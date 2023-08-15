North Korea denounces U.S. plans for an open UN Security Council meeting on its human rights record

North Korean Ambassador to the United Nations Kim Song talks on his phone after leaving a Security Council meeting on Non-proliferation/North Korea, Thursday, July 13, 2023, at United Nations headquarters. (Mary Altaffer/AP Photo) North Korean Ambassador to the United Nations Kim Song talks on his phone after leaving a Security Council meeting on Non-proliferation/North Korea, Thursday, July 13, 2023, at United Nations headquarters. (Mary Altaffer/AP Photo)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social