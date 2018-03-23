No charges after Ohio deputy shoots news photographer, mistaking camera for gun
A man takes aim in a firearms training simulator at the Clark County Fair on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Springfield, Ohio. The county sheriff rented the simulator to offer as a free exhibit, hoping it will help the public better understand how quickly officers must decide whether to use lethal force. (AP Photo/Kantele Franko)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, March 23, 2018 6:52PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio -- Investigators say no charges will be filed against an Ohio sheriff's deputy who shot a news photographer setting up to photograph a traffic stop.
Clark County Deputy Jacob Shaw said he mistook photographer Andrew Grimm's camera for a gun when he shot him twice, once in the side and once in the shoulder, last year in New Carlisle, about 60 miles (97 kilometres) west of Columbus.
An Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation spokeswoman said Friday that grand jurors didn't find sufficient evidence to justify charging Shaw.
A message was left with the attorney representing Grimm, who works for a weekly newspapers group.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office is conducting an administrative review.
A federal lawsuit filed by Grimm claims Shaw used excessive force and violated his civil rights.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Protest over shooting of unarmed black man overtakes freeway
- Cambridge Analytica office raided by U.K. data watchdog
- No charges after Ohio deputy shoots news photographer, mistaking camera for gun
- Afghanistan: Car bomb near stadium kills 13, says official
- Spain charges 13 Catalan separatist leaders with rebellion