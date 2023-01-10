'No amnesty!': Brazilian protests demand jail for rioters
"No amnesty! No amnesty! No amnesty!"
The chant reverberated off the walls of the jam-packed hall at the University of Sao Paulo's law college on Monday afternoon. Hours later, it was the rallying cry for thousands of Brazilians who streamed into the streets of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, penned on protest posters and banners.
The words are a demand for retribution against supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro who stormed Brazil's capital Sunday, and those who enabled the rampage.
"These people need to be punished, the people who ordered it need to be punished, those who gave money for it need to be punished," Bety Amin, a 61-year-old therapist, said on Sao Paulo's main boulevard. The word "DEMOCRACY" stretched across the back of her shirt. "They don't represent Brazil. We represent Brazil."
Protesters' push for accountability evokes memories of an amnesty law that for decades has protected military members accused of abuse and murder during the country's 1964-85 dictatorship. A 2014 truth commission report sparked debate over how Brazil has grappled with the regime's legacy.
Declining to mete out punishment "can avoid tensions at the moment, but perpetuates instability," Luis Felipe Miguel, a professor of political science at the University of Brasilia, wrote in a column entitled "No Amnesty" published Monday evening. "That is the lesson we should have learned from the end of the military dictatorship, when Brazil opted not to punish the regime's killers and torturers."
Brazilian police on Monday had already rounded up roughly 1,500 rioters, with some caught in the act of trashing Brazil's Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace, while the majority were detained the following morning at an encampment in Brasilia. Many were held in a gymnasium throughout the day, and video shared on pro-Bolsonaro social media channels showed some complaining about poor treatment in the crowded space.
The Federal Police's press office told The Associated Press the force plans to indict at least 1,000 people, and has begun transferring them to the nearby Papuda prison.
The administration of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva says that is only the start.
Justice minister Flavio Dino vowed to prosecute those who acted behind the scenes to summon supporters on social media and finance their transport for crimes including organized crime, staging a coup, and violent abolition of the democratic rule of law. He also said authorities would investigate allegations that local security personnel allowed the destruction to proceed unabated.
"We cannot and will not compromise in fulfilling our legal duties," Dino said. "This fulfillment is essential so such events do not repeat themselves."
Lula signed a decree ordering the federal government to assume control of security in the capital Sunday. It was approved by Congress' Lower House on Monday night, and now proceeds to the Senate.
The riot in Brasilia was a reminder of the threat to democracy posed by far-right elements that refuse to accept Bolsonaro's electoral defeat. Since his Oct. 30 loss, they have camped outside military barracks, pleading for intervention to allow Bolsonaro to remain in power and oust Lula. When no coup materialized, they rose up themselves.
Decked out in the green and yellow of the national flag, they broke windows, toppled furniture and hurled computers and printers to the ground. They punched holes in a massive Emiliano Di Cavalcanti painting at the presidential palace and destroyed other works of art. They overturned the U-shaped table where Supreme Court justices convene, ripped a door off one justice's office and vandalized a statue outside the court. Hours passed before police expelled the mob.
"It's unacceptable what happened yesterday. It's terrorism," Marcelo Menezes, a 59-year-old police officer from northeastern Pernambuco state, said at a protest in Sao Paulo. "I'm here in defense of democracy, I'm here in defense of the people."
Cries of "No amnesty!" were also heard during Lula's Jan. 1 inaugural address, in response to the president detailing the neglect of the outgoing Bolsonaro administration.
Bolsonaro, a former army captain, has waxed nostalgic for the dictatorship era, praised a notorious torturer as a hero and said the regime should have gone further in executing communists. His government also commemorated the anniversary of Brazil's 1964 coup.
Political analysts had repeatedly warned that Bolsonaro was laying the groundwork for an insurrection in the mold of that which unfolded in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. For months, he stoked belief among hardcore supporters that the nation's electronic voting system was prone to fraud -- though he never presented any evidence and independent experts disagreed.
