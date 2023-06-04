No breakthrough in NATO-Turkiye talks about Sweden joining

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference after the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo, Norway, Thursday, June 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference after the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo, Norway, Thursday, June 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Fishing tragedy in northeastern Que.: Support workers dispatched to local schools

Support services will be offered at three Quebec schools on Monday after a tragic fishing incident claimed the lives of four children. The children, all above age ten, were among a group of 11 people swept up by the tide late Friday night while fishing along the shore in Portneuf-sur-Mer, a village about 550 kilometres northeast of Montreal. A man in his 30s also died.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social