North Korea fires 3 missiles amid tensions over drone flights
North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters in its latest weapons display on Saturday, a day after rival South Korea launched a solid-fuelled rocket as part of its efforts to build a space-based surveillance capability to better monitor the North.
Tensions between the rival Koreas rose earlier this week when South Korea accused North Korea of flying five drones across the rivals' tense border for the first time in five years and responded by sending its own drones toward the North.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement it detected the three launches from an inland area south of Pyongyang, the North's capital, on Saturday morning. It said the three missiles traveled about 350 kilometres before landing in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. The estimated range suggests the missiles tested target South Korea.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff called the launches "a grave provocation" that undermines international peace. It said South Korea closely monitors North Korean moves in coordination with the United States and maintains a readiness to "overwhelmingly" deter any provocation by North Korea.
The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the launches highlight "the destabilizing impact" of North Korea's unlawful weapons programs and that the U.S. commitments to the defence of South Korea and Japan "remain ironclad." Earlier Saturday, Japan's Defence Ministry also reported suspected ballistic missile firings by North Korea.
It was North Korea's first missile launch in eight days and came five days after South Korea said it detected the North Korean drones, all presumed to be small surveillance drones, south of the border.
South Korea's military on Monday scrambled warplanes and helicopters, but they failed to shoot down any of the North Korean drones before they flew back home or vanished from South Korean radar. One of the North Korean drones traveled as far as northern Seoul. That caused security jitters among many people in the South, for which the military offered a rare public apology Tuesday.
South Korea still flew three of its surveillance drones across the border on Monday in an unusual tit-for-tat step against a North Korean provocation. South Korea on Thursday staged large-scale military drills to simulate shooting down drones.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has called for boosting his country's air defence network and vowed to sternly deal with provocations by North Korea.
Since taking office in May, Yoon's government has expanded regular military drills with the U.S. in the face of increasing North Korean nuclear threats. North Korea has called such drills between its rivals an invasion rehearsal and argued its recent missile tests were a response to them. But some experts say North Korea is using the South Korea-U.S. training as a pretext to modernize its arsenal and increase its leverage in future dealings with the U.S.
Before Saturday's launches, North Korea had already test-fired more than 70 missiles this year. Many of them were nuclear-capable weapons designed to attack the U.S. mainland and its allies South Korea and Japan.
On Friday, South Korea launched a solid-fuelled rocket, a type of a space launch vehicle that it plans to use to put its first spy satellite into orbit in coming years.
In March, South Korea conducted its first successful launch of a solid-fuel rocket, and defence officials said Friday's launch was a follow-up test to the earlier launch. Friday's unannounced launch triggered a brief public scare of a UFO appearance or a North Korean missile firing in South Korea.
South Korea currently has no military reconnaissance satellites of its own and depends on U.S. spy satellites to monitor strategic facilities in North Korea.
North Korea is also pushing to acquire its first military surveillance satellite. Earlier this month, North Korea said it used two old missiles as space launch vehicles to test a camera and other systems needed for a spy satellite and later released low-resolution satellite photos showing South Korean cities.
Some South Korean experts said the North Korean satellite imagery was too crude for military reconnaissance purposes and that they are likely a disguised test of North Korea's missile technology. Infuriated over such an assessment, Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, issued crude insults against unidentified South Korean experts. She also dismissed some outside doubts over North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile technology and threatened to conduct a full-range, standard-trajectory ICBM test.
This week, North Korea is under a major ruling party meeting in Pyongyang to review past policies and new policy goals for 2023. It's highly unusual for North Korea to test-launch a missile when it holds a key meeting.
In an indication that the plenary meeting of the Workers' Party was being wrapped up, the North's state media reported Saturday that its powerful Politburo decided to complete the draft resolution of the plenary meeting.
Some observers said North Korea will likely publish details of the meeting on Sunday, which would carry Kim Jong Un's vows to expand his nuclear arsenal and introduce sophisticated weapons in the name of dealing with what he calls U.S. hostility.
------
Associated Press writer Yuri Kageyama in Tokyo contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Barbara Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, dies
Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93.
A look back at the famous and influential people we lost in 2022
From musicians and actors to the Queen herself, the world lost a number of beloved and influential figures this past year who made their mark in the worlds of film, music, sports and politics.
Canadians split on how much and when to tip at restaurants, survey shows
When it comes to tipping etiquette, a new survey suggests there is little agreement among Canadians on when and how much to tip.
B.C. woman captures incredible video of giant Pacific octopus
An astonishing video of what appears to be a giant Pacific octopus in the waters of British Columbia has garnered millions of views on social media.
