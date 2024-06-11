Noam Chomsky hospitalized in his wife's native country of Brazil after stroke

'Sometimes you need help': Conversations with Canadians who've turned to food banks
'I have about eight dollars,' C.J. Andrews said waiting in line to pick up a food basket as he's done once a month for the past six months.
Linguist, activist and social critic Noam Chomsky is hospitalized in his wife's native country of Brazil recovering from a massive stroke he had a year ago, she confirmed Tuesday.
Valeria Chomsky said via email that her 95-year-old husband is in a Sao Paulo hospital, where she took him on an ambulance jet with two nurses once he could more easily travel from the United States following the June 2023 stroke. The couple has had a residence there since 2015.
She confirmed the details of a Monday report in the Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, which said her husband has difficulty speaking and the right side of his body is affected. He is visited daily by a neurologist, speech therapist and lung specialist.
Valeria Chomsky told the newspaper that her husband follows the news and when he sees images of the war in Gaza, he raises his left arm in a gesture of lament and anger.
Noam Chomsky, seen by many around the world as a symbol of protest and independence, is an influential activist and critic who has frequently challenged U.S. policy on everything from the Middle East to Central America, as well as what he considers a compliant media. His books and essays are read and discussed by millions.
Chomsky was a longtime faculty member at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In 2017 he joined the College of Social & Behavioral Sciences at the University of Arizona in Tucson, where he is currently listed as Laureate Professor of Linguistics, Agnese Helms Haury Chair.
He transformed the study of linguistics with his landmark 1957 book, “Syntactic Structures,” in which he wrote that humans do not simply learn language but are born with an innate ability that explains how they can formulate and understand sentences never seen or heard before.
Valeria Chomsky also told Folha de S.Paulo that she is thinking about moving to an apartment near the beach in Rio de Janeiro after reading that living in a sunny place can help stroke patients.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his party opposed the Liberals' plan to increase Canada's capital gains inclusion rate on Tuesday, in a vote that still passed with the backing of the NDP and Bloc Quebecois.
The westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway have reopened after being blocked for several hours during Tuesday’s afternoon rush due to a fatal three-vehicle collision.
The search of Prairie Green landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women who were killed by an admitted serial killer is another step closer Tuesday as the Manitoba government has approved an alteration to the Environment Act licence.
The reported birth of a rare white buffalo in Yellowstone National Park fulfils a Lakota prophecy that portends better times, according to members of the American Indian tribe who cautioned that it's also a signal that more must be done to protect the earth and its animals.
Hunter Biden was convicted Tuesday of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when, prosecutors argued, the president's son lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.
Three brothers who attended a Saskatoon private Christian School were the first to testify at trial for the school’s former director on Monday.
Car break-ins plague Canadians across the country, but instead of worrying about theft, a northern Ontario woman is cleaning up a big mess that she says will not be covered by insurance after a black bear broke into her Honda Civic and took a nap.
Audio between the control tower and the pilot of a plane that collided with a recreational boat in Vancouver's Coal Harbour revealed a warning was issued about the approaching watercraft.
The water main break in the Calgary community of Montgomery is expected to be fixed by Thursday so that flushing of the line and water quality testing can proceed, officials told city councillors on Tuesday morning.
A tentative deal as been reached with more than 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency employees, averting a potential job action that threatened to stall crossings at Canadian entry points, according to the workers' union.
A lone soccer ball appears to have bobbed in the ocean about 3,000 kilometres south, starting near the tip of Baffin Island and landing in the hands of a lobster fisherman on the coast of Newfoundland.
The City of Ottawa introduced Mathieu Grondin as the new 'nightlife commissioner' on Tuesday, the individual tasked with helping to shape the city's nightlife and shake off the image as the 'town that fun forgot.'
Four people were shot at a food court in downtown Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon, including the suspect, the city's mayor said.
Activists from an animal rights group have vandalized the first official portrait of King Charles, currently on display in a London gallery.
U.S. President Joe Biden showcased his administration's efforts to cut down on illegal gun trafficking and reduce crime at a gun violence prevention summit on Tuesday, just hours after his son Hunter was convicted of lying about his drug use to illegally buy a gun.
Day after day, the Cold War-style yet bizarre campaigns continue at the heavily fortified border of the rivals who haven’t had any serious talks for years.
Around the same time Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced that the G7 leaders’ meeting would be held in the southern Italian region of Puglia as part of her country’s presidency of the economic organization, local anti-mafia investigators were homing in on three mafia-style criminal groups alleged to be behind an uptick of violence there.
A global human-rights alliance affiliated with the United Nations says it is reviewing the Canadian Human Rights Commission's compliance with international principles.
Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says after having read the full unredacted version of a report stating some parliamentarians have participated in foreign interference, she is no longer worried about there being traitors sitting in the House of Commons.
A new study has found that social teens struggle with insomnia and are getting less sleep than their less social peers.
Researchers at the University of British Columbia have developed a needle-free method for people with diabetes to control their blood glucose levels, which could change the way people manage the disease.
Experts say that eating a plant-based diet can help you live longer and reduce your risk of developing chronic diseases. But are all plant-based foods the same?
A man was able to seek recourse under B.C.'s Intimate Images Protection Act even though the video shared without his consent was filmed in and posted online from a different province.
Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday he would ban Apple devices at his companies if the iPhone maker integrates OpenAI at the operating system level.
Space tourists experience some of the same body changes as astronauts who spend months in orbit, according to new studies published Tuesday.
Hundreds of fans lined up to meet the Trailer Park Boys in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday, as Ricky, Bubbles and Julian promoted their new brand of potato chips.
Inspired by her beloved dog, Jennifer Aniston will soon become a children's author.
Celine Dion says she experienced terrifying symptoms for years and decided to go public with her rare illness once the burden of lying to fans about her condition became 'too much.'
Canada's banking sector is facing further consolidation as National Bank of Canada has reached an all-share deal to acquire Canadian Western Bank that values the lender at about $5 billion.
The union representing mechanics at WestJet says members voted overwhelmingly to reject a tentative agreement with the airline.
The Competition Bureau says it has obtained two court orders requiring the parent companies of Loblaws and Sobeys to hand over information related to its investigation into alleged anti-competitive conduct.
One of Canada's most prominent museums is reopening after an 18-month upgrade for "cutting-edge" base-isolation retrofitting that would allow it to survive a once-in-2,500-year earthquake.
Any air travel can be stressful, but facing down a long-haul flight can be especially intimidating.
The Oscars of the food world — the James Beard Awards — were handed out Monday night to many chefs and restaurants reflecting cultures and regions that have long been overlooked.
George Mumford saw the notification pop up on his screen. The message via social media platform LinkedIn was from Edmonton Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson.
Albertans may be watching every second of the Stanley Cup final but most Canadians are not, according to a recent survey.
Evan Rodrigues scored back-to-back third period goals, including the winner, as the Florida Panthers won Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final 4-1 over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.
As automotive thefts continue to run rampant across Canada, auto insurers are forcing drivers to choose between installing costly anti-theft measures or paying higher premiums.
Kia will recall more than 20,000 Telluride SUVs in Canada over a fire risk and owners of 2020 to 2024 models are urged to park outside.
Stellantis-owned Chrysler is recalling more than 211,000 SUVs and pickup trucks in the U.S., due to a software malfunction that could disable the cars' electronic stability control systems.
Members of a Hutterite colony in southern Alberta have potentially built the world's tallest structure made of Popsicle sticks.
A dog who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his life suffering and almost a year at a shelter has found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.
In most families, ringing in a 100th birthday is a massive milestone. Minni Pelman’s family certainly thinks so – as they celebrate her 108th birthday in the park outside her building.
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
After learning about food security at school, 11-year-old Violette Ferguson wants fresh eggs and to change the rules around chickens in the city.
An Ontario powerlifter caught a mild cold last year. Six days later, he was fighting for his life in the ICU.
Marking a milestone, Lakeshore resident Olga White celebrated her 107th birthday in style Wednesday.
The municipality of Tantramar, N.B., is holding a sale to get rid of surplus items it acquired after the Town of Sackville amalgamated with smaller communities last year.
Two Vancouver councillors want the city to plant more street trees to help protect people from extreme heat, noting that the mayor and his governing majority campaigned on a promise to plant 100,000 additional trees.
Police are investigating an ATV incident that killed a 15-year-old boy in B.C.’s Interior over the weekend.
A group of Mississauga homeowners hired a construction company with a reputable name, only to find out that it wasn’t the company they thought – setting into motion a series of bizarre events that ended with the arrest of a homeowner.
The man who set a woman on fire at a Toronto transit station two years ago has been found not criminally responsible for her death and will now be detained in a hospital setting.
Change is coming at the Canadian Energy Centre, also known as the United Conservative Party's controversial energy war room.
Calgary police are hoping the public can help as they continue to investigate the disappearance of a woman several years ago.
The water main break in the Calgary community of Montgomery is expected to be fixed by Thursday so that flushing of the line and water quality testing can proceed, officials told city councillors on Tuesday morning.
A new study by the Investigative Journalism Bureau at the University of Toronto is shining a light on a persistent issue in schools and daycares across Ontario — lead in the drinking water.
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects who were caught on video lighting a fire on the doorstep of a Merivale area home.
