastern waters. It gave no further details such as how far the weapon flew.
The launch is the fifth round of weapons test by North Korean in the past 10 days in what was seen as an apparent response to military drills between South Korea and the United States. North Korea views such drills as an invasion rehearsal,
The missiles fired during the past four rounds of launches were short-range and fell in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. Those missiles are capable of hitting targets in South Korea.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prime minister to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
CTV News has learned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be called to testify about his government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act in response to anti-mandate Freedom Convoy protests in February.
LIVE | Following live: Quebec Election 2022 coverage and live results as they come in
After 36 days, the Quebec election campaign is now over and voters are heading to the polls Monday to choose the next provincial government. Follow along as CTV Montreal provides coverage of election day and the results when they come in.
Freeland peppered with affordability questions, as MPs set to swiftly pass GST boost
Appearing before the House of Commons Finance Committee on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland defended the government's response to Canadians' affordability concerns as 'focused' and fiscally responsible. With the passage of the GST rebate-boosting bill through the House all but a foregone conclusion, Freeland was peppered with questions from opposition MPs on a range of topics, including inflation.
Hottest toys of 2022 revealed by Toys 'R' Us
Toys 'R' Us has released a list of the top toys of 2022 ahead of the holiday season.
Hockey Canada lacks transparency, needs new leadership: sport minister
Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge is once again calling for change in Hockey Canada's leadership in the wake of new allegations against the troubled sporting body.
'4,000 Cover Stories': Project honours MMIWG with front-page coverage in massive newspaper
A new project called '4000 Cover Stories' is re-imagining the stories of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Canada with the front-page prominence their families feel they deserve, with advocates planning to deliver the massive newspaper to the prime minister.
Ukraine claws back more territory Russia is trying to absorb
Ukrainian troops pushed forward Monday with their offensive that has embarrassed Moscow, with Kyiv officials and foreign observers hinting at new gains in the strategic southern region of Kherson that the Kremlin wants to annex.
Justin Trudeau bungee jumping video shows prime minister taking a plunge
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a plunge this weekend when he decided to throw caution to the wind and go bungee jumping just outside of the Ottawa area on Sunday.
Canada
-
-
Halifax police ask Dalhousie University to play stronger role after violent gathering
Dalhousie University should have a "stronger role to play" in controlling unsanctioned events like the massive street party that turned violent Saturday, the chief of Halifax police says in a letter to the school's president.
-
Ontario education workers vote 96.5 per cent in favour of strike
Ontario education workers such as custodians, early childhood educators and school administration staff have voted 96.5 per cent in favour of a strike, the Canadian Union of Public Employees announced Monday.
-
More than 20,000 Nova Scotians still in the dark 10 days after Fiona, most schools reopen
More than 20,000 Nova Scotians are still without power as restoration efforts continue 10 days after post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
RCMP seeing 'significant increase' in fraudulent activity in Canada since 2020
Citing a 'significant increase' in fraudulent activity in Canada in the last two years— the majority of which in the last year has been happening online—the RCMP is calling on Canadians to be aware of scammers' tactics.
-
'The reality is kicking in': Experts say storms like Fiona are the new normal for Maritimers
Climate experts say the aftereffects of post-tropical storm Fiona make up a new reality on the east coast -- a reality driven by climate change.
World
-
-
The Oath Keepers' U.S. Capitol riot trial, explained
A trial that started this week in Washington, D.C., is the biggest test yet in the U.S. Justice Department's efforts to hold accountable those responsible for the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. On trial is extremist leader Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group, and four associates.
-
Iran's supreme leader breaks silence on protests, blames U.S.
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded publicly on Monday to the biggest protests in Iran in years, breaking weeks of silence to condemn what he called "rioting" and accuse the United States and Israel of planning the protests.
-
Bolsonaro surprisingly strong, forces Brazil runoff
Jair Bolsonaro considerably outperformed expectations in Brazil's presidential election, proving that the far-right wave he rode to the presidency remains a force.
-
Cheating scandal at Ohio tournament rocks competitive fishing world
The would-be winners of almost $29,000 at a U.S. fishing tournament were disqualified on Friday, after it was discovered their fish were stuffed with lead weights and fish fillets.
-
UN pushes for global fertilizer price cut to avoid 'future crisis'
The United Nations is pushing to cut the price of fertilizers to avoid a "future crisis" of availability, said a senior UN trade official who is involved in talks aimed at boosting the export of Russian fertilizers, including ammonia.
Politics
-
-
-
Rent support, dental cheques would be 'eviscerated' by inflation: Conservatives
Liberal payments for dental care and rental housing will only add to inflation, without providing relief from the rising cost of living, Conservative MPs argued in the House of Commons on Monday.