From 'unidentified' objects to a 'strange light': What pilots reported over Canada in 2022
From 'unidentified' objects to a 'strange light,' Canadian aviation officials received at least 16 unusual reports in 2022, including 11 from pilots flying for Air Canada, WestJet, Virgin Atlantic, United and more.
Environmental activist and elder Charlie Snowshoe dies at 88 in N.W.T.
Environmental activist and Gwich'in elder Charlie Snowshoe died this week at home in Fort McPherson, N.W.T., at age 88.
Another woman files sex abuse lawsuit against Bill Cosby, NBC
A woman who alleges Bill Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her in 1986 sued the comedian-actor, NBCUniversal and other companies Friday in New York, where five other women filed a similar lawsuit earlier this month.
What we know about the suspect arrested in connection with the Idaho college student killings
The man arrested in connection with the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in November attended a nearby university and lived just miles away from where the victims were found.
Northern Ont. snowmobilers save a moose that fell through ice
Snowmobilers who were out sledding in an area between Sudbury and Sturgeon Falls, Ont., heard a moose fall through ice. The four men quickly got to work saving it.
Canada
-
Edmonton pedestrian killed in Christmas Day crash was generous, creative young woman, says mom
A woman who was killed in a crash on Christmas Day in west Edmonton has been identified as a 22-year-old who was excited about what was to come in the new year.
-
Environmental activist and elder Charlie Snowshoe dies at 88 in N.W.T.
Environmental activist and Gwich'in elder Charlie Snowshoe died this week at home in Fort McPherson, N.W.T., at age 88.
-
No working smoke alarms inside burning Hamilton home where 4 people died, OFM says
An investigator with Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal says there were no working smoke alarms inside a burning townhome where four people, including two children, died in Hamilton overnight.
-
Body of slain OPP officer transported from Toronto to Barrie by police procession
A police procession was held Friday morning for Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala who was killed earlier this week near Hagersville, Ont.
-
From 'unidentified' objects to a 'strange light': What pilots reported over Canada in 2022
From 'unidentified' objects to a 'strange light,' Canadian aviation officials received at least 16 unusual reports in 2022, including 11 from pilots flying for Air Canada, WestJet, Virgin Atlantic, United and more.
-
B.C. girl who woke neighbours during apartment fire receives bravery award
With smoke filling the hallways of their North Vancouver apartment building, the Rezaeis family – including 12-year-old Paryas – delayed their own escape so they could wake their neighbours.
World
-
Troops join search for missing in northern Japan landslide
A landslide destroyed about a dozen homes in northern Japan on Saturday, leaving at least two people missing, and troops were on their way to help in the rescue effort, officials said.
-
Bolivia protesters burn cars, clash with police after governor arrested
Protesters in Bolivia's Santa Cruz, a relatively wealthy farming region, attacked buildings, burned cars and blocked highways as part of a 24-strike on Friday following the arrest of the regional governor, a right-wing opposition leader.
-
What we know about the suspect arrested in connection with the Idaho college student killings
The man arrested in connection with the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in November attended a nearby university and lived just miles away from where the victims were found.
-
U.S. President Joe Biden pardons 6 convicted of murder, drug, alcohol crimes
U.S. President Joe Biden has pardoned six people who have served out sentences after convictions on a murder charge and drug- and alcohol-related crimes, including an 80-year-old woman convicted of killing her abusive husband about a half-century ago and a man who pleaded guilty to using a telephone for a cocaine transaction in the 1970s.
-
Brazil will have first Indigenous woman chief for key post
Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced Thursday that Sonia Guajajara will head up a new Ministry of Indigenous Peoples, with a mandate to oversee policies ranging from land demarcation to health care.
-
Afghan refugees in U.S. face uncertainty as legislation stalls
U.S. congress has failed so far to create a path to residency for Afghans who worked alongside U.S. soldiers in America's longest war, pushing into limbo tens of thousands of refugees.
Politics
-
Canadians are angry because 'they're hurting,' Conservative leader says
While arguing for more civility in politics, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre also called on elected officials Friday to explore the reasons why Canadians feel so angry in today's political climate.
-
Governor General remembers death of Queen Elizabeth II in annual New Year's address
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, who serves as the monarch's representative in Canada, remembered the queen's death in her annual New Year's message. Simon says over the past year, Canadians also witnessed devastating weather events and continued to experience the emotions sparked by the discovery of what are believed to be the unmarked graves of Indigenous children at former residential school sites.
-
Federal government will reimburse Windsor for Ambassador Bridge blockade
The federal government is giving Windsor up to $6.9 million in compensation for dealing with 'Freedom Convoy' protests that blocked the Ambassador Bridge in the southwestern Ontario city in February.
