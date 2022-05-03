Norman Mineta, U.S. transportation secretary in 9/11 era, dies
Norman Mineta, who broke racial barriers for Asian Americans serving in high-profile government posts and ordered commercial flights grounded after the 9/11 terror attacks as the nation's federal transportation secretary, died Tuesday. He was 90.
John Flaherty, Mineta's former chief of staff, said Mineta died peacefully at his home surrounded by family in Edgewater, Maryland, east of the nation's capital.
“His cause of death was a heart ailment,” Flaherty added. “He was an extraordinary public servant and a very dear friend.”
Mineta broke racial barriers for Asian Americans in becoming mayor of San Jose, California early in his political career. He later became the first Asian American to become a federal Cabinet secretary, serving under both Democratic President Bill Clinton and Republican George W. Bush.
Bush went on to award Mineta the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In a statement, the former president said Mineta was “a wonderful American story about someone who overcame hardship and prejudice to serve in the United States Army, Congress, and the Cabinet of two Presidents.”
“As my Secretary of Transportation, he showed great leadership in helping prevent further attacks on and after 9/11. As I said when presenting him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Norm has given his country a lifetime of service, and he's given his fellow citizens an example of leadership, devotion to duty, and personal character,” the former president said.
The son of Japanese immigrants who spent two years of his childhood at a World War II internment camp, Mineta began his political career leading his hometown of San Jose before joining the Clinton administration as commerce secretary and then crossing party lines to serve in Bush's Cabinet.
As Bush's transportation secretary, Mineta led the department during the crisis of Sept. 11, 2001, as hijacked commercial airliners barreled toward U.S. landmarks. After a second plane crashed into the World Trade Center, Mineta ordered the Federal Aviation Administration to ground all civilian aircraft - more than 4,500 in flight at the time. It was the first such order given in U.S. aviation history.
Mineta was subsequently tasked with restoring confidence in air travel in the aftermath of the terror attacks. He oversaw the hasty creation of the Transportation Security Administration, which took over responsibility for aviation security from the airlines.
Within a year, the TSA had hired tens of thousands of airport screeners, put air marshals on commercial flights and installed high-tech equipment to screen air travelers and their luggage for bombs.
The effort was derided at the time for wasteful spending and causing long lines at airports. But Mineta, widely liked and respected in Washington for his deep knowledge of transportation issues, managed to escape the brunt of that criticism.
In 2006, he resigned at age 74 after 5 and 1/2 years in his post, making him the longest-serving transportation secretary since the agency was created in 1967.
Born on Nov. 12, 1931, Norman Yoshio Mineta was 10 and wearing his Cub Scouts uniform when he and his parents were sent to the Heart Mountain internment camp in Wyoming after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor.
He went on to graduate from the University of California, Berkeley, with a bachelor's degree in business administration and served as an Army intelligence officer in Korea and Japan. After three years with the military, he returned to San Jose to run his father's Mineta Insurance Agency.
Mineta's foray into politics came in 1967, when San Jose's mayor tapped him to fill a vacant seat on the city council. He won re-election and served four more years on the council before winning the city's top seat in 1971, making him the first Asian-American mayor of a major city. It now has an airport that bears his name.
Mineta was elected to Congress in 1974 and served 10 terms representing Silicon Valley. During his tenure, he pushed for more funding for the FAA and co-authored a landmark law that gave state and local governments control over highway and mass transit decisions.
The co-founder of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus also scored a personal victory when he helped win passage of the Civil Liberties Act of 1988, which required the U.S. government to apologize to the 120,000 Japanese Americans forced to live in wartime internment camps. Former internees also received reparations of $20,000 each.
In 1993, Mineta became chairman of the House Public Works and Transportation Committee - another first - but he quickly lost that job after Republicans won control of the House in 1994.
Mineta resigned from Congress in 1995 to join Lockheed Martin Corp. as senior vice president of its transportation division, which built and operated electronic toll collection systems.
But Washington came calling again five years later when Clinton, in the final months of his presidency, appointed him to replace William Daley as commerce secretary.
Mineta then became the first cabinet secretary to make the switch directly from a Democratic to Republican administration. He was the only Democrat in Bush's cabinet.
As transportation secretary, Mineta successfully promoted private investment in roads and bridges such as the Chicago Skyway and Indiana Toll Road and helped secure passage of a $286 billion highway spending plan after almost two years of wrangling with Congress.
After overseeing the rapid launch of the TSA, Mineta had his department downsized by almost two-thirds when the TSA and Coast Guard were moved to the Department of Homeland Security in 2003 in the biggest government reorganization in nearly six decades.
After retiring from public service, he joined the public relations firm Hill & Knowlton as vice chairman and settled with his wife, Danealia, in Maryland near the Chesapeake Bay.
Chea reported from San Francisco.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What does the leaked Roe v. Wade draft mean for Canada?
A U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion revealing that a majority of justices are in favour of striking down the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling is putting activists in Canada on high alert.
