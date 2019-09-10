

The Associated Press





SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of -- North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has observed the test-launches of a super-large multiple rocket launcher.

The Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday the two rounds of weapons tests at an unidentified place on Tuesday.

It likely refers to the two projectile launches that South Korea says were made from the North's South Phyongan province.

The launches came hours after North Korea offered to restart nuclear diplomacy with the United States in late September. North Korea still said its dealings with the United States may end if Washington fails to come to the negotiating table without new acceptable proposals.

Some experts say North Korea is trying to pressure the United States to make concessions once their diplomacy resumes.