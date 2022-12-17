North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles capable of reaching Japan

People bow to the statues of former leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il on Mansu Hill on the occasion of the 11th anniversary of the death of Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Cha Song Ho) People bow to the statues of former leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il on Mansu Hill on the occasion of the 11th anniversary of the death of Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Cha Song Ho)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Key Ukrainian city's rapid fall leaves unanswered questions

Now that Russia has retreated from Kherson following Ukraine's counteroffensive in the south, residents want to know why Moscow's forces were able to overrun the city so easily. Families of the dead say they have been trying in vain for months to get information from the military and the government so they can have some closure about the deaths of their loved ones.

Ukrainian servicemen walk on a pontoon bridge across the Inhulets river in Kherson region, Ukraine on Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social