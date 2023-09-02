Nobel Foundation retracts invite to Russia, Belarus and Iran representatives to attend ceremonies

FILE - The Nobel laureates and the royal family of Sweden during the Nobel Prize award ceremony at the Concert Hall in Stockholm, Saturday Dec. 10 2022. The Nobel Foundation on Saturday retracted its invitation for representatives of Russia, Belarus and Iran to attend this year's Nobel Prize award ceremonies after the controversial decision "provoked strong reactions." (Pontus Lundahl/TT via AP, File) FILE - The Nobel laureates and the royal family of Sweden during the Nobel Prize award ceremony at the Concert Hall in Stockholm, Saturday Dec. 10 2022. The Nobel Foundation on Saturday retracted its invitation for representatives of Russia, Belarus and Iran to attend this year's Nobel Prize award ceremonies after the controversial decision "provoked strong reactions." (Pontus Lundahl/TT via AP, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social