Settled debate or not? Canadian politicians weigh in on U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights leak
The stunning leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights seized political attention in Ottawa on Tuesday. In the House of Commons, MPs' persisting differing views were on display after a symbolic push to affirm abortion rights failed, and the Conservative caucus were told not to comment on the leak.
'What is going on in Shanghai': Horror as elderly man taken to morgue in body bag -- while still alive
An elderly Shanghai resident was mistakenly declared dead and taken to a morgue in a body bag, in the latest sign of dysfunction in the COVID-stricken city where millions of people remain under government-enforced lockdown.
'Very disturbing': Gloria Allred worries overturning Roe v. Wade could roll back other rights
A high-profile women's rights lawyer worries that if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the case that legalized abortion in the U.S., it would be the first step in eroding other hard-won rights, such as same-sex or interracial marriage.
U.S. Supreme Court abortion law leak puts new focus on Conservative leadership candidates' views
A U.S. Supreme Court leak indicating a reversal of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling is prompting the Conservative Party of Canada’s leadership candidates to publicize their stance on abortion rights.
Russia storms Mariupol plant as some evacuees reach safety
Russian forces Tuesday began storming the steel mill that represented the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, Ukrainian defenders said, just as scores of civilians evacuated from the bombed-out plant over the weekend reached relative safety in Ukrainian-held territory.
PCs open Ontario election campaign with seven-point lead, new poll suggests
Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservative party have a seven-point lead ahead of the formal start of Ontario's provincial election campaign Wednesday, a new poll has found.
National funeral in Montreal for Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur was remembered at a national funeral Tuesday as a father, a teammate and a person of exceptional generosity who inspired generations of Quebecers both on and off the ice.
Biden blasts 'radical' Roe v. Wade draft, warns other rights at risk
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday blasted a 'radical' Supreme Court draft opinion that would throw out the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling that has stood for a half century. The court cautioned no final decision had been made, but Biden warned other privacy rights including same-sex marriage and birth control are at risk if the justices follow through.
Canada
-
Nova Scotia gunman drew police attention 10 years before mass shooting
A new document shows that the gunman who killed 22 people in rural Nova Scotia had been on the radar of police up to a decade before his two-day rampage in April 2020.
-
What does the leaked Roe v. Wade draft mean for Canada?
A U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion revealing that a majority of justices are in favour of striking down the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling is putting activists in Canada on high alert.
-
B.C. fugitive wanted for murder in Thailand died in northern Ontario plane crash
A British Columbia fugitive died in a plane crash in northern Ontario just days after police announced a reward for his capture in connection to a fatal shooting in Thailand, the province's anti-gang agency announced.
-
PCs open Ontario election campaign with seven-point lead, new poll suggests
Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservative party have a seven-point lead ahead of the formal start of Ontario's provincial election campaign Wednesday, a new poll has found.
-
Fisher River rises, causing more damage in flooded Manitoba community
More people have left Peguis First Nation as floodwaters continue to cause damage in southern Manitoba.
-
National funeral in Montreal for Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur was remembered at a national funeral Tuesday as a father, a teammate and a person of exceptional generosity who inspired generations of Quebecers both on and off the ice.
World
-
Biden blasts 'radical' Roe v. Wade draft, warns other rights at risk
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday blasted a 'radical' Supreme Court draft opinion that would throw out the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling that has stood for a half century. The court cautioned no final decision had been made, but Biden warned other privacy rights including same-sex marriage and birth control are at risk if the justices follow through.
-
Body found in barrel as Nevada's Lake Mead water level drops
The body found inside a barrel in the newly exposed bottom of Lake Mead after the lake's level was depleted amid drought is that a man who was shot, police said Tuesday.
-
Ivanka Trump talked to Jan. 6 committee about what was happening inside White House that day: panel chairman
The Trump family's co-operation with the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol -- and Ivanka Trump's appearance in particular -- has proven useful in confirming other key testimony about the state of play inside the White House as well as then-President Donald Trump's state of mind that day.
-
'What is going on in Shanghai': Horror as elderly man taken to morgue in body bag -- while still alive
An elderly Shanghai resident was mistakenly declared dead and taken to a morgue in a body bag, in the latest sign of dysfunction in the COVID-stricken city where millions of people remain under government-enforced lockdown.
-
U.S. Senate vows vote on abortion, but not filibuster changes
Furious Senate Democrats vowed Tuesday to vote on legislation to protect abortion access for millions of Americans, but without broader support from Republicans, Congress is essentially powerless to prevent the unraveling of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.
-
'Very disturbing': Gloria Allred worries overturning Roe v. Wade could roll back other rights
A high-profile women's rights lawyer worries that if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the case that legalized abortion in the U.S., it would be the first step in eroding other hard-won rights, such as same-sex or interracial marriage.
Politics
-
Settled debate or not? Canadian politicians weigh in on U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights leak
The stunning leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights seized political attention in Ottawa on Tuesday. In the House of Commons, MPs' persisting differing views were on display after a symbolic push to affirm abortion rights failed, and the Conservative caucus were told not to comment on the leak.
