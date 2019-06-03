

Queen Elizabeth II met U.S. President Donald Trump at Buckingham Palace Monday, at the start of his three-day state visit to the U.K.

The last interaction between the monarch and the president had the world questioning whether the Queen had committed ‘brooch warfare,’ by choosing to wear a piece from her personal collection, given to her by the Obamas. At the time, some saw her fashion choice as a subtle snub to Trump.

This year, the Queen wore the round Cambridge Emerald Brooch, something she has worn often in the past.

The brooch is part of a collection of emerald jewelry that came into the Royal Family through Queen Mary, who retrieved the stones from her brother’s married mistress after his untimely death in 1910.

Queen Mary designed several pieces of jewelry with the emeralds which then passed to the Queen in 1953.