North Korea asks again for legal forum to clarify UN sanctions
Published Monday, February 12, 2018 2:43PM EST
North Korea is again asking UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to organize an international forum of legal experts to clarify the legality of increasingly tough Security Council sanctions, which it says are erasing its people's "right of existence."
North Korea's UN Mission said in a statement Monday that the intensified sanctions resolutions violate the country's sovereignty and international law.
The mission said the UN Secretariat led by Guterres rejected the request it first made a year ago, saying it's up to the Security Council to determine what constitutes a threat to international peace and security.
But North Korea urged the Secretariat to listen to lawyers from many countries who insist the council has no legal or moral justification for condemning its nuclear tests or launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and satellites