-
U.S. Supreme Court abortion law leak puts new focus on Conservative leadership candidates' views
A U.S. Supreme Court leak indicating a reversal of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling is prompting the Conservative Party of Canada’s leadership candidates to publicize their stance on abortion rights.
-
NDP revive pitch to lower the voting age in Canada
The New Democrats are hopeful a revived pitch to lower the legal voting age in Canada to 16 will generate more support in the House of Commons this time around given new and emerging threats to global democracy.
Health
-
Change at the top for Biogen after Alzheimer's drug flops
Biogen will replace its CEO and largely abandon marketing of its controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm less than a year after the medication's launch triggered a backlash from experts, doctors and insurers.
-
Naomi Judd talked about her depression and worked to help others with it
In announcing their mother Naomi's death Saturday, Ashley and Wynonna Judd wrote that they lost their 'beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness.' It was something that Naomi Judd had been open about.
-
Cancer in Canada: What the latest projections are
The overall rate of cancer diagnosis is declining in Canada, but an aging and growing population means the number of cases and deaths due to the disease are estimated to rise, according to a new study.
Sci-Tech
-
Rare 'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse to be visible coast to coast in Canada in mid-May
On the night of May 15, a Blood Moon will rise, and it’ll be the longest lunar eclipse that Canadians have been able to see in 15 years.
-
Rocket Lab catches, then drops booster in helicopter capture attempt
Rocket Lab, which aims to launch satellites into space quickly and cheaply, said it just used a helicopter to catch part of a rocket in mid-air. But the rocket was dropped into the ocean shortly after, ending up having to be fished out of the water.
-
European Union moves forward in antitrust case against Apple
The European Union stepped up its antitrust case against Apple on Monday, accusing the company of abusing its dominant position by limiting access to technologies allowing contactless payment.
Entertainment
-
Met Gala: All the stars and their red carpet fashions
Kim Kardashian shut down the Met Gala red carpet Monday in one of Marilyn Monroe's most iconic dresses, a gold beaded body hugger Monroe wore when she sexily sang happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy 60 years ago.
-
Met Gala moment: Kim Kardashian channels Marilyn Monroe
Kim Kardashian went for classic and iconic at the Met Gala, once again breaking the internet by donning one of Marilyn Monroe's most famous looks.
-
Psychologist testifies about alleged sex assaults by Depp
Actor Amber Heard suffered post-traumatic stress disorder from violence she suffered at the hands of her ex-husband Johnny Depp, including multiple acts of sexual assault, a psychologist testified Tuesday.
Business
-
Intensity and persistence of supply chain disruptions surprised Bank of Canada
The intensity and persistence of supply chain disruptions that have helped fuel the rising cost of living have surprised the Bank of Canada, a senior bank official said Tuesday.
-
Union drive in full swing at Amazon warehouse in Montreal
A unionization campaign is underway at an Amazon warehouse in Montreal as one of North America's largest employers stares down more labour drives -- with only one successful so far.
-
Sask. minimum wage increasing to $13 in October
Saskatchewan’s minimum wage will increase to $13 per hour as of Oct. 1, 2022 with a plan to reach $15 an hour by 2024.
Lifestyle
-
B.C. resident who 'came from very little' celebrating $2M lotto win with family
A B.C. man is millions richer after a recent lotto win and says he plans to spoil his family with his prize.
-
Met Gala moment: Red carpet proposal sparks cheers, joy
A New York City love story played out on the Met Gala steps Monday with a proposal.
-
'It's gonna be May' meme turns 10 years old
The iconic Justin Timberlake 'It's gonna be May' meme, a play on the singer's pronunciation in the 'N Sync song 'It's Gonna Be Me,' has officially been around for a decade.
Sports
-
National funeral in Montreal for Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur was remembered at a national funeral Tuesday as a father, a teammate and a person of exceptional generosity who inspired generations of Quebecers both on and off the ice.
-
WNBA to honour Brittney Griner with league-wide floor decals
The WNBA will honour Phoenix star Brittney Griner with a floor decal and allow the Mercury to pay her without it counting against the team's salary cap, the league announced Tuesday.
-
Recent Calgary Flames additions bring long-haul playoff experience
The Calgary Flames topped up their playoff experience with the recent addition of four forwards who know what a long post-season feels like.
Autos
-
Electric retooling at Stellantis plants part of $16B auto sector overhaul
Canada and Ontario are jointly investing more than $1 billion to help Stellantis retool its Canadian auto plants to make electric vehicles.
-
The U.K. now has an airport for flying taxis and drones, the first of its kind in the world
Resembling a futuristic circus tent from the outside, a new building in the U.K. is said to be the first of its kind on Earth: an airport for flying taxis.
-
Romain Grosjean enrages Graham Rahal with aggressive late-race contact
The honeymoon is over for Romain Grosjean, and if Barber Motorsports Park had hosted a boxing match, then Graham Rahal would have at least bloodied IndyCar's darling.