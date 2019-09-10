North Korea confirms test of large multiple rocket launcher
FILE - This Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, file photo provided Sunday, Aug. 25, by the North Korean government, shows the test firing of an unspecified missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, September 10, 2019 10:27PM EDT
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of -- North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has observed the test-launches of a super-large multiple rocket launcher.
The Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday the two rounds of weapons tests at an unidentified place on Tuesday.
It likely refers to the two projectile launches that South Korea says were made from the North's South Phyongan province.
The launches came hours after North Korea offered to restart nuclear diplomacy with the United States in late September. North Korea still said its dealings with the United States may end if Washington fails to come to the negotiating table without new acceptable proposals.
Some experts say North Korea is trying to pressure the United States to make concessions once their diplomacy resumes.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- U.K. opposition rages at Johnson after he suspends Parliament
- Tent courts set to open on border for U.S. asylum seekers
- North Korea confirms test of large multiple rocket launcher
- U.S. warns of feral hogs approaching country from Canada
- Republican wins one North Carolina congressional seat; eyes on 2nd race