Health
-
How to beat that New Year's hangover before it starts
There is no scientifically proven way to cure a hangover, but experts say you can prevent one — or at least keep that morning-after misery to a minimum. Here's how.
-
COVID-19 travel restrictions for China arrivals 'not effective,' 'little bit absurd': infectious disease experts
COVID-19 cases surging in China have prompted some countries to bring back mandatory testing of travellers, but infectious disease specialists say the policies are performative and won't keep the virus out of Canada. Testing requirements have not currently been implemented by Canadian officials.
-
2022 ends with looming risk of a new coronavirus variant, health experts warn
As the world enters a new year, many public health and infectious disease experts predict that monitoring for new coronavirus variants will be an increasingly important part of Covid-19 mitigation efforts -- and some are turning their attention to a surge in cases in China.
Sci-Tech
-
From 'unidentified' objects to a 'strange light': What pilots reported over Canada in 2022
From 'unidentified' objects to a 'strange light,' Canadian aviation officials received at least 16 unusual reports in 2022, including 11 from pilots flying for Air Canada, WestJet, Virgin Atlantic, United and more.
-
James Webb Space telescope's amazing images show the Universe unlike anything before
After only a year since its launch, the James Webb Space telescope has released spectacular images of galaxies, stars and planets in ways previous telescopes have taken years to capture. CTVNews.ca looks at a few of the striking pictures captured by the telescope this year and what we learned.
-
Keep an eye on the sky for 2023's celestial events
Stunning meteor showers, full moons and eclipses will light up the sky in 2023. The year is sure to be a sky-gazer's delight with plenty of celestial events on the calendar.
Entertainment
-
Barbara Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, dies
Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93.
-
Queen guitarist Brian May knighted, says honour comes with 'a little bit more clout'
Queen guitarist Brian May is now a 'Sir.' May, who also has a doctorate in astrophysics and is an animal welfare advocate, received a knighthood Friday as part of the U.K.'s annual New Year's Honours list.
-
Another woman files sex abuse lawsuit against Bill Cosby, NBC
A woman who alleges Bill Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her in 1986 sued the comedian-actor, NBCUniversal and other companies Friday in New York, where five other women filed a similar lawsuit earlier this month.
Business
-
Inspired by 'Office Space' film, Washington software engineer steals over US$300K from employer, prosecutors say
A Washington man allegedly transferred thousands of dollars from his employer into a personal account after being inspired by the 1999 cult movie 'Office Space,' according to an arrest report by the Seattle Police Department.
-
S&P 500 closes out dismal year with worst loss since 2008
Stocks are closing out 2022 with more losses, giving the S&P 500 its worst year since 2008. The technology-heavy Nasdaq and the Dow also fell and ended the year in the red.
-
Canadians split on how much and when to tip at restaurants, survey shows
When it comes to tipping etiquette, a new survey suggests there is little agreement among Canadians on when and how much to tip.
Lifestyle
-
The Royal Family had a rollercoaster year
It was always going to be a tough 12 months for the House of Windsor. But nothing could have prepared the Royal Family for the realities of the past year and the seismic shifts it has endured.
-
The most expensive destinations in Canada to spend New Year's Eve, according to one survey
Mont Tremblant ski resort in Quebec is the most expensive place to spend New Year's Eve in Canada, according to a new survey by cheaphotels.org.
-
Why that 'free' Starbucks drink is about to cost you more
Starbucks is making changes to its rewards program, requiring members to spend more to earn some popular freebies.
Sports
-
Slovakia beats Latvia 3-0 in world junior hockey
Adam Gajan made 28 saves and Slovakia beat Latvia 3-0 on Friday for its second victory in three Group B games in the world junior hockey championship.
-
Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr signs Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo completed a lucrative move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Friday in a groundbreaking deal for Middle Eastern soccer.
-
Bedard shines as Canada preps for New Year's Eve matchup with Sweden at world juniors
It has been a remarkable week at the world junior hockey championship for the 2023 NHL draft's presumptive top pick. Connor Bedard has 14 points to lead the tournament and he's tied Jordan Eberle's national record of 14 career goals at the men's under-20 event.
Autos
-
Volkswagen recalls Beetles to replace Takata air bags
Volkswagen is recalling nearly 42,000 Beetles in the U.S. and Canada because they have potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.
-
Dania Akeel: Meet the Saudi woman taking on one of the world's toughest motor races
Jeddah-born athlete Dania Akeel is preparing for her second tilt at the infamous Dakar Rally, one of the world's longest and most demanding endurance races.
-
Tesla shares extend losses on demand worries in China
Tesla Inc shares fell 11.4 per cent on Tuesday after a Reuters report that Tesla was planning to run a reduced production schedule in January at its Shanghai plant sparked worries of a drop in demand in the world's biggest car market.