Results from the election, the closest since Brazil's return to democracy, were quickly recognized by politicians across the spectrum, including some Bolsonaro allies, as well as dozens of other governments. The outgoing president surprised nearly everyone by promptly fading from view, neither conceding defeat nor emphatically crying fraud. He and his party submitted a request to nullify millions of votes, which was swiftly dismissed by the electoral authority.
None of that dissuaded his die-hard backers from their conviction that Bolsonaro belonged in power.
In the immediate aftermath of the riot, Lula said that the so-called "fascist fanatics" and their financial backers must be held responsible. He also accused Bolsonaro of encouraging the uprising.
Bolsonaro denied the president's accusation Sunday. Writing on Twitter, he said peaceful protest is part of democracy, but vandalism and invasion of public buildings cross the line.
Authorities are also investigating the role of the federal district's police in either failing to halt protesters' advance or standing aside to let them run amok. Prosecutors in the capital said local security forces were negligent at the very least. A supreme court justice temporarily suspended the regional governor, who oversees the force, for what he termed "willful omission". Another justice blamed authorities across Brazil for not swiftly cracking down on "homegrown neofascism."
The upheaval finally prompted municipal and state governments to disperse pro-Bolsonaro encampments outside military barracks that have lasted since the election. Their tents and tarps were taken down, and residents were sent packing.
But pro-democracy protesters on Monday sought to ensure that their message -- "No amnesty!" -- was heard by the authorities responsible for investigating and prosecuting, as well as far-right elements who might dare defy democracy again.
"After what happened yesterday, we need to go to the street," said Marcos Gama, a retiree who protested Monday night in Sao Paulo. "We need to react."
------
AP videojournalist Mello reported from Sao Paulo
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Homeless man allegedly stabbed to death by 8 teenage girls in Toronto identified by police
The homeless man who died following an alleged swarming-style stabbing by a group of teenage girls last month has been identified by police.
'I'm just lost': Husband of woman who died following lengthy wait at N.S. hospital speaks out
The husband of a 37-year-old woman who died in a Nova Scotia hospital after waiting hours for care is sharing his story as provincial politicians demand answers from the government.
Trudeau's about-face on $19B F-35 fighter jet purchase 'severely' impacted RCAF: MacKay
While Canada may have finally committed to buying a fleet of F-35 fighter jets after a yearslong saga, a former Conservative cabinet minister argues it comes at a time when the country needs, and could have had, these aircraft much sooner.
Tips on shady finances 'may not get investigated' amid police constraints, RCMP note says
The RCMP says many tips from Canada's financial intelligence agency about possible crimes 'may not get investigated' due to a lack of policing resources and conflicting priorities.
'Spare' but not stingy: takeaways from Prince Harry's memoir
From accounts of cocaine use and losing his virginity to raw family rifts, 'Spare' exposes deeply personal details about Prince Harry and the wider royal family.
Trudeau, Biden have bilateral meeting as North American summit begins in earnest
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden are meeting face to face this morning as the North American Leaders' Summit begins in earnest. It's the first formal bilateral for Biden and Trudeau since the Summit of the Americas in June.
What you need to know about Alberta's $100 per month affordability payments
At a press conference on Monday, the government announced details of affordability payments coming to some Albertans.
California deluge forces mass evacuations, boy swept away
As another powerful storm walloped California, a 5-year-old boy was swept away by floodwaters Monday on the state's central coast and an entire seaside community that is home to Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey and other celebrities was ordered to evacuate on the fifth anniversary of deadly mudslides there.
World Bank warning: Global economy is at risk of recession
The global economy will come 'perilously close' to a recession this year, led by weaker growth in all the world's top economies -- the United States, Europe and China -- the World Bank warned Tuesday.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Homeless man allegedly stabbed to death by 8 teenage girls in Toronto identified by police
The homeless man who died following an alleged swarming-style stabbing by a group of teenage girls last month has been identified by police.
