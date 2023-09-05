No longer stranded, tens of thousands clean up and head home after Burning Man floods
The traffic jam leaving the Burning Man festival eased up considerably Tuesday as the exodus from the mud-caked Nevada desert entered a second day following massive rain that left tens of thousands of partygoers stranded there for days.
A pair of brothers from Arizona who took their 67-year-old mother with them to Burning Man for the first time spent 11 hours into early Tuesday morning just getting out of the festival site about 110 miles (177 kilometers) north of Reno.
"It was a perfect, typical Burning Man weather until Friday -- then the rain started coming down hard," said Phillip Martin, 47. "Then it turned into Mud Fest."
Event organizers began letting traffic flow out on the main road around 2 p.m. local time Monday -- even as they urged attendees to delay their exit to help ease traffic.
By Tuesday morning, wait times had dropped from roughly five hours to two to three hours, according to the official Burning Man account on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The annual celebration of free spirits in one of the most remote places in America launched on a San Francisco beach in 1986 and has since grown in size and popularity. Nearly 80,000 artists, musicians and activists visit the Black Rock Desert every year to build a city of colorful themed camps, decorated art cars and guerilla theatrics in preparation for the ceremonial burnings of a towering, faceless effigy and a temple dedicated to the dead.
Most attendees travel to the stark desert to express themselves with music and art, commune with nature or "find themselves.ΓÇ│ Others visit the ancient lake bottom for a psychedelic party full of hallucinogens and nudity before the burning of the wooden effigy.
The event this year began Aug. 27 and was scheduled to end Monday morning, with attendees breaking down camps and cleaning up -- until the rains came.
After more than a half-inch (1.3 centimeters) of rain fell Friday, flooding turned the playa to foot-deep mud -- closing roads and forcing burners to lean on each other for help.
Burning Man emphasizes self-sufficiency, and many burners arrive in Black Rock Desert with limited supplies, expecting to face challenges in the form of brutal heat, dust storms -- or torrential rains.
Disruptions are part of the event's recent history: Dust storms forced organizers to temporarily close entrances to the festival in 2018, and the event was twice canceled altogether during the pandemic.
Mark Fromson, 54, who goes by the name "Stuffy" on the playa, had been staying in an RV, but the rains forced him to find shelter at another camp, where fellow burners provided him food and cover. Another principle of Burning Man, he said, centers on the unconditional giving of gifts with no expectation of receiving one.
After sunset Friday, Fromson set off barefoot through the muck for a long trek back to his vehicle -- the dense playa suddenly a thick clay that clung to his feet and legs. The challenge, he said, was the mark of a "good burn."
"Best burn yet," he said. "The old, crusty burners who have been out there for 40 years would just laugh at us with all the creature comforts we come onto the playa with."
The road closures came just before the first of the ceremonial fires were scheduled to begin Saturday night. Shortly thereafter, the fires themselves were postponed as authorities worked to reopen exit routes by the end of the Labor Day weekend.
"The Man" was torched Monday night, but the temple was set to burn at 8 p.m. Tuesday. By tradition, revelers leave the names of departed loved ones and other remembrances to be burned in the temple. For many, torching the temple has become the centerpiece of the burning -- a more intimate, spiritual event than the rave-party-like immolation of the effigy.
The rain also posed significant challenges for authorities responding to emergency situations -- including the death of a man identified as 32-year-old Leon Reece.
Due to the rain, access to the area where Reece was reported unresponsive was delayed, but authorities said it did not appear weather played a role in his death. A cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy, which can take six to eight weeks, according to the Pershing County Sheriff's Office.
Amid the flooding, revelers were urged to conserve their food and water, and most remained hunkered down at the site. Some attendees, however, managed to walk several miles to the nearest town or catch a ride there.
Many stuck at Burning Man turned to the official Black Rock City radio station -- BMIR 94.5 FM -- to issue pleas for rides to Reno, San Francisco and other neighboring cities. DJs informed listeners about what the stranded have with them -- crates, bicycles, supplies -- and offers to split fuel and food costs.
Alexander Elmendorf braved the harsh weather at a campsite set with trailers, RVs and an aerial rig. On Tuesday afternoon, he was waiting to clean up the debris left behind by the tens of thousands who exited the area.
"It's gonna be a lot of work for everyone involved," said Elmendorf, 36, who planned to stay until Friday to help with cleanup efforts. "And by that, I mean, get everything off the ground."
By Tuesday afternoon the ground had lost most of its moisture, which at one point you could build a mud-based snowman in, he said. The mist tent his crew set-up had once been the "driest spot in camp" after the rain.
Elmendorf guessed that about 15,000 people remained on the playa Tuesday afternoon, though his friends said it was closer to 20,000. Elmendorf, who has been to Burning Man three other times, said staff had essentially kicked the last burners out each year.
"No one's rushing anyone out this year," he said. "I think more so people are rushing themselves off."
