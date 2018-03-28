North and South Korea agree to leaders' summit in April
South Korean soldiers stand as vehicles carrying a South Korean delegation pass the Unification Bridge, which leads to the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Thursday, March 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
PAJU, Korea, Republic Of - North and South Korea have agreed to hold a leaders' summit on April 27.
It will be only the third-ever such meeting.
High-level officials from both countries began talks at a border village on Thursday to prepare for the summit.