-
Tips on shady finances 'may not get investigated' amid police constraints, RCMP note says
The RCMP says many tips from Canada's financial intelligence agency about possible crimes 'may not get investigated' due to a lack of policing resources and conflicting priorities.
-
'Beside myself:' Report details challenges of finding affordable housing in northern Canada
Finding an affordable place to live in the territories, where housing has long been a challenge, is getting even harder, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation suggested in a report released in December. In Yellowknife, the report said, the growing senior population, urbanization and strong labour market has pressured the housing supply.
-
Toronto UHN 'Code Grey' not result of cyberattack, officials say
Toronto’s University Health Network says it hopes to have its digital systems fully restored by the end of the day, noting its outage was not the result of a cyberattack.
-
'I'm just lost': Husband of woman who died following lengthy wait at N.S. hospital speaks out
The husband of a 37-year-old woman who died in a Nova Scotia hospital after waiting hours for care is sharing his story as provincial politicians demand answers from the government.
-
What you need to know about Alberta's $100 per month affordability payments
At a press conference on Monday, the government announced details of affordability payments coming to some Albertans.
World
-
Andrew Tate appeals detention in Romanian court
The divisive social media personality Andrew Tate arrived at a court in Romania in handcuffs on Tuesday morning to appeal a judge's earlier decision to extend his arrest period from 24 hours to 30 days on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape.
-
Chief: 6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lesson
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot and wounded his teacher pulled the handgun from a backpack and shot her while she was teaching his first-grade class, a police chief said.
-
'No amnesty!': Brazilian protests demand jail for rioters
Thousands of protesters in Brazil are demanding accountability for supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro who stormed the capital Sunday, and those who enabled the rampage, evoking memories of an amnesty law that for decades has protected military members accused of abuse and murder during the country's 1964-85 dictatorship.
-
Iran sentences Belgian aid worker to 40 years, lashes
Iran has sentenced a Belgian aid worker to 40 years in prison and 74 lashes after convicting him of espionage charges in a closed-door trial, state media reported Tuesday.
-
13 killed in Peru clashes amid new anti-government protests
At least 13 people died Monday in southeast Peru as protests seeking immediate elections resumed in neglected rural areas of the country still loyal to ousted President Pedro Castillo.
-
'What madness looks like': Russia intensifies Bakhmut attack
Russian forces are escalating their onslaught against Ukrainian positions around the wrecked eastern city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian officials said, bringing new levels of death and devastation in the grinding, months-long battle.
Politics
-
Trudeau, Biden have bilateral meeting as North American summit begins in earnest
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden are meeting face to face this morning as the North American Leaders' Summit begins in earnest. It's the first formal bilateral for Biden and Trudeau since the Summit of the Americas in June.
-
Trudeau's about-face on $19B F-35 fighter jet purchase 'severely' impacted RCAF: MacKay
While Canada may have finally committed to buying a fleet of F-35 fighter jets after a yearslong saga, a former Conservative cabinet minister argues it comes at a time when the country needs, and could have had, these aircraft much sooner.
-
MPs calling minister, airlines, and passengers to testify as part of holiday travel chaos study
The House of Commons committee that handles transportation issues has agreed to launch a special study into the treatment of air and rail passengers this holiday season and will be calling on officials from the major airlines and Via Rail, as well as Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, to testify.
Health
-
Toronto UHN 'Code Grey' not result of cyberattack, officials say
Toronto’s University Health Network says it hopes to have its digital systems fully restored by the end of the day, noting its outage was not the result of a cyberattack.
-
Vitamin D supplement found to lower risk of melanoma, new study finds
New research has found that people who regularly consume vitamin D supplements have a lower risk of skin cancer, as opposed to those who do not take the supplement.
-
B.C. removes financial barriers in attempts to recruit more nurses
Internationally educated nurses who want in work in B.C. and those hoping to return to the profession will soon be eligible for financial supports from the province, as the government works to address burnout and retention in the health-care system.
