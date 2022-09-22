No let-up in hostilities in Ukraine despite prisoner swap

Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records

In a stark repudiation of Donald Trump's legal arguments, a federal appeals court on Wednesday permitted the U.S. Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from the former president's Florida estate as part of its ongoing criminal investigation.

Constitution stops Charles becoming a 'green' King

For decades, Charles has been one of Britain's most prominent environmental voices, blasting the ills of pollution. Now that he's monarch, he is bound to be more careful with his words and must stay out of politics and government policy in accordance with the traditions of the constitutional monarchy.

  • Lebanese banks decide to stay shuttered, over security fears

    Lebanon's banks will remain closed indefinitely after rejecting a proposed government security plan, a senior official with the country's commercial banks association said on Thursday, amid a wave of protests and heists targeting its failing financial system.

    Mock 'wanted' posters of Lebanese bank owners and executives on a wall in Beirut, Lebanon, on Sept. 22, 2022. (Bilal Hussein / AP)

  • 'Art of the steal': Trump accused of vast fraud in NY suit

    Former U.S. president Donald Trump padded his net worth by billions of dollars and habitually misled banks and others about the value of prized assets like golf courses, hotels and his Mar-a-Lago estate, New York's attorney general said Wednesday in a lawsuit that seeks to permanently disrupt the Republican's ability to do business in the state.