Health
-
Dementia diagnosis increases suicide risk for those under age 65, study finds
A diagnosis of dementia more than doubles the risk of suicide in the first three months after a patient is told the news, a recent study has found.
-
Scientists call for vigilance, warning another monkey virus could soon be poised to infect humans
Researchers are calling for vigilance in a new study that outlines an obscure family of viruses that causes Ebola-like symptoms in certain monkeys, warning that one of these viruses could soon make the jump to humans.
-
No single fix for anti-Indigenous racism in Canada's health-care system: doctor
Ongoing racism against many Indigenous patients has bred deep mistrust in the health-care system, often keeping people from travelling to a hospital or clinic. While the issue is widespread across Canada, some provinces are partnering with Indigenous groups to provide anti-racism training.
Sci-Tech
-
Google discontinues Google Translate in mainland China
Google has discontinued its Google Translate services in mainland China, removing one of the company's few remaining services that it had provided in a country where most Western social media platforms are blocked.
-
Tesla robot walks, waves, but doesn't show off complex tasks
An early prototype of Tesla Inc.'s proposed Optimus humanoid robot slowly and awkwardly walked onto a stage, turned, and waved to a cheering crowd at the company's artificial intelligence event Friday, but wasn't able to complete any complex tasks.
-
Musk and Twitter CEO Agrawal were briefly pals, texts show
Newly disclosed text messages between Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal showed that the two men briefly bonded in the spring over their love of engineering - at least until Musk publicly tweeted this message early on April 9: 'Is Twitter dying?'
Entertainment
-
Ringo Starr cancels Canadian shows after catching COVID-19
Ringo Starr has cancelled shows in North America after the former Beatles drummer tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Kim Kardashian fined $1 million by SEC over crypto promotion
Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay US$1.26 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission charges that she promoted a cryptocurrency on Instagram without disclosing that she'd been paid $250,000 to do so.
-
Sacheen Littlefeather, who declined Oscar on Brando's behalf, dies at 75
Native American actress and activist Sacheen Littlefeather, who declined the best actor award on behalf of Marlon Brando during an Oscars protest in 1973, has died aged 75, the motion picture Academy said on Monday.
Business
-
Fraud, scam cases increasing on Zelle, Senate report finds
Incidents of fraud and scams are occurring more often on the popular peer-to-peer payment service Zelle, according to a report issued Monday by the office of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, giving the public its first glimpse into the growing problems at Zelle.
-
S&P/TSX composite up more than 400 points as oil tops US$80 a barrel
Gains in the energy sector as the price of oil rose to top US$80 a barrel helped Canada's main stock index surge more than 400 points higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.
-
Experts: Europe faces 'unprecedented risk' of a gas shortage
Europe faces "unprecedented risks" to its natural gas supplies this winter after Russia cut off most pipeline shipments, the International Energy Agency said Monday, warning that European nations could wind up competing with Asia for already scarce and expensive liquid gas that comes by ship.
Lifestyle
-
Stella McCartney dabbles in art at eco-pioneering Paris show
It was as much art fair as fashion show for Stella McCartney, who put on an art-infused spring collection at Paris Fashion Week on Monday that vibrated with flashes of colour.
-
How Spam became cool again: Foodies, fine-dining chefs embrace once-maligned canned meat
Hormel, the conglomerate behind Skippy and Jennie-O turkey, says it can't make Spam fast enough and is increasing production capacity to meet a record amount of demand for the 85-year-old canned block of meat.
-
Amid global turmoil, superyachts are selling more than ever. Here's why
Despite global conflict lurking on the horizon and energy prices putting the squeeze on millions, superyachts are selling more than ever. CTVNews.ca looks at why new superyacht owners are taking the plunge.
Sports
-
-
Probe reveals toxic culture within Rowing Canada
Athletes say beneath the surface of Rowing Canada is a toxic environment within the national organization, which prompted a third-party investigation.
-
Autos
-
NASCAR's new Next Gen car a step backward in safety: Chase Elliot
NASCAR's most popular driver said Saturday the sport has taken an unacceptable step backward in safety with its new Next Gen car, a rare public offering of opinion by Chase Elliott.
-
Ontario gas prices set to take one of the biggest one-day jumps in a decade
Gas prices in Ontario are projected to jump by 10 cents later this week, industry analyst Dan McTeague tells CP24.
-
Gas prices up by as much as almost 20 cents in some Canadian cities
Gas prices jumped overnight in some cities across Canada, in many cases by around ten cents a litre, and by almost 20 cents in one city.