Sci-Tech
-
Microsoft in talks to invest US$10B in ChatGPT-owner OpenAI: report
Microsoft Corp is in talks to invest US$10 billion in ChatGPT-owner OpenAI as part of funding that will value the firm at $29 billion, Semafor reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
-
U.K. space industry mulls setback after satellite launch fails
British officials and space scientists said Tuesday they were disappointed but not deterred after the first attempt to launch satellites into orbit from the U.K. ended in failure.
-
Cyberattacks increased 20 per cent in Canada last year: IT security company
Recent data published by Check Point Software, an IT security company, indicates that global cyberattacks increased by 38 per cent in 2022 compared to the previous year, with North America seeing 52 per cent rise.
Entertainment
-
The Golden Globes return Tuesday in a 1-year audition
After going dark for a year, the Golden Globes return to the air Tuesday on a one-year audition to try to win back their awards-season perch and relevancy to a Hollywood that shunned the awards after an ethics and diversity scandal.
-
Puerto Rico reggaeton singer accused of domestic violence
Authorities in Puerto Rico arrested Randy Ortiz Acevedo of the popular reggaeton duo Jowell & Randy on domestic violence charges after a judge on Monday ruled there was sufficient evidence against the singer.
-
'Spare' but not stingy: takeaways from Prince Harry's memoir
From accounts of cocaine use and losing his virginity to raw family rifts, 'Spare' exposes deeply personal details about Prince Harry and the wider royal family.
Business
-
Donald Trump's longtime CFO faces sentencing for tax fraud scheme
Allen Weisselberg, a longtime executive for Donald Trump's real estate empire whose testimony helped convict the former president's company of tax fraud, is set to be sentenced Tuesday for dodging taxes on US$1.7 million in job perks.
-
Global stock markets mixed ahead of U.S. inflation update
Asian stocks were mixed and European markets opened lower Tuesday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that traders hope will encourage the Federal Reserve to ease off plans for more interest rate hikes. London, Frankfurt and Hong Kong fell. Shanghai and Tokyo rose. Oil prices declined.
-
World Bank warning: Global economy is at risk of recession
The global economy will come 'perilously close' to a recession this year, led by weaker growth in all the world's top economies -- the United States, Europe and China -- the World Bank warned Tuesday.
Lifestyle
-
Noma, world's top-rated restaurant, will shut down
The famed Danish restaurant Noma which has claimed the title of world's top restaurant several times said Monday it will shut down to transform itself into 'a pioneering test kitchen' dedicated to 'food innovation and the development of new flavors.'
-
Manitoba reveals new tourism slogan to pitch to post-pandemic visitors
Manitoba's tourism industry has a new slogan and marketing campaign to try to lure more visitors.
-
Sports
-
Kansas City Chiefs latest NFL team to take a look at B.C. Lions quarterback Rourke
The Chiefs confirmed they hosted the 24-year-old Victoria native for a workout Monday. Kansas City (14-3) cemented the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.
-
Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery
Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin said the Bills safety was back in Buffalo on Monday, an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress he has made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
-
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard falls in first-round qualifier at Australian Open
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard dropped a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 decision to American Ashlyn Krueger in first-round qualifying play Monday at the Australian Open.
Autos
-
Tesla owners in China protest against surprise price cuts they missed
Hundreds of Tesla owners gathered at the automaker's showrooms and distribution centres in China over the weekend, demanding rebates and credit after sudden price cuts they said meant they had overpaid for electric cars they bought earlier.
-
Sony unveils prototype electric vehicle, Afeela, to be made with Honda
Sony unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda at the CES tech show Wednesday.
-
Mercedes to build its own electric vehicle charging network
Mercedes-Benz says it will build its own worldwide electric vehicle charging network starting in North America in a bid to compete with EV sales leader Tesla.