Nobel Foundation retracts invite to Russia, Belarus and Iran representatives to attend ceremonies
The Nobel Foundation on Saturday retracted its invitation for representatives of Russia, Belarus and Iran to attend this year's Nobel Prize award ceremonies after the controversial decision "provoked strong reactions."
Several Swedish lawmakers said Friday they would boycott this year's Nobel Prize award ceremonies in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, after the private foundation that administers the prestigious awards changed its position from a year earlier and invited representatives of the three countries to attend.
Some of the lawmakers cited Russia's war on Ukraine and the crackdown on human rights in Iran as reasons for their boycott.
The Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told media outlets Friday that he wouldn't allow Russian representatives to attend the ceremony to attend Nobel award ceremonies this year if given the choice.
"The basis for the decision is that we believe that it is important and right to reach out as widely as possible with the values and messages that the Nobel Prize stands for," the Nobel Foundation said in a brief statement.
The foundation said they recognized "the strong reactions in Sweden, which completely overshadowed this message" and chose not to invite "the ambassadors of Russia, Belarus and Iran to the Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm."
However, it said that it would follow its usual practice and invite all ambassadors to the ceremony in Oslo where the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded.
The Nobel Foundation said earlier it had extended invitations to all countries with diplomatic missions in Sweden and Norway to the Dec.10 event since that "promotes opportunities to convey the important messages of the Nobel Prize to everyone."
What's behind Canada's housing crisis? Decades of policy failures, says former deputy PM
Canada's housing crunch is the result of decades of poor policy stemming from the federal government leaving the issue to the provinces in the 1980s, according to one former deputy prime minister.
New COVID variant no cause for parental panic, but kids need flu shot: B.C. doctor
A pediatric infectious disease doctor says there's nothing to suggest that B.C. parents sending kids back to school next week need to make big changes in how they manage COVID-19 after a new variant was discovered in the province.
Jimmy Buffett's laid-back party vibe created adoring 'Parrotheads' and success beyond music
A statement posted to Jimmy Buffett's official website and social media pages announced his passing on Friday at age 76. The statement did not say where the "Margaritaville" singer died or give a cause.
Household debt up rises to $2.34 trillion in Canada as average credit card balance jumps to $4,000: TransUnion report
A recent report from TransUnion shows a 4.2 per cent increase in Canadian household debt compared to the previous year, while the average credit card balance now stands at $4,000
N.W.T. officials set to share details about lifting of Yellowknife evacuation order
Residents of Yellowknife and a nearby First Nation have been told they'll be allowed home as early as Sept. 6, barring any increase in wildfire risk.
Toronto church Revivaltime Tabernacle says it will no longer shelter asylum claimants
Revivaltime Tabernacle, a church that took in several hundred recent asylum claimants over the past few months in response to Toronto's shelter space crisis, says it will no longer be open as a shelter.
NDP 'absolutely' angling to leverage Liberal dip in polls for movement on key policies
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he 'absolutely' feels he has the leverage to angle for action on his party's policy priorities, thanks to the Liberals' recent drop in the polls.
Polluted air can reduce human lifespan more than smoking, new data shows
Breathing in polluted air is so harmful, it can actually have a greater impact on humans lifespan than smoking, according to new data.
This isn't what I ordered: Lawsuits accuse Burger King, others of ads that misrepresent their foods
Food ads have long made their subjects look bigger, juicier and crispier than they are in real life. But some consumers say those mouth-watering ads can cross the line into deception, and that's leading to a growing number of lawsuits.
Canada
-
-
-
N.S. premier marks 25 years since crash of Swissair Flight 111 that killed 229 people
Premier Tim Houston is marking 25 years since the crash of Swissair Flight 111 off Nova Scotia claimed the lives of 229 passengers and crew.
-
Quebec school districts are improperly handling teacher misconduct cases: report
Quebec's education minister says it doesn't make sense that a teacher can commit sexual misconduct and then be transferred without consequences to another school district. Bernard Drainville made his comments Friday in reaction to a report that identified numerous shortcomings in how misconduct cases against teachers are treated within the school network.
-
-
B.C. woman who deliberately damaged neighbour's trees ordered to pay $150K in compensation
A B.C. woman who repeatedly trespassed on her neighbour's property and cut the tops off of cedar trees with a chainsaw has been ordered to pay nearly $150,000 in damages.
World
-
-
Typhoon Saola makes landfall in southern China but appears to cause only light damage
Typhoon Saola made landfall in southern China before dawn Saturday after nearly 900,000 people were moved to safety and most of Hong Kong and parts of the coastal mainland suspended business, transport and classes. Damage appeared to be minimal, however, and some services were returning to normal by afternoon.
-
Pakistani traders strike countrywide against high inflation and utility bills
Pakistani traders on Saturday went on strike against the soaring cost of living, including higher fuel and utility bills and record depreciation of the rupee against the dollar, which has led to widespread discontent among the public.