------
Associated Press reporters Rio Yamat in Las Vegas, Michael Casey in Boston, R.J. Rico in Atlanta, Lea Skene in Baltimore, Juan Lozano in Houston and Julie Walker in New York contributed.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Proud Boys' Enrique Tarrio gets record 22 years in prison for Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was sentenced Tuesday to 22 years in prison for orchestrating a failed plot to keep Donald Trump in power after the Republican lost the 2020 election, capping the case with the stiffest punishment that has been handed down yet for the U.S. Capitol attack.
Trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers not about their political beliefs, Crown says
A Crown prosecutor said Tuesday 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are not on trial for their political beliefs, but for the means they used to achieve their goal.
analysis | A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada
In light of studies showing patients admitted to ERs are waiting longer for an acute care bed, CTVNews.ca has collected wait time data over a recent time period from a selection of hospitals across Canada, to give you a snapshot of what kind of wait times Canadians are dealing with.
Three stabbed teens were driven from a party to a nearby hospital, only to find that the ER was closed. Their story is one of many
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
Read 'Secret' memo for Trudeau on unidentified object shot down over Yukon
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was provided a classified memo on 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' in February, CTV News has learned.
WestJet Encore pilots file notice to begin contract negotiations with management
Pilots with WestJet Encore are gearing up to bargain their second collective agreement.
'A very long wait': Yellowknife prepares for people to return home
Yellowknife residents are crossing their fingers that tomorrow's scheduled lifting of a general evacuation order will go ahead as planned and they'll be allowed to return home.
Scientists say they have pinpointed the moment humanity almost went extinct
Ancient humanity was almost wiped out about 900,000 years ago when the global population dwindled to around 1,280 reproducing individuals, according to a new study. What’s more, the population of early human ancestors stayed this small for about 117,000 years.
Greenbelt's 'Mr. X' is a former Ontario mayor: sources
The mystery man known as 'Mr. X' in a scathing Integrity Commissioner report on how parcels of land came to be removed from Ontario’s protected Greenbelt is a former Ontario mayor, sources say.
Canada
-
Read 'Secret' memo for Trudeau on unidentified object shot down over Yukon
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was provided a classified memo on 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' in February, CTV News has learned.
-
Trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers not about their political beliefs, Crown says
A Crown prosecutor said Tuesday 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are not on trial for their political beliefs, but for the means they used to achieve their goal.
-
Greenbelt's 'Mr. X' is a former Ontario mayor: sources
The mystery man known as 'Mr. X' in a scathing Integrity Commissioner report on how parcels of land came to be removed from Ontario’s protected Greenbelt is a former Ontario mayor, sources say.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will 're-evaluate' more Greenbelt lands
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will “re-evaluate” Greenbelt land, including hundreds of additional applications for land removal, which could result in further changes to the protected land.
-
Students head back to school as heat warnings blanket Central Canada
While Tuesday marked the first day of school for many students across the country, summer certainly didn't feel like it was over as heat warnings blanketed much of Central Canada.
-
'A very long wait': Yellowknife prepares for people to return home
Yellowknife residents are crossing their fingers that tomorrow's scheduled lifting of a general evacuation order will go ahead as planned and they'll be allowed to return home.
World
-
U.S. teen dies after participating in 'One Chip Challenge,' police say
A school in Worcester, Mass., is mourning one of its students who died on the same day that he participated in the viral social media trend known as the 'One Chip Challenge.'
-
Russia says southeast Ukraine is now the main focus of fighting in the war
The Zaporizhzhia region of southeast Ukraine has become the most recent hot spot for battles in the 18-month war, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday, as Kyiv's forces press ahead with their counteroffensive.
-
The U.S. sent cluster munitions to Ukraine but activists still seek to bolster a treaty banning them
Backers of an international agreement that bans cluster munitions, which harm and kill many more civilians than combatants, are striving to prevent erosion in support for the deal after what one leading human rights group calls an "unconscionable" U.S. decision to ship such weapons to Ukraine for its fight against Russia.
-
No longer stranded, tens of thousands clean up and head home after Burning Man floods
The traffic jam leaving the Burning Man festival eased up considerably Tuesday as the exodus from the mud-caked Nevada desert entered a second day following massive rain that left tens of thousands of partygoers stranded there for days.
-
Trump's comments risk tainting a jury in federal election subversion case, special counsel says
Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith warned Tuesday that former President Donald Trump's 'daily' statements risk tainting a jury pool in Washington in the criminal case charging him with scheming to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
-
UN releases US$125 million for 14 underfunded humanitarian crises around the world
The United Nations released US$125 million from its emergency relief fund Tuesdat to boost underfunded humanitarian operations in 14 countries around the world, saying needs are skyrocketing.
Politics
-
It will be many months before Canada's new disability benefit is ready, minister vows to 'get it right'
As the disability community continues to wait for the federal government to put in place its long-promised Canada Disability Benefit, the new minister responsible says she is focused on getting the program 'right.'
