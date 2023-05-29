No deaths reported after rescuers rush to save residents from Iowa building collapse, officials say

Emergency crews work the scene of a partial apartment building collapse in Davenport, Iowa, on May 28, 2023. (Nikos Frazier / Quad City Times via AP) Emergency crews work the scene of a partial apartment building collapse in Davenport, Iowa, on May 28, 2023. (Nikos Frazier / Quad City Times via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OBITUARY

OBITUARY | Quebec actor Michel Cote has died

Quebec actor Michel Cote, who captivated audiences with his roles in the theatre piece 'Broue' and films such as 'Cruising Bar' and C.R.A.Z.Y.,' has died at 72.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social