The City of Ottawa introduced Mathieu Grondin as the new 'nightlife commissioner' on Tuesday, the individual tasked with helping to shape the city's nightlife and shake off the image as the 'town that fun forgot.'
A New York woman is questioning if she'll ever fly out of Montreal again after her car was stolen from the airport parking lot and she says police aren't doing much to help her find it.
Montrealers should expect to see 200,000 more housing units and several tramways by 2050, according to a new vision for the city unveiled by Mayor Valerie Plante.
A man has come forward to talk about his mother who was killed in what appears to be a random attack in Laval.
It'll be a beautiful spring day in Edmonton, but it may end on a stormy note.
Oilers star Leon Draisaitl was penalized for his hit on Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov halfway through the third period of the Panthers' 4-1 win but, according to TSN, isn't expected to receive more discipline, such as a fine or suspension, for it.
A Leduc man is facing multiple charges after police seized approximately $1.5 million in drugs and multiple firearms.
Police in New Brunswick are investigating an incident at a popular swimming hole.
Police in Halifax say they are searching for a motorcycle driver who helped a homicide victim earlier this year.
Conditions are favourable for some thunderstorms to develop with pop-up showers for parts of the Maritimes Wednesday.
A horse rescue and sanctuary in Manitoba is having its horses removed according to the province.
The city’s regional health authority is investigating the disappearance of a senior living with dementia as a critical incident.
The majority of the students travelling home from Rockglen School on Monday only had to contend with bumps and bruises after their school bus rolled into a ditch, according to the school division.
A 51-year-old Regina man is facing numerous drugs and weapons related charged following a months long investigation that ended with a traffic stop and home being searched on Friday night.
The University of Guelph is responding to concerns about their residence waitlist and complaints that international students are to blame.
Two dogs are now in the care of a local shelter after they were found severely injured in Cambridge.
A Kitchener, Ont. woman wants to install a tiny home in her backyard but she keeps running into red tape.
More former students of a private Christian school in Saskatoon testified about corporal punishment they received at the hands of the school’s director on Tuesday.
Medavie Health Services West wants people in Saskatoon to stop and check in on people who they believe may need medical help before calling 911.
Saskatoon police are renewing calls for information that could help solve the historic homicide of Rizalino Cajuguiran.
Police in Timmins are warning the public about sharing misinformation online after finding a fake social media post about a missing teen.
The man convicted for the 1987 murder of a Moncton, N.B., teenager has again been denied parole after a request to review his case.
London, Ont. police are investigating a ‘suspicious death’ in a residential neighbourhood in the west end of the city.
Jeffery Haggis told the court that he was one of the organizers of a bird dog competition at the Hullett Marsh, north of Clinton, Ont., on Sept. 13, 2014.
A Sarnia plastics plant accused of emitting elevated levels of benzene into the environment is shutting down by June of 2026.
One person was seriously injured in a collision involving a transport truck and a car in Barrie.
The father of a 17-year-old Barrie boy who was lured out of his home and shot to death in 2021 spoke in court on Tuesday at the sentencing hearing for one of the young men who pleaded guilty in the case, describing the nightmare he has lived since finding his son's lifeless body.
The owner of a downtown Barrie business targeted by multiple break-ins, thefts and vandalism is closing up shop.
Travellers and cross-border workers in Windsor-Detroit can breathe sigh of relief as Canada Border Services Agency workers have reached a tentative deal, according to the union.
The Gordie Howe Bridge is officially an international crossing.
Two vacant and boarded up homes are situated across the street from Elaine Lucas’ house.
A judge has sided with a British Columbia group that argued the federal environment minister took too long by waiting more than eight months to recommend an emergency protection order for the endangered northern spotted owl.
B.C.'s police watchdog has determined there was no wrongdoing by an officer after a driver was shot and killed in Creston.
Mounties in Penticton, B.C., say an elderly woman was assaulted while stepping off of a transit bus last week.
Firefighters made quick work of a brushfire at a farm in Okanagan Falls, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
A female undercover officer who infiltrated the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., told court the job is surveillance and interdiction, but seduction is not a tool of the trade.
Members of a Hutterite colony in southern Alberta have potentially built the world's tallest structure made of Popsicle sticks.
On Sunday, just after midnight, two 17-year-old males arrived at hospital in Lethbridge, Alta., with one injured in a stabbing.
Hospital cash lotteries have become very popular fundraisers across the north and now dozens of Ontario health care facilities are teaming up for a brand new one.
Police in Timmins are warning the public about sharing misinformation online after finding a fake social media post about a missing teen.
Border agents in Gander, N.L., were unavailable or unwilling to process passengers on a diverted flight from Washington to Paris early Monday.
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