-
Trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers not about their political beliefs, Crown says
A Crown prosecutor said Tuesday 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are not on trial for their political beliefs, but for the means they used to achieve their goal.
-
Political pressure to stop rate hikes now coming from premiers, as BoC decision nears
Two premiers have sent letters to Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem urging the central bank to halt rate hikes ahead of its next rate decision Wednesday.
Health
-
analysis
analysis | A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada
In light of studies showing patients admitted to ERs are waiting longer for an acute care bed, CTVNews.ca has collected wait time data over a recent time period from a selection of hospitals across Canada, to give you a snapshot of what kind of wait times Canadians are dealing with.
-
Three stabbed teens were driven from a party to a nearby hospital, only to find that the ER was closed. Their story is one of many
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
-
Toronto patient waiting for hospital bed watched for 48 hours as ER staff dealt with flood of sick patients
Some doctors estimate 8,000 to 15,000 Canadians are dying because of emergency room overcrowding, a trend prompting hospital staff to get creative, treating patients everywhere from chairs to public bathrooms.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists say they have pinpointed the moment humanity almost went extinct
Ancient humanity was almost wiped out about 900,000 years ago when the global population dwindled to around 1,280 reproducing individuals, according to a new study. What’s more, the population of early human ancestors stayed this small for about 117,000 years.
-
TikTok's Irish data centre up and running as European privacy project gets under way
TikTok said Tuesday that operations are underway at the first of its three European data centres, part of the popular Chinese owned app's effort to ease Western fears about privacy risks.
-
4 astronauts return to Earth in SpaceX capsule to wrap up 6-month station mission
Four astronauts returned to Earth early Monday after a six-month stay at the International Space Station.
Entertainment
-
Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner after 4 years of marriage, 2 daughters
Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner on Tuesday after four years of marriage and two children.
-
Beyonce got a birthday serenade from Diana Ross
During Beyonce's "Renaissance World Tour" concert in Los Angeles, Diana Ross surprised the crowd when she stepped on stage to serenade Bey with a rendition of "Happy Birthday."
-
Burning Man: Montreal woman among 70K mired in mud at desert event
Montreal resident Solmaz Meghdadi will be boarding a flight home from Reno, Nevada on Wednesday after a week at Burning Man that left her coated in desert mud and part of an international news story.
Business
-
Canadian home prices forecasted to be flat this fall amid high interest rates: report
A new report forecasts Canada's real estate market will be softer this fall with average home prices predicted to remain flat.
-
U.S. moves to force recall of 52 million air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel
The U.S. government is taking a big step toward forcing a defiant Tennessee company to recall 52 million air bag inflators that could explode, hurl shrapnel and injure or kill people.
-
WestJet Encore pilots file notice to begin contract negotiations with management
Pilots with WestJet Encore are gearing up to bargain their second collective agreement.
Lifestyle
-
No kidding! OPP seek owner of goats that chased jogger in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the owner of two goats that were on the loose near an eastern Ontario campground this long weekend.
-
Cape Breton teen to represent Canada at World Cup of Darts in Denmark
She just turned 15-years-old in August, but come the end of September, Brooke Martell will be representing Cape Breton Island, and Canada, at the World Cup of Darts in Denmark.
-
Math anxiety develops at a young age for some students, here's how to prevent it
While math-related anxiety can start as early as kindergarten for some kids, there are strategies to make math enjoyable for all students, according to an expert.
Sports
-
Spanish soccer federation fires women's national team coach Jorge Vilda amid Rubiales controversy
The Spanish soccer federation fired women's national team coach Jorge Vilda on Tuesday, less than three weeks after his team won the Women's World Cup title and amid the controversy involving suspended federation president Luis Rubiales.
-
Trio of Canadian Olympians the first players to sign with Ottawa's new pro women's hockey team
Ottawa's new professional women's hockey team has its first three players, a trio of gold medal-winning Olympians.
-
NHL stars hit the links in Muskoka to support Special Olympics
NHL star Morgan Rielly traded his hockey stick for a golf club this week in Muskoka to co-host the inaugural Motionball Forty Fore Fall Classic in support of the Special Olympics.
Autos
-
U.S. moves to force recall of 52 million air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel
The U.S. government is taking a big step toward forcing a defiant Tennessee company to recall 52 million air bag inflators that could explode, hurl shrapnel and injure or kill people.
-
UAW's clash with Big 3 automakers shows off a more confrontational union as strike deadline looms
The demands that a more combative United Auto Workers union has pressed on General Motors, Stellantis and Ford -- demands that even the UAW's own president calls 'audacious' -- are edging it closer to a strike when its contract ends Sept. 14.
-
Daniel Ricciardo could miss Singapore and Japan GPs as he recovers from broken hand
AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo could miss the next two Formula One races as he continues to recover from a broken hand.