-
Australian icebreaker heads to Antarctic station to rescue expeditioner suffering medical condition
An icebreaker is on its way from Australia to an Antarctic research station to rescue an expeditioner suffering from a medical condition.
-
U.S.-backed fighters push ahead in their offensive in east Syria against tribespeople
U.S.-backed fighters brought in reinforcements into eastern Syria and pushed ahead in their offensive Saturday against local tribespeople, saying that hundreds of pro-government gunmen have joined the worst battles in the region in years.
-
Russian-made Yak-130 combat trainer aircraft joins Iran's Air Force
Iran's news agencies are reporting that a Russian-made YAK-130 combat trainer aircraft is in the country and has joined the Air Force.
Politics
-
-
-
CRA fires 120 employees after review of 'inappropriately claimed' CERB payments
The Canada Revenue Agency has fired 120 employees following an internal review of those who 'inappropriately claimed the Canada Emergency Response Benefit' during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health
-
Will updated COVID vaccines work against latest variant? Canadian scientists monitor global research
Federal scientists will be monitoring global research to determine the effectiveness of updated vaccines against the latest COVID-19 variant, BA.2.86, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada say.
-
-
Feeling anxious about the return to school? Here's how to combat the post-summer blues
As summer vacation ends and a new school year begins, mental health experts weigh in on how to combat school-related anxiety and post-summer blues.
Sci-Tech
-
Online News Act could see Google, Meta pay combined $230 million to Canadian media
Canada on Friday unveiled draft rules for a law designed to compel Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms pay news outlets, saying Ottawa was addressing the companies' concerns that they may be facing an uncapped liability.
-
A new Titanic expedition is planned. The U.S. is fighting it, says wreck is a grave site
The U.S. government is trying to stop a planned expedition to recover items of historical interest from the sunken Titanic, citing a federal law and an international agreement that treat the shipwreck as a hallowed gravesite.
-
'Pure exploration': NASA scientists share excitement as they plan for asteroid samples drop
In less than a month, a capsule full of NASA's first asteroid samples will hit our atmosphere and sail down to a landing zone in the Utah desert before being carefully contained and transported for analysis. Here's how NASA plans to pull it off – and what it is hoping to learn.
Entertainment
-
-
Movie reviews: 'Equalizer 3' an entertainingly efficient finale to the franchise
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Equalizer 3,' 'Bottoms,' 'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah' and 'Zombie Town.'
-
Blink-182 postpones concerts in Europe as Travis Barker returns stateside for ‘urgent family matter’
Travis Barker has had to put family first instead of continuing to tour with his rock band Blink-182. The band announced on its verified Instagram Story on Friday that 'due to an urgent family matter,' their drummer Barker 'has had to return home to the States.'
Business
-
-
-
Toronto Pearson Airport waits back to normal as CATSA works to resolve network outage
Toronto Pearson International Airport said normal wait times have returned after a network outage took place ahead of the long weekend on Friday.
Lifestyle
-
'Barbie Botox' goes viral but doctors inject caution
The viral trend of "Barbie Botox" that has women as young as in their 20s rush for toxin-based procedures to mimic the looks of the movie's lead actress Margot Robbie may lead to resistance among users and hinder medical use in future, doctors cautioned.
-
Rockslide shuts down B.C. highway before wedding, stranding father-of-the-bride
In the weeks leading up to Tazz Norris and Lisa Lalonde’s Penticton wedding, they already had guests cancel due to wildfires, smoke and the travel ban, which was rescinded earlier than anticipated.
-
WATCH
WATCH | 1828 time capsule once thought to be empty reveals its secrets
An 1828 time capsule opened at West Point Military Academy that was thought to contain only dirt ended up revealing some artifacts dating back to the 18th century
Sports
-
After years of fighting, a praying football coach got his job back. Now he's unsure he wants it
An assistant high school football coach in Washington state who lost his job during a controversy over his public post-game prayers is back on the sideline after the U.S. Supreme Court held that his practice was protected by the Constitution.
-
Mississippi governor's brother suggested that auditor praise Brett Favre during welfare scandal
As Brett Favre became ensnared in media attention for his connection to Mississippi's sprawling welfare scandal, Gov. Tate Reeves' brother suggested the state official investigating the case praise the retired NFL quarterback.
-
New ticket policy could make it harder for Leafs fans to cheer on their team in Buffalo
There might be fewer Toronto Maple Leaf fans inside the Keybank Centre in Buffalo when the team makes its twice-annual trip down the Queen Elizabeth Way this year.
Autos
-
Faulty trunk latches prompt recall of nearly 20,000 Kia vehicles in Canada
Kia has recalled nearly 20,000 vehicles in Canada due to issues with trunk latches. This comes after the company recalled around 320,000 cars in the U.S.
-
Kia recalls cars in U.S. to fix trunk latch that could trap people
Kia is recalling about 320,000 cars in the U.S. to fix a problem that could prevent the trunk from being opened from the inside.
-
Hamilton warns he has 'unfinished business' after extending contract at Mercedes
Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton warned his rivals he had 'unfinished business' after extending his contract at